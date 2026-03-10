US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks like

$43.900.1750.710.17
Exclusive
05:36 PM • 504 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
03:44 PM • 12219 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 18544 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 14606 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
12:33 PM • 22002 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
March 10, 11:27 AM • 25705 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 38496 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 48899 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 52134 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 84338 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Five regions of Ukraine are experiencing power outages due to shelling - Ministry of EnergyVideoMarch 10, 08:42 AM • 33759 views
New units formed within the National Guard structure, order signed - KlymenkoMarch 10, 09:07 AM • 31651 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 21372 views
Magamedrasulov from NABU "participated" in Operation Midas while on vacation in Tenerife with his girlfriend - MediaPhoto12:51 PM • 12774 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate events01:12 PM • 14207 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costs03:46 PM • 7970 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
03:44 PM • 12231 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 18556 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 38502 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 48901 views
UNN Lite
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countries05:17 PM • 860 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideo04:04 PM • 3718 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate events01:12 PM • 14328 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 21494 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 28516 views
Social network

US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks like

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3720 views

The Hollywood Drift attraction features cars designed like iconic vehicles from the movie. The 1.25 km long roller coaster simulates drifting and reaches speeds of up to 119 km per hour.

US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks like
Universal Studios

Universal Studios is preparing new roller coasters dedicated to the "Fast & Furious" film franchise, which turns 25 this year. They are called "Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift," and recently published photos show the ride vehicles, writes UNN with reference to Motor1.com.

Details

Dominic Toretto's 1970 Dodge Charger is joined by Brian O'Conner's 1994 Toyota Supra and 2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R. The fourth car is Han Lue's 1997 Mazda RX-7. "The cars look like they've been taken straight from the movie, such as the ridiculous supercharger sticking out of Dom's Charger's hood," the publication notes.

The ride vehicles feature other unique details from the film, as well as working headlights. The 4,100-foot (1.25 km) attraction reaches speeds of up to 74 miles (119 km) per hour and is equipped with new 360-degree technology designed to recreate the feeling of drifting, the publication writes.

"Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift" is scheduled to open later this year at Universal Studios Hollywood, while Universal Orlando is building its own version.

This year marks 25 years since the release of the first "Fast & Furious" film. The franchise includes 11 films, with a 12th currently in development.

Universal recently announced that the 12th installment of the action franchise, titled "Fast Forever," will be released in theaters in a year – on March 17, 2028.

"Fast & Furious Forever": The title and premiere date of the final installment of the cult saga, featuring the return of Walker's character, have been announced03.02.26, 05:53 • 6604 views

Julia Shramko

