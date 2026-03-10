US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks like

Universal Studios

Universal Studios is preparing new roller coasters dedicated to the "Fast & Furious" film franchise, which turns 25 this year. They are called "Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift," and recently published photos show the ride vehicles, writes UNN with reference to Motor1.com.

Details

Dominic Toretto's 1970 Dodge Charger is joined by Brian O'Conner's 1994 Toyota Supra and 2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R. The fourth car is Han Lue's 1997 Mazda RX-7. "The cars look like they've been taken straight from the movie, such as the ridiculous supercharger sticking out of Dom's Charger's hood," the publication notes.

The ride vehicles feature other unique details from the film, as well as working headlights. The 4,100-foot (1.25 km) attraction reaches speeds of up to 74 miles (119 km) per hour and is equipped with new 360-degree technology designed to recreate the feeling of drifting, the publication writes.

"Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift" is scheduled to open later this year at Universal Studios Hollywood, while Universal Orlando is building its own version.

This year marks 25 years since the release of the first "Fast & Furious" film. The franchise includes 11 films, with a 12th currently in development.

Universal recently announced that the 12th installment of the action franchise, titled "Fast Forever," will be released in theaters in a year – on March 17, 2028.

