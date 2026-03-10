Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders

$43.730.0850.540.36
ukenru
Exclusive
11:27 AM • 3272 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 12091 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 24723 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 43431 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 79288 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
March 9, 04:44 PM • 50736 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
March 9, 12:46 PM • 56762 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
March 9, 12:34 PM • 55160 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM • 33620 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 77689 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
1.5m/s
60%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
CPD: Russian Orthodox Church canonizes fallen occupiers to justify war against UkraineMarch 10, 03:02 AM • 6892 views
Currency exchange rates on March 10: dollar and euro simultaneously rise in valueMarch 10, 06:00 AM • 11882 views
US told G7 that easing sanctions on Russia would be limited06:25 AM • 26993 views
Five regions of Ukraine are experiencing power outages due to shelling - Ministry of EnergyVideo08:42 AM • 17949 views
New units formed within the National Guard structure, order signed - Klymenko09:07 AM • 11936 views
Publications
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 12092 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 24724 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhotoMarch 9, 01:29 PM • 66032 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licensesMarch 9, 11:31 AM • 69391 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 77690 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Andriy Sybiha
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders11:32 AM • 2068 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 22260 views
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girlMarch 9, 04:37 PM • 29822 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filmingMarch 9, 03:28 PM • 29645 views
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - ReutersMarch 9, 03:15 PM • 30599 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Film

Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2068 views

The singer painfully reacts to relatives' attempts to restore her communication with Jamie Spears. The star's sons are already in contact with their grandfather despite their mother's traumatic experience.

Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders

Famous American pop star Britney Spears reacts sharply to attempts by relatives to persuade her to resume communication with her father, Jamie Spears. According to insiders, the very idea of reconciliation causes the singer strong emotional discomfort, UNN reports with reference to Page Six.

Details

A source who communicates with the artist's entourage claims that Britney is in a tense state due to discussions about a possible resumption of contact with her father. According to the interlocutor, Jamie Spears would like to re-establish a dialogue with his daughter and try to find a compromise after many years of conflict.

At the same time, the singer's sons — Sean Preston and Jayden — allegedly do not rule out the possibility of reconciliation in the family. According to sources, the boys have already re-established contact with their grandfather and are positive about the idea of more cohesive family relationships.

However, Britney herself, as insiders note, reacts painfully to any mention of her father. According to them, the long-standing conflict between them left a deep mark, and the singer still perceives the events of the conservatorship period as a serious psychological trauma.

This refers to the conservatorship system, which lasted for over ten years and gave her father significant control over the artist's personal and financial decisions. This situation became the reason for the large-scale movement in support of the singer, "Free Britney," which drew public attention to her story.

According to sources, Britney fears even the hypothetical possibility of her father returning to manage her affairs. At the same time, people close to the family claim that Jamie Spears has had serious health problems in recent years and allegedly regrets the breakup with his daughter.

In court documents from 2021, the singer's father's lawyer, Vivian L. Thoreen, insisted that the conservatorship was created to support and stabilize the artist's life. At the same time, her health and psychological state problems were mentioned in the court materials.

Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars11.02.26, 14:28 • 38626 views

Stanislav Karmazin

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Musician