Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders

Famous American pop star Britney Spears reacts sharply to attempts by relatives to persuade her to resume communication with her father, Jamie Spears. According to insiders, the very idea of reconciliation causes the singer strong emotional discomfort, UNN reports with reference to Page Six.

A source who communicates with the artist's entourage claims that Britney is in a tense state due to discussions about a possible resumption of contact with her father. According to the interlocutor, Jamie Spears would like to re-establish a dialogue with his daughter and try to find a compromise after many years of conflict.

At the same time, the singer's sons — Sean Preston and Jayden — allegedly do not rule out the possibility of reconciliation in the family. According to sources, the boys have already re-established contact with their grandfather and are positive about the idea of more cohesive family relationships.

However, Britney herself, as insiders note, reacts painfully to any mention of her father. According to them, the long-standing conflict between them left a deep mark, and the singer still perceives the events of the conservatorship period as a serious psychological trauma.

This refers to the conservatorship system, which lasted for over ten years and gave her father significant control over the artist's personal and financial decisions. This situation became the reason for the large-scale movement in support of the singer, "Free Britney," which drew public attention to her story.

According to sources, Britney fears even the hypothetical possibility of her father returning to manage her affairs. At the same time, people close to the family claim that Jamie Spears has had serious health problems in recent years and allegedly regrets the breakup with his daughter.

In court documents from 2021, the singer's father's lawyer, Vivian L. Thoreen, insisted that the conservatorship was created to support and stabilize the artist's life. At the same time, her health and psychological state problems were mentioned in the court materials.



