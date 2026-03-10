$43.730.0850.540.36
March 9, 07:48 PM • 19826 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
March 9, 07:03 PM • 53074 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
March 9, 04:44 PM • 32098 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
March 9, 12:46 PM • 38699 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
March 9, 12:34 PM • 43527 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM • 27040 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
March 9, 11:13 AM • 58601 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 32991 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 48806 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
March 8, 02:42 PM • 66289 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
CPD: Russian Orthodox Church canonizes fallen occupiers to justify war against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3460 views

In a church in the Pskov region, icons depicting Russian paratroopers were placed. The CPD states that the church is being used as a tool of Kremlin propaganda.

The Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) is increasingly being used by the Kremlin to sacralize the war against Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the governor of the Pskov region, Mykhailo Vedernikov, published a video on his Telegram channel with new icons depicting participants in the war - paratroopers of the 76th Airborne Division of the Russian Armed Forces who died in the war against Ukraine in 2023. These icons were placed in the church.

Through such practices, the ROC tries to sacralize the war, to give it religious meaning. Using church symbolism, the authorities seek to create a moral and spiritual justification not only for the killing of Ukrainians, but also for Russia's heavy losses at the front, in order to reduce public dissatisfaction with the war.

- believe in the CCD.

They add that placing images of war participants on icons turns a religious symbol into an instrument of political propaganda.

"This once again confirms that the Russian Orthodox Church has nothing to do with faith - it is just one of the state institutions in the Kremlin's war machine," the CCD concludes.

Recall

In Russia, not only so-called "SVO" veterans, but also priests of the Russian Orthodox Church are involved in war propaganda among Russian children.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine