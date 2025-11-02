"Woman - man's helper": Russian Orthodox Church priest disgraced himself by discussing gender issues

The abbot of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) in Dranda, Abkhazia, Hieromonk Andrei Strutsky, stated that "a woman is given to be a part of a man." This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

According to the clergyman, a woman is a helper to a man.

If she doesn't have a man, then the woman is carried back and forth. She is given to be a part of a man. She must join him. She cannot exist on her own. - Strutsky said.

He also stated that "Christianity is becoming sick and terrible" because "single women raise bad men."

Russian media remind that earlier, Nina Ostanina, head of the State Duma Committee for Family Protection, proposed creating a law on the protection of the rights of non-believers and called on the Russian Orthodox Church to develop ethical canons for clergy so that they do not offend women.

