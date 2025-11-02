$42.080.01
November 1, 02:21 PM • 25593 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 49475 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 57492 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 79391 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 72361 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 41041 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 54269 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 44201 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 37649 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 37008 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Popular news
Occupiers prepare to open drama theater in Mariupol: detailsPhotoNovember 1, 07:28 PM • 10359 views
74th Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces on the Pokrovsk direction was hit by a wave of desertion - partisansNovember 1, 07:49 PM • 12001 views
Ukraine prepares for power outages on November 2: schedules for household consumers and industryNovember 1, 09:24 PM • 3748 views
Odesa club embroiled in scandal over Russian musicVideoNovember 1, 10:23 PM • 9072 views
The author of the idea to invite foreign journalists to Pokrovsk and Kupyansk arrived in occupied Donetsk region - Center for Countering Disinformation01:25 AM • 12263 views
UNN Lite
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 23774 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 57496 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 80909 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 50368 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 58784 views
"Woman - man's helper": Russian Orthodox Church priest disgraced himself by discussing gender issues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 566 views

Priest Andrey Strutsky from the Russian Orthodox Church in Dranda stated that a woman is part of a man and cannot exist without him. He also noted that Christianity is becoming "sick and terrible" because "single women raise bad men."

"Woman - man's helper": Russian Orthodox Church priest disgraced himself by discussing gender issues

The abbot of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) in Dranda, Abkhazia, Hieromonk Andrei Strutsky, stated that "a woman is given to be a part of a man." This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to the clergyman, a woman is a helper to a man.

If she doesn't have a man, then the woman is carried back and forth. She is given to be a part of a man. She must join him. She cannot exist on her own.

- Strutsky said.

He also stated that "Christianity is becoming sick and terrible" because "single women raise bad men."

Russian media remind that earlier, Nina Ostanina, head of the State Duma Committee for Family Protection, proposed creating a law on the protection of the rights of non-believers and called on the Russian Orthodox Church to develop ethical canons for clergy so that they do not offend women.

Recall

In Russia, the "Zosima" Orthodox messenger, which caused a scandal due to the collection of personal data, has started working. Registration through "Gosuslugi" provides access to state databases, including passport data and income information.

Justified and supported aggression against Ukraine: another metropolitan of the Russian Orthodox Church was заочно charged with suspicion20.10.25, 14:49 • 3372 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyNews of the World
Marriage