Romania declared an alert due to Russian drone attack on Ukraine near its border

Romania declared an alert in the border region amid a new Russian drone attack on Ukraine, near the Romanian border, the country's Ministry of National Defense reported, writes UNN.

Details

"On the night of December 22-23, Russian troops carried out drone attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure near the border with Romania. At 01:10, the radar systems of the Ministry of National Defense detected two aerial targets in Ukrainian airspace moving in the direction of Reni and Kiliya. At 01:26, the population of the northern Tulcea county and the southeastern Galați county was warned via the RO-Alert system," the Romanian Ministry of Defense reported.

Russian UAVs attacked Odesa region: infrastructure and residential buildings damaged

As noted by the Romanian Ministry of Defense, "radars detected another group of drones moving towards the port of Reni, shortly after explosions were reported on the territory of Ukraine."

"No unauthorized intrusions into national airspace were reported, and at 02:15 the alert was lifted," the Romanian Ministry of Defense stated.

Poland scrambled aircraft due to Russian attack on Ukraine