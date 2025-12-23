$42.150.10
ukenru
December 23
Poland scrambled aircraft due to Russian attack on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

Poland scrambled its military aircraft and put air defense systems on alert in response to Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on December 23. These actions are preventive in nature to ensure the security of Poland's airspace.

Poland scrambled aircraft due to Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of December 23, in response to Russia's massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine, Poland scrambled its military aircraft and put its air defense and radar reconnaissance systems "on alert." This was reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on the social network X, writes UNN.

Due to the attack of the Russian Federation on targets located in Ukraine, Polish and allied air forces began to operate in Polish airspace. In accordance with current procedures, the Operational Commander of the Armed Forces mobilized the necessary forces and resources at his disposal.

- the message says.

It is noted that the relevant actions are preventive in nature and are designed to ensure the security and protection of Poland's airspace, especially in areas bordering zones of increased threat.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces continues to monitor the situation, and subordinate forces remain ready for immediate response.

Recall

On the morning of December 23, the enemy launched a combined attack on Ukraine, causing explosions and damage to civilian infrastructure. The consequence was emergency and unscheduled power outages in a number of regions.

Olga Rozgon

