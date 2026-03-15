Japan plans to purchase Ukrainian attack drones instead of Israeli ones - media

The Japanese government is considering the introduction of Ukrainian-made attack drones to strengthen its defense capabilities, drawing on Ukraine's combat experience in defending against Russian military aggression. This was reported by Kyodo news, citing sources familiar with the matter, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that a bilateral agreement on arms transfer is likely, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks to exchange his country's defense technologies for weapons provided by Japan, while Japan's Constitution restricts the transfer of weapons to other countries.

This idea emerged after Ukraine approached Japan on the matter. Although purchasing drones from Israel is also an option, the Japanese government apparently believes that supplying unmanned aerial vehicles from Ukraine would be less controversial amid widespread international criticism of the Israeli military's actions in the Gaza Strip. - the publication quotes the interlocutor.

It is indicated that Ukrainian drones are known for their long-range flight capabilities and resistance to interference.

Although Japan has little experience with drones, Ukraine has repeatedly modernized its own over a short period of time, drawing on real combat experience, which makes them very powerful. - a source in the Japanese Ministry of Defense reported.

The media adds that the Japanese government is preparing to ease rules on defense equipment transfers, likely in April, to allow the export of lethal weapons in principle.

Recall

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