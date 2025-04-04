$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15909 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29101 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64968 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214077 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122756 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 392001 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310878 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213782 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244249 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255118 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

+11°
1m/s
49%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22963 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15011 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14305 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132067 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214075 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 392000 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254410 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310877 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3182 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14338 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45597 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72132 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57218 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

81-year-old Queen Silvia of Sweden underwent Hallux Valgus surgery. Due to this, all her meetings for the coming weeks have been cancelled, and she will be resting until Easter.

News of the World • 05:58 PM • 14237 views
Exclusive

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4 marks the anniversary of the founding of NATO. The Alliance provides comprehensive support to Ukraine to strengthen its defense capabilities. The issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO remains complex.

War • April 4, 06:27 AM • 391923 views

Denmark has announced a new aid package to Ukraine worth DKK 6.7 billion

Denmark has announced a new aid package to Ukraine worth DKK 6. 7 billion for 2025-2027. The funds will go to air defense, artillery and support for the Air Force.

War • April 3, 11:08 AM • 7808 views

EU is launching the Ukraine2EU program to support Ukraine on its path to membership

The Ukraine2EU program will provide targeted assistance to Ukraine on its path to EU membership. Ukraine2EU will support Ukraine at all stages of preparation for EU membership.

Politics • April 1, 07:57 AM • 21011 views

Delegations from the European Parliament and 17 EU countries arrived in Kyiv

Representatives of parliaments from 17 EU countries and MEPs arrived in Kyiv. The visit is a symbol of support, solidarity and trust in Ukraine.

Politics • March 31, 11:39 AM • 149403 views

Sweden allocated a record package of military assistance to Ukraine for $1.6 billion

The Swedish government has announced the largest package of military support to Ukraine worth about $1. 6 billion. The package will include the purchase of defense equipment and financial donations.

War • March 31, 11:33 AM • 28690 views

Ukrainian medical companies received UAH 14.6 billion in revenue in 2024 - 37% more than in 2023

The total income of the ten largest medical companies in Ukraine in 2024 amounted to UAH 14. 59 billion, which is 37% more than last year. The leader is "Dobrobut" with an income of UAH 3.34 billion.

Society • March 31, 08:16 AM • 14496 views

The Ministry of Health announced at what stage the approval of the new prosthetics method is

Ukraine is considering an innovative method of osseointegration prosthetics. An order will be signed within 2-3 weeks so that those who need such prosthetics can receive it.

Health • March 28, 02:38 PM • 26845 views

Ukrainian band Ziferblat will perform in the first semi-final of Eurovision-2025: under what number

Ukrainian band Ziferblat will perform under number 5 with the song "Bird of Pray" in the first semi-final of Eurovision-2025. Together with Ukraine, Iceland, Poland and other countries will perform in the semi-final.

Society • March 28, 01:42 PM • 29834 views

“Coalition of the Willing” Summit in Paris: What the Leaders of the Countries Agreed On

In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.

War • March 27, 06:53 PM • 587547 views

Drone Coalition has allocated €20 million for reconnaissance drones for Ukraine

Partner countries have allocated 20 million euros for the purchase of tactical reconnaissance drones for the Defense Forces. The equipment is expected to be delivered within three months.

War • March 24, 10:32 AM • 121466 views

Sweden and the Baltic countries have asked the European Commission to provide concrete proposals for promoting Ukraine's accession to the EU

Sweden and the Nordic-Baltic countries are asking the European Commission to provide proposals to speed up Ukraine's accession to the EU. Hungary is threatening to block negotiations until the rights of the Hungarian minority are resolved.

News of the World • March 23, 04:17 PM • 108895 views

Sweden announced when Ukraine will receive long-range radar detection and control aircraft

The Swedish Ministry of Defense stated that the transfer of ASC890 aircraft to Ukraine is proceeding without delays, but the timing depends on the readiness of the F-16s. Sweden is also helping to train Ukrainian pilots.

War • March 21, 04:36 PM • 42736 views

In Ukraine, almost half of the banks have foreign shareholders - research

The state controls the top 5 banks in Ukraine, foreigners - almost half of the institutions. Some banks are connected with politicians and corporations, which affects their activities.

Economy • March 20, 01:36 PM • 18953 views
Exclusive

Two Months After Trump's Inauguration: What Has Changed for Ukraine

Trump's actions are influencing international politics, raising concerns in Ukraine regarding support. Initial decisions included personnel changes and the cancellation of some of Biden's decisions.

Politics • March 20, 08:24 AM • 260770 views

EU excludes US, Britain and Turkey from €150 billion rearmament fund - FT

US, British and Turkish arms companies may be excluded from the EU's defence fund if their countries do not sign agreements with Brussels. At least 65% of the funds will go to production in the EU, Norway and Ukraine.

War • March 19, 12:15 PM • 21759 views

Six EU countries call for speeding up Ukraine's membership - Politico

Six EU countries have called on Brussels to urgently develop a clear roadmap for Ukraine's accession to the bloc. This comes amid concerns that Hungary is trying to undermine Ukraine's chances.

Politics • March 19, 09:43 AM • 13086 views

Ukraine has joined the UN complaint over Russian satellite disruption - report

Ukraine and seven other countries have filed a complaint with the UN over satellite communication disruptions suspected to be caused by Russia. The disruptions are affecting television, aviation, and shipping.

War • March 18, 09:47 AM • 101232 views

The International Civil Aviation Organization will continue to consider the case of the downing of flight PS752 in Iran - Sybiha

Iran tried to avoid responsibility by denying the jurisdiction of the ICAO Council. However, the case will be considered on the merits in favor of Ukraine, Canada, Sweden and Great Britain.

Politics • March 18, 02:07 AM • 14632 views

Which European countries can boast long-livers - research

Eurostat reported a record life expectancy in the EU – 81. 4 years. The longest life expectancy is in Spain (Madrid), Italy (Trento) and the Åland Islands, and the shortest is in Bulgaria.

Health • March 14, 03:39 PM • 15837 views

Portugal отказался от американских истребителей F-35

Министр обороны Португалии заявил об отказе от американских F-35 из-за непредсказуемости политики США в НАТО. Существуют опасения относительно ограничений на использование и обслуживание самолетов.

News of the World • March 14, 08:45 AM • 14841 views

Sweden will supply Ukraine with 18 Archer self-propelled guns and 5 ARTHUR radars for $300 million

Sweden has signed a contract for the production and supply of 18 Archer self-propelled guns and 5 ARTHUR counter-battery radars to Ukraine worth about $300 million. This will strengthen Ukraine's artillery potential.

War • March 14, 05:32 AM • 27524 views

Rheinmetall is ready to arm peacekeepers in Ukraine after the war

German concern Rheinmetall has announced its readiness to provide weapons for an international peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. The company can offer more than 2,000 items of weapons, including tanks and armored vehicles.

Politics • March 13, 12:52 AM • 18526 views

Spotify paid the music industry a record $10 billion

In 2024, Spotify paid the music industry a record $10 billion, which is 10 times more than in 2014. The company also reported its first annual profit and an increase in users to 675 million.

News of the World • March 12, 11:33 AM • 12877 views

Swedish law enforcement warns of new threats to the country's security: the main one is from Russia

The Swedish Security Service predicts a significant risk of deterioration in the security situation in the country for the years 2024-2025. The biggest threat is considered to be Russia, which may carry out sabotage against support for Ukraine and telecommunications.

News of the World • March 11, 04:27 PM • 15664 views

Sweden has set a record for military equipment exports due to the war in Ukraine

Sweden's military equipment exports reached a historic high of 29 billion kronor in 2024. The UAE, USA, and Brazil became the largest importers, while aid to Ukraine doubled.

Politics • March 10, 03:47 PM • 19179 views

"This will not be enough": Trump will not restore aid to Ukraine after signing the minerals agreement - Media

Trump privately stated that the mining agreement is not enough to restore U. S. aid to Ukraine. He demands concessions from Zelensky regarding the occupied territories and the holding of elections.

War • March 9, 12:46 PM • 61678 views

The USA refuses to plan new military exercises in Europe - media

The USA has informed allies of its intention to cease participation in planning future military exercises in Europe after 2025. The decision will affect training in Sweden and other NATO countries, as the USA plans to redirect military resources to the Indo-Pacific region.

Politics • March 8, 01:14 PM • 30961 views

Ukraine and the USA need to discuss how to proceed - NATO Secretary General

NATO Secretary General Rutte stated the need to discuss further cooperation between the USA and Ukraine following Zelensky's letter. Polish President Duda called the current situation temporary and urged for calm negotiations.

War • March 6, 03:58 PM • 18824 views

Military uncertainty in Europe: Macron reveals plans at summits to support Ukraine

The summits in London and the EU will discuss strengthening Ukraine's defense and long-term security guarantees. Macron emphasized the importance of “strategic uncertainty” regarding the deployment of European troops for peace talks.

Politics • February 28, 04:14 PM • 23574 views