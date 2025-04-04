81-year-old Queen Silvia of Sweden underwent Hallux Valgus surgery. Due to this, all her meetings for the coming weeks have been cancelled, and she will be resting until Easter.
April 4 marks the anniversary of the founding of NATO. The Alliance provides comprehensive support to Ukraine to strengthen its defense capabilities. The issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO remains complex.
Denmark has announced a new aid package to Ukraine worth DKK 6. 7 billion for 2025-2027. The funds will go to air defense, artillery and support for the Air Force.
The Ukraine2EU program will provide targeted assistance to Ukraine on its path to EU membership. Ukraine2EU will support Ukraine at all stages of preparation for EU membership.
Representatives of parliaments from 17 EU countries and MEPs arrived in Kyiv. The visit is a symbol of support, solidarity and trust in Ukraine.
The Swedish government has announced the largest package of military support to Ukraine worth about $1. 6 billion. The package will include the purchase of defense equipment and financial donations.
The total income of the ten largest medical companies in Ukraine in 2024 amounted to UAH 14. 59 billion, which is 37% more than last year. The leader is "Dobrobut" with an income of UAH 3.34 billion.
Ukraine is considering an innovative method of osseointegration prosthetics. An order will be signed within 2-3 weeks so that those who need such prosthetics can receive it.
Ukrainian band Ziferblat will perform under number 5 with the song "Bird of Pray" in the first semi-final of Eurovision-2025. Together with Ukraine, Iceland, Poland and other countries will perform in the semi-final.
In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.
Partner countries have allocated 20 million euros for the purchase of tactical reconnaissance drones for the Defense Forces. The equipment is expected to be delivered within three months.
Sweden and the Nordic-Baltic countries are asking the European Commission to provide proposals to speed up Ukraine's accession to the EU. Hungary is threatening to block negotiations until the rights of the Hungarian minority are resolved.
The Swedish Ministry of Defense stated that the transfer of ASC890 aircraft to Ukraine is proceeding without delays, but the timing depends on the readiness of the F-16s. Sweden is also helping to train Ukrainian pilots.
The state controls the top 5 banks in Ukraine, foreigners - almost half of the institutions. Some banks are connected with politicians and corporations, which affects their activities.
Trump's actions are influencing international politics, raising concerns in Ukraine regarding support. Initial decisions included personnel changes and the cancellation of some of Biden's decisions.
US, British and Turkish arms companies may be excluded from the EU's defence fund if their countries do not sign agreements with Brussels. At least 65% of the funds will go to production in the EU, Norway and Ukraine.
Six EU countries have called on Brussels to urgently develop a clear roadmap for Ukraine's accession to the bloc. This comes amid concerns that Hungary is trying to undermine Ukraine's chances.
Ukraine and seven other countries have filed a complaint with the UN over satellite communication disruptions suspected to be caused by Russia. The disruptions are affecting television, aviation, and shipping.
Iran tried to avoid responsibility by denying the jurisdiction of the ICAO Council. However, the case will be considered on the merits in favor of Ukraine, Canada, Sweden and Great Britain.
Eurostat reported a record life expectancy in the EU – 81. 4 years. The longest life expectancy is in Spain (Madrid), Italy (Trento) and the Åland Islands, and the shortest is in Bulgaria.
Министр обороны Португалии заявил об отказе от американских F-35 из-за непредсказуемости политики США в НАТО. Существуют опасения относительно ограничений на использование и обслуживание самолетов.
Sweden has signed a contract for the production and supply of 18 Archer self-propelled guns and 5 ARTHUR counter-battery radars to Ukraine worth about $300 million. This will strengthen Ukraine's artillery potential.
German concern Rheinmetall has announced its readiness to provide weapons for an international peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. The company can offer more than 2,000 items of weapons, including tanks and armored vehicles.
In 2024, Spotify paid the music industry a record $10 billion, which is 10 times more than in 2014. The company also reported its first annual profit and an increase in users to 675 million.
The Swedish Security Service predicts a significant risk of deterioration in the security situation in the country for the years 2024-2025. The biggest threat is considered to be Russia, which may carry out sabotage against support for Ukraine and telecommunications.
Sweden's military equipment exports reached a historic high of 29 billion kronor in 2024. The UAE, USA, and Brazil became the largest importers, while aid to Ukraine doubled.
Trump privately stated that the mining agreement is not enough to restore U. S. aid to Ukraine. He demands concessions from Zelensky regarding the occupied territories and the holding of elections.
The USA has informed allies of its intention to cease participation in planning future military exercises in Europe after 2025. The decision will affect training in Sweden and other NATO countries, as the USA plans to redirect military resources to the Indo-Pacific region.
NATO Secretary General Rutte stated the need to discuss further cooperation between the USA and Ukraine following Zelensky's letter. Polish President Duda called the current situation temporary and urged for calm negotiations.
The summits in London and the EU will discuss strengthening Ukraine's defense and long-term security guarantees. Macron emphasized the importance of “strategic uncertainty” regarding the deployment of European troops for peace talks.