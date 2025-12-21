Sanctioned Russian vessel Adler detained in Sweden: inspection underway

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 3410 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
09:49 AM • 10996 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
09:21 AM • 14661 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 29126 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 57716 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 63292 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 40458 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 35870 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 36601 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 40920 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2m/s
89%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Blow to drug business: 384 people detained and 1.5 tons of drugs seized in Italy during a large-scale operationDecember 21, 04:30 AM • 12110 views
ATESH partisans paralyzed a key railway hub supplying the occupiers in Russia's Rostov regionPhotoDecember 21, 05:20 AM • 16055 views
San Francisco hit by massive blackout: 130,000 subscribers without powerPhotoDecember 21, 06:10 AM • 8580 views
Operations will continue: Hegseth reacts to oil tanker seizure off Venezuelan coastDecember 21, 07:15 AM • 13605 views
33-year-old engineer with a disability made a historic flight to the edge of space09:37 AM • 5064 views
Publications
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhoto02:01 PM • 276 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 33953 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 63290 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 104090 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 75838 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Kiper
Emmanuel Macron
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 13677 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 15448 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 27695 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 44490 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 33618 views
Actual
The Guardian
Bild
Technology
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

Sanctioned Russian vessel Adler detained in Sweden: inspection underway

Kyiv • UNN

 • 570 views

Swedish customs officers detained the Russian cargo ship Adler, whose owner exports weapons to Russia. The vessel anchored on December 20 due to an engine malfunction, and on December 21, an inspection of the cargo began. M Leasing LLC, the company that owns Adler, is under US and EU sanctions for transporting North Korean ammunition to the Russian Federation.

Sanctioned Russian vessel Adler detained in Sweden: inspection underway

Swedish customs officers detained the Russian cargo ship Adler, whose owner company exports weapons to Russia. The cargo is being inspected on board. This was reported by Expressen, writes UNN.

Details

The vessel anchored in Swedish waters near Höganäs on the morning of December 20 after it experienced an engine malfunction.

On the night of December 21, the country's authorities decided to inspect the ship. The raid was conducted under the leadership of the Customs Service, which sought assistance from the Coast Guard. According to SVT, fighters from the National Special Forces Unit also participated in the inspection. The police and prosecutor's office are also involved in the inspection.

Sweden detects Russian submarines in the Baltic "almost every week" and their number may increase07.12.25, 01:29 • 8653 views

On Sunday morning, December 21, the inspection of the vessel continued. According to Customs Service spokesman Martin Höglund, the landing of Swedish representatives on board went smoothly, and the crew was polite.

Adler belongs to the Russian company M Leasing LLC, which is on the sanctions lists of the United States and the European Union because its ships transport North Korean ammunition, which Russia then uses in the war against Ukraine.

The vessel departed from St. Petersburg on December 15. The final destination is unknown.

Recall

On December 17, the Swedish Navy and Border Guard reported the presence of Russian military personnel on vessels suspected of transporting Russian oil. An increase in Russian military activity is also being recorded near key maritime routes, where between 500 and 1000 such vessels operate.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
European Union
North Korea
Sweden
United States
Ukraine