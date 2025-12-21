Sanctioned Russian vessel Adler detained in Sweden: inspection underway

Swedish customs officers detained the Russian cargo ship Adler, whose owner company exports weapons to Russia. The cargo is being inspected on board. This was reported by Expressen, writes UNN.

The vessel anchored in Swedish waters near Höganäs on the morning of December 20 after it experienced an engine malfunction.

On the night of December 21, the country's authorities decided to inspect the ship. The raid was conducted under the leadership of the Customs Service, which sought assistance from the Coast Guard. According to SVT, fighters from the National Special Forces Unit also participated in the inspection. The police and prosecutor's office are also involved in the inspection.

On Sunday morning, December 21, the inspection of the vessel continued. According to Customs Service spokesman Martin Höglund, the landing of Swedish representatives on board went smoothly, and the crew was polite.

Adler belongs to the Russian company M Leasing LLC, which is on the sanctions lists of the United States and the European Union because its ships transport North Korean ammunition, which Russia then uses in the war against Ukraine.

The vessel departed from St. Petersburg on December 15. The final destination is unknown.

On December 17, the Swedish Navy and Border Guard reported the presence of Russian military personnel on vessels suspected of transporting Russian oil. An increase in Russian military activity is also being recorded near key maritime routes, where between 500 and 1000 such vessels operate.