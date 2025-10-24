Famous rapper P. Diddy, while in prison, became the victim of an assassination attempt when another inmate entered his cell with a
homemade knife. His friend suggests it may have been a warning rather than an attempt to kill him.
Olya Polyakova's producer Mykhailo Yasinskyi appealed to the EBU and Suspilne with a complaint about the change in the rules of the National Selection for Eurovision 2026. The singer's team demands to change certain rules, otherwise threatens with a lawsuit.
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London, changing into two revealing outfits: a sheer corset and a beaded
mini-dress. Among the guests were Kate Moss, FKA Twigs, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, and John Galliano.
In Kyiv, on October 23, people are bidding farewell to Andriy "Diesel" Yatsenko, the leader of the Green Grey band. The musician
died on October 20 from heart failure at the age of 55.
Singer Rihanna suffered losses of $36 million due to the unsuccessful joint fashion project Fenty with Louis Vuitton. The reason
for the failure was the COVID-19 pandemic and the high cost of the collections, which made them inaccessible to most fans.
The founder and frontman of the band Green Grey, Andriy Yatsenko, died on October 20, 2025, from heart failure caused by ischemic heart disease. The farewell ceremony for the musician will take place on October 23, 2025, in Kyiv.