$41.900.14
48.550.18
ukenru
October 24, 05:15 PM • 16593 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 29180 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 23473 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 28060 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 24597 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40973 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 25694 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 20040 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 28175 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76115 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
5.9m/s
91%
735mm
Popular news
Bus catches fire after collision with motorcycle in India, 25 deadOctober 24, 04:16 PM • 5492 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 19261 views
Seven men in a BMW crashed into a ditch while trying to break through the border in Odesa regionPhoto08:05 PM • 9634 views
Russia's military-industrial complex cuts production for the first time in three years - media08:21 PM • 11052 views
Recruit's death in Kyiv's TCC: Military ombudsman issues statement10:33 PM • 10560 views
Publications
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 19265 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40976 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 36418 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 36812 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76117 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Marco Rubio
Gustavo Petro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 14420 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 17676 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 29953 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 53141 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 36391 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Cybertruck
Heating
Tags
Persons

Musician

News by theme
"He woke up with a knife to his throat": Rapper P. Diddy was attacked in prison

Famous rapper P. Diddy, while in prison, became the victim of an assassination attempt when another inmate entered his cell with a homemade knife. His friend suggests it may have been a warning rather than an attempt to kill him.

News of the World • October 24, 02:49 AM • 33573 views
Olya Polyakova's management complains to EBU about the rules of the National Selection for Eurovision 2026

Olya Polyakova's producer Mykhailo Yasinskyi appealed to the EBU and Suspilne with a complaint about the change in the rules of the National Selection for Eurovision 2026. The singer's team demands to change certain rules, otherwise threatens with a lawsuit.

Culture • October 23, 01:49 PM • 2128 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhoto

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London, changing into two revealing outfits: a sheer corset and a beaded mini-dress. Among the guests were Kate Moss, FKA Twigs, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, and John Galliano.

UNN Lite • October 23, 12:24 PM • 42967 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto

In Kyiv, on October 23, people are bidding farewell to Andriy "Diesel" Yatsenko, the leader of the Green Grey band. The musician died on October 20 from heart failure at the age of 55.

Society • October 23, 07:25 AM • 15998 views
Rihanna lost $36 million due to a failed fashion project with Louis Vuitton

Singer Rihanna suffered losses of $36 million due to the unsuccessful joint fashion project Fenty with Louis Vuitton. The reason for the failure was the COVID-19 pandemic and the high cost of the collections, which made them inaccessible to most fans.

Culture • October 22, 01:05 PM • 5274 views
Andriy "Diezel" Yatsenko died of heart failure, farewell to be held on October 23 - Green Grey

The founder and frontman of the band Green Grey, Andriy Yatsenko, died on October 20, 2025, from heart failure caused by ischemic heart disease. The farewell ceremony for the musician will take place on October 23, 2025, in Kyiv.

Society • October 21, 05:35 PM • 4732 views