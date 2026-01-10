Grammy 2026: K-pop nominated for major categories for the first time

$42.990.27
50.180.25
ukenru
January 9, 08:32 PM • 7586 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 17161 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 22742 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 23105 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 20074 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 19238 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
January 9, 01:24 PM • 13967 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
January 9, 12:35 PM • 13211 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
January 9, 12:10 PM • 9522 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
January 9, 11:53 AM • 13168 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
3.2m/s
80%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The drama "You Are Space" grossed almost UAH 60 million in eight weeks of distributionJanuary 9, 04:52 PM • 2936 views
In Kyiv, work on eliminating the consequences of the enemy shelling has been completedJanuary 9, 04:58 PM • 3606 views
1C banned in Ukraine: State Special Communications Service published a list of prohibited softwareJanuary 9, 05:19 PM • 8290 views
Trump met with oil executives after the seizure of the fifth sanctioned tanker08:57 PM • 3050 views
Did not mention Russia and called the war a "crisis": Qatar reacted to the strike on its embassy in Kyiv08:58 PM • 6976 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 61538 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 89505 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 62998 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 85161 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 107123 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
John Healey
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
Great Britain
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 59706 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 62393 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 83758 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 102120 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 142673 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
ChatGPT

Grammy 2026: K-pop nominated for major categories for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

For the first time, K-pop artists and projects have received nominations in the "Big Four" Grammy categories. Rosé and Bruno Mars are nominated for "Record of the Year" and "Song of the Year," and the group Katseye for "Best New Artist."

Grammy 2026: K-pop nominated for major categories for the first time

The Grammy Awards ceremony, which will take place next month, could be historic for the Korean music industry. For the first time, K-pop artists and projects created under the Korean idol training system have received nominations in the "big four" categories, where they were previously only featured as invited guests or performers. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The most attention is drawn to Rosé, a member of the group Blackpink. She became the first K-pop artist nominated in the "Record of the Year" category for the mega-hit "APT.", created in a duet with Bruno Mars. The same song is nominated for "Song of the Year", where its competitor is the track "Golden" by the virtual group HUNTR/X from the soundtrack to the movie "KPop Demon Hunters".

Grammy-nominated rapper Rod Wave arrested on weapons and drug charges10.11.25, 18:45 • 7470 views

In addition, the group Katseye, created by HYBE Corporation (managers of BTS) according to the classic idol training model, has been nominated for "Best New Artist".

Discussions around the "purity" of the genre

Despite the success, experts debate whether these nominations can be considered a pure recognition of K-pop. Arem Jeong, an assistant professor of Korean studies at Arizona State University, calls it a "hybrid idea." According to her, the songs "APT." and the Katseye project are aimed at Western listeners and sound less authentic than local Korean products, which have been ignored by the award for years.

Although Rosé was trained in the K-pop system, and "APT." contains motifs of a Korean game, the song does not resemble a localized product. It is closer to global pop music

- notes Jeong.

Key K-pop Grammy nominations for 2026:

Record of the Year: Rosé & Bruno Mars - "APT."

Song of the Year: Rosé & Bruno Mars - "APT."; HUNTR/X - "Golden"

Best New Artist: Katseye

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Rosé, Katseye and HUNTR/X (competing against each other).

Until now, K-pop artists, including BTS, have only received nominations in secondary categories, but have never won a golden statuette. 

"Oscar" leaves television: the ceremony will move to YouTube in 202917.12.25, 21:42 • 7526 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World
Musician
Trend
Film