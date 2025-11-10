Grammy-nominated rapper Rod Wave arrested on weapons and drug charges

Rapper Rod Wave was arrested in Atlanta on charges of weapons and drug possession on the same day he received his first Grammy nomination. This was reported by the artist's legal team, according to UNN with reference to NBCnews.

Details

The platinum and gold album-selling artist was detained under his real name, Rodarius Marcell Green, on suspicion of possession of prohibited substances, possession of a firearm or knife, and reckless driving.

He was arrested on Friday and released on Saturday.

On the same day that "Green received a Grammy nomination, he was unjustly accused and unlawfully arrested in Atlanta," said a statement from defense attorneys Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg, and Zach Findling.

"The arresting officer is part of the Atlanta Police Department's notorious Crime Suppression Unit — a group known for its aggressive tactics and emphasis on high arrest numbers rather than genuine public safety," the legal team's statement, released Sunday to NBC News, said.

"Mr. Green has become a target of this quota-driven policy, which undermines justice and public trust. We look forward to vigorously challenging this baseless arrest and the clear violations of Mr. Green's rights in court," the statement said.

Media outlets were unable to reach a representative of the Atlanta police for comment.

The artist was nominated for "Best Song for Visual Media" for the song "Sinners" from the film of the same name.

Earlier this year, the rapper was briefly detained near Atlanta on charges of property damage and illegal weapons possession, although lawyers stated that their client was actually a victim of a burglary and was arrested by mistake.