Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years together

Oscar winner Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross have broken up after nine years together. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Gibson's representative confirmed a joint statement provided exclusively to PEOPLE on Tuesday that the couple separated about a year ago but chose not to share the news publicly until now. - the publication writes.

The couple, who began dating in 2014, added that they plan to continue co-parenting their 8-year-old son Lars.

While it's sad to close this chapter of our lives, we are blessed with a beautiful son and will continue to be the best parents. - the couple wrote in their statement.

Gibson is known in Hollywood as an actor, director, and producer who has helmed action and drama genres, creating popular films such as "The Patriot," "Blood Father," and "Braveheart," which won an Oscar for Best Picture in 1996, and Gibson for Best Director.

Recall

In 2025, a number of Hollywood couples broke up, including Cash Warren and Jessica Alba after 16 years of marriage, as well as Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino, who called off their wedding. Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin also broke up after 8 years and an engagement.