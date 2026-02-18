Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French Quarter

$43.260.09
51.170.01
ukenru
Exclusive
10:59 AM • 5764 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
10:49 AM • 5352 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
10:05 AM • 11988 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
09:44 AM • 15033 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
08:42 AM • 13207 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
07:55 AM • 14906 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 23800 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 38417 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 38329 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 38343 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
3.5m/s
68%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy instructed his team to discuss a meeting with Putin in Geneva with the Russians - AxiosFebruary 18, 02:39 AM • 15796 views
Kremlin's new "moral" vertical prepares Russians for a long war against Ukraine and the West - Foreign Intelligence ServiceFebruary 18, 04:03 AM • 7704 views
"Trump's Success": Vitkoff announced significant progress in Ukraine-Russia talks in GenevaFebruary 18, 05:31 AM • 16180 views
Massive outage occurred overnight in the operation of Google, YouTube, and Cloudflare servicesPhotoFebruary 18, 06:29 AM • 19107 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia talks in Geneva concluded - Russian media09:58 AM • 10626 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 48185 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 63076 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 69828 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 90591 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 93016 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Odesa
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhoto12:23 PM • 108 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhoto11:16 AM • 2374 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 16898 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 29516 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 24811 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Film
Series

Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French Quarter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in New Orleans during Mardi Gras after a fight. He received two charges of simple battery.

Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French Quarter

Actor Shia LaBeouf, known for the film "Transformers," was involved in an incident on the streets of New Orleans during the traditional Mardi Gras celebration (the last day of carnival before the start of Catholic Lent). According to eyewitnesses, after employees of one of the bars asked him to leave the establishment, LaBeouf got into a scuffle in the French Quarter. This is reported by UNN with reference to TMZ.

So, in the published footage, you can see the actor without a T-shirt, with a tattoo on his back, discussing the event with a group of people on the street. Medics who arrived at the scene provided LaBeouf with the necessary assistance and took him to the ambulance. Despite the incident, the actor did not have serious injuries.

Court documents confirm that LaBeouf was arrested and received two charges of simple battery. It is known that the actor has previously struggled with addiction and mental health issues.

 In 2017, he underwent court-mandated rehabilitation after being arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. In the past, LaBeouf attributed his difficulties to childhood trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). A few days before the scuffle, Shia was seen celebrating after the Lundi Gras parade, actively dancing and having fun in the French Quarter.

Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorce17.02.26, 01:14 • 34738 views

Stanislav Karmazin

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Film
Skirmishes