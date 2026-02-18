Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French Quarter

Actor Shia LaBeouf, known for the film "Transformers," was involved in an incident on the streets of New Orleans during the traditional Mardi Gras celebration (the last day of carnival before the start of Catholic Lent). According to eyewitnesses, after employees of one of the bars asked him to leave the establishment, LaBeouf got into a scuffle in the French Quarter. This is reported by UNN with reference to TMZ.

So, in the published footage, you can see the actor without a T-shirt, with a tattoo on his back, discussing the event with a group of people on the street. Medics who arrived at the scene provided LaBeouf with the necessary assistance and took him to the ambulance. Despite the incident, the actor did not have serious injuries.

Court documents confirm that LaBeouf was arrested and received two charges of simple battery. It is known that the actor has previously struggled with addiction and mental health issues.

In 2017, he underwent court-mandated rehabilitation after being arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. In the past, LaBeouf attributed his difficulties to childhood trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). A few days before the scuffle, Shia was seen celebrating after the Lundi Gras parade, actively dancing and having fun in the French Quarter.

