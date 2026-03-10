Global oil prices fell by 11% after Trump's predictions of de-escalation with Iran

The cost of energy on world markets showed a record decline amid statements by US President Donald Trump about the possible rapid end of the military conflict with Iran. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Brent crude futures fell by $11.16, stopping at $87.80 per barrel. This is the largest one-day price drop since March 2022, which occurred immediately after quotes reached multi-year highs due to supply disruptions.

The impact of military escort on market stabilization

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright confirmed that the US Navy has begun escorting oil tankers to ensure uninterrupted supply of raw materials to world markets amid hostilities. Such steps by the administration are aimed at stabilizing the energy sector and reducing pressure on consumers.

The US Navy successfully escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz to ensure continued oil supplies to world markets. President Trump supports the stability of global energy during military operations against Iran - Chris Wright reported on the social network X.

