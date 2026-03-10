Global oil prices fell by 11% after Trump's predictions of de-escalation with Iran

$43.900.1750.710.17
ukenru
Exclusive
05:36 PM • 11762 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 35498 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 32667 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 02:11 PM • 23933 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM • 30733 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
March 10, 11:27 AM • 29542 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 45272 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 54614 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 53359 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 85475 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+6°
2.8m/s
56%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Magamedrasulov from NABU "participated" in Operation Midas while on vacation in Tenerife with his girlfriend - MediaPhotoMarch 10, 12:51 PM • 22318 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate eventsMarch 10, 01:12 PM • 22826 views
Poroshenko's MP appropriated donations for the Armed Forces? A scandal unfolds onlineMarch 10, 01:24 PM • 12717 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 18134 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideoMarch 10, 04:04 PM • 10368 views
Publications
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 18207 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 35508 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 32674 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 45276 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 54616 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Karoline Leavitt
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Karol Nawrocki
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Turkey
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countries05:17 PM • 6358 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideoMarch 10, 04:04 PM • 10438 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate eventsMarch 10, 01:12 PM • 22889 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 29642 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 30677 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Heating
Film

Global oil prices fell by 11% after Trump's predictions of de-escalation with Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 900 views

Brent crude fell to $87.80 a barrel amid de-escalation forecasts. The US Navy began escorting tankers to stabilize global supplies.

Global oil prices fell by 11% after Trump's predictions of de-escalation with Iran

The cost of energy on world markets showed a record decline amid statements by US President Donald Trump about the possible rapid end of the military conflict with Iran. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Brent crude futures fell by $11.16, stopping at $87.80 per barrel. This is the largest one-day price drop since March 2022, which occurred immediately after quotes reached multi-year highs due to supply disruptions.

The impact of military escort on market stabilization

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright confirmed that the US Navy has begun escorting oil tankers to ensure uninterrupted supply of raw materials to world markets amid hostilities. Such steps by the administration are aimed at stabilizing the energy sector and reducing pressure on consumers.

Global gas and coal prices are soaring after oil amid an energy crisis due to the war in Iran09.03.26, 11:09 • 5290 views

The US Navy successfully escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz to ensure continued oil supplies to world markets. President Trump supports the stability of global energy during military operations against Iran

- Chris Wright reported on the social network X.

Tanker with a million barrels of oil breaks through the Strait of Hormuz "blockade"09.03.26, 17:02 • 137484 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
Social network
Brent Crude
United States Navy
Reuters
Donald Trump
United States
Iran