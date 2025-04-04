United States Navy

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 6156 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 13953 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 55472 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 197792 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114261 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 376747 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301235 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212381 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243467 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254742 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119593 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49256 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63195 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34834 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117852 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 118100 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 197792 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 376747 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247609 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301235 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10335 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 35026 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63372 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49421 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119748 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

United States Navy

News by theme

In the USA, a plane crashed into a house, a fire broke out: there are dead

A small plane crashed in a residential area of Minneapolis, causing a large fire. At least one person died as a result of the incident in Brooklyn Park.

News of the World • March 30, 10:23 AM • 45596 views

U.S. military repelled Houthi attempts to strike their ships

American warships shot down about a dozen Houthi drones that were targeting the U. S. Navy's "Truman" aircraft carrier strike group. Trump ordered airstrikes on areas in Yemen.

News of the World • March 17, 12:13 PM • 65174 views

US has deployed a Navy warship on a mission to the border with Mexico amid Trump's immigration policy

The USS Gravely destroyer, which fought the Houthis, is now patrolling the US-Mexico border. This is part of the Trump administration's efforts to suppress migration policy.

News of the World • March 17, 07:33 AM • 17680 views

Gene Hackman, a Hollywood legend known for the films The French Connection, Bonnie and Clyde

Hollywood actor Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 63, were found dead in their home in Santa Fe. Hackman was known for his roles in the films The French Connection, Bonnie and Clyde, and Unforgiven.

News of the World • February 27, 09:52 AM • 27582 views

Isolation regime introduced at American air base in Sicily

The isolation regime imposed due to a “security incident” has been lifted at NAS Sigonella in Sicily. The base is a key logistics center for US and NATO operations in the region.

News of the World • February 26, 01:23 PM • 18753 views

Trump and Pentagon fire US General Brown and Navy Commander

US President Donald Trump fires Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown and Navy Commander Lisa Franchetti. Lieutenant General John Kane has been appointed to replace Brown.

News of the World • February 22, 08:27 AM • 63929 views

US aircraft carrier damaged after collision near Suez Canal

The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman collided with the merchant ship Besiktas-M near Port Said in the Mediterranean Sea. The incident damaged several rooms on board the American ship.

News of the World • February 18, 04:37 PM • 35438 views

American military aircraft crashes off the coast of California

A US Navy EA-18G Growler fighter jet crashed in San Diego Bay near the Coronado military base. Both pilots managed to eject and were rescued by a fishing boat.

News of the World • February 13, 12:09 AM • 29331 views

Without US help, Russia could seize Kyiv and reach NATO borders - The Hill

The Hill has published a forecast stating that without US military support, Ukraine will lose effective air defense by 2026. This will allow Russia to carry out large-scale bombings and capture Kyiv.

War • January 30, 08:38 PM • 54205 views

Trump signs executive order recognizing Houthis as “terrorists”

The US President signed a decree to begin the process of recognizing the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement as a foreign terrorist organization. The decision is related to the Houthi attacks on US ships in the Red Sea and the threat to maritime trade.

Politics • January 23, 12:27 AM • 102004 views

Fire in Los Angeles claims five lives: photo details

Five uncontrolled wildfires are raging in Los Angeles, claiming the lives of 5 people. The disaster destroyed more than 1000 buildings, left a million homes without power, and forced the evacuation of 100,000 people.

Society • January 9, 02:05 AM • 29436 views

Daniel Craig to receive prestigious award for outstanding achievements in cinema

James Bond star Daniel Craig will be awarded the Dilys Powell Prize at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards. The award ceremony will take place on February 2 at the May Fair Hotel in London.

Culture • January 8, 03:24 PM • 148239 views

US releases video of Tomahawk launch at targets in Yemen on December 31

The US Central Command released a video of Tomahawk cruise missiles being launched at Houthi targets in Yemen on December 31. The strikes targeted command, production, and weapons storage facilities.

News of the World • January 5, 04:14 AM • 46823 views

China launches giant amphibious assault ship: details

China has unveiled a new Type 076 Sichuan amphibious assault ship with an electromagnetic catapult for launching aircraft. The 40,000-ton ship can carry more than 1,000 marines and competes with the US military power.

News of the World • December 28, 06:45 AM • 29353 views

Trump threatens to regain control of the Panama Canal: President Jose Raul Mulino responds

Donald Trump threatens to demand the return of control over the Panama Canal if Panama does not reduce transit fees. Panamanian President Mulino said that the sovereignty of the canal is not subject to discussion.

News of the World • December 23, 09:30 AM • 16035 views

US military shoots down its fighter jet over the Red Sea

The missile cruiser USS Gettysburg mistakenly shot down an F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet from its own strike group. Both pilots ejected and were rescued, one suffered minor injuries.

News of the World • December 22, 06:20 AM • 57696 views

It was an unconvincing story: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds caught in scandal over 'working-class background'

Ryan Reynolds claimed his and his wife's “working-class background,” which caused criticism from fans. Fans recalled Blake Lively's Hollywood family and her upbringing in a prestigious area of Los Angeles.

News of the World • December 18, 10:56 AM • 116456 views

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise receives the highest award of the US Navy

Actor Tom Cruise received the highest civilian award from the U. S. Navy for promoting military service. His Top Gun movies have significantly increased the number of volunteers in the Navy.

News of the World • December 18, 05:46 AM • 113796 views

US launches air strikes against Yemeni Houthis

The US military conducted an air strike on the Houthi command center in the city of Sanaa. The facility was used to coordinate attacks on US ships and merchant vessels in the Red Sea.

News of the World • December 17, 01:38 AM • 20450 views

US deploys F-35Cs in the Pacific after China's large-scale exercises

The US Navy has sent the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier with six F-35C Lightning II fighters to the Philippine Sea. The increased military presence comes after China's large-scale exercises near Taiwan involving 90 ships.

News of the World • December 16, 03:47 PM • 20804 views

US warship arrives in Cambodia for the first time in 8 years amid concerns over China's naval base

The USS Savannah docked in the port of Sihanoukville, not far from China's modernized Ream base. The visit takes place against the backdrop of China's growing influence in the region and the US attempts to restore military ties with Cambodia.

News of the World • December 16, 01:59 PM • 15456 views

The Pentagon has successfully tested a new hypersonic weapon

The United States has successfully tested a hypersonic rocket from the Cape Canaveral space station. This is the second successful All Up Round test this year, bringing the technology closer to being transferred to the military.

Technologies • December 13, 11:09 AM • 14750 views

In the Odessa bay, US destroyers repelled an air attack by the Houthis

Two US Navy destroyers successfully defended merchant ships from a Houthi missile and drone attack in the Gulf of Aden. The attack took place on December 9-10, there were no casualties or injuries.

News of the World • December 11, 01:56 AM • 49129 views

Pentagon faces critical shortage of air defense missiles due to wars in Ukraine and Middle East - WSJ

The United States is experiencing a shortage of air defense missiles due to high demand in the Middle East and Ukraine. Production capacity cannot keep up with the pace of missile use, which threatens the defense capabilities of the United States and its allies.

News of the World • October 29, 01:27 PM • 12932 views

US Navy to arm ships with Patriot missiles to counter China

The United States plans to install Patriot PAC-3 MSE interceptor missiles on warships. This decision was made in response to the potential threat of China's use of hypersonic weapons in the Pacific Ocean.

News of the World • October 26, 12:11 AM • 21001 views

Centenarian former US President Carter casts early vote for Harris

Jimmy Carter, the 100-year-old former US president, cast an early vote by mail in the election. He cast his vote for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

News of the World • October 16, 09:19 PM • 17586 views

US may send Ukraine $375 million aid package with F-16 missiles - Politico

The US may plan to send $375 million in military aid to Ukraine, including missiles for the F-16.

War • September 21, 07:59 AM • 56832 views

Iran may attack Israel if Gaza ceasefire talks fail - Reuters

Iran threatens to attack Israel for the assassination of a Hamas leader if ceasefire talks in Gaza fail. The US and allies are trying to convince Iran to ease tensions before the talks.

News of the World • August 14, 06:43 AM • 19688 views

Pentagon orders radar detection aircraft for Japan

The US Department of Defense has signed a $1. 45 billion contract with Northrop Grumman for the supply of 9 E-2 Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. 5 aircraft are intended for Japan and 4 for the US Navy, with delivery scheduled for 2029.

War • July 20, 12:32 AM • 108588 views

Actor Benji Gregory, who played in the TV series "Alf" as a child, dies

Benji Gregory, who as a child played the role of Brian Tanner in the famous 1980s television series Alf, has died at the age of 46.

Culture • July 11, 09:32 AM • 17476 views