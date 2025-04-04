United States Navy

A small plane crashed in a residential area of Minneapolis, causing a large fire. At least one person died as a result of the incident in Brooklyn Park.
American warships shot down about a dozen Houthi drones that were targeting the U. S. Navy's "Truman" aircraft carrier strike group. Trump ordered airstrikes on areas in Yemen.
The USS Gravely destroyer, which fought the Houthis, is now patrolling the US-Mexico border. This is part of the Trump administration's efforts to suppress migration policy.
Hollywood actor Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 63, were found dead in their home in Santa Fe. Hackman was known for his roles in the films The French Connection, Bonnie and Clyde, and Unforgiven.
The isolation regime imposed due to a “security incident” has been lifted at NAS Sigonella in Sicily. The base is a key logistics center for US and NATO operations in the region.
US President Donald Trump fires Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown and Navy Commander Lisa Franchetti. Lieutenant General John Kane has been appointed to replace Brown.
The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman collided with the merchant ship Besiktas-M near Port Said in the Mediterranean Sea. The incident damaged several rooms on board the American ship.
A US Navy EA-18G Growler fighter jet crashed in San Diego Bay near the Coronado military base. Both pilots managed to eject and were rescued by a fishing boat.
The Hill has published a forecast stating that without US military support, Ukraine will lose effective air defense by 2026. This will allow Russia to carry out large-scale bombings and capture Kyiv.
The US President signed a decree to begin the process of recognizing the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement as a foreign terrorist organization. The decision is related to the Houthi attacks on US ships in the Red Sea and the threat to maritime trade.
Five uncontrolled wildfires are raging in Los Angeles, claiming the lives of 5 people. The disaster destroyed more than 1000 buildings, left a million homes without power, and forced the evacuation of 100,000 people.
James Bond star Daniel Craig will be awarded the Dilys Powell Prize at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards. The award ceremony will take place on February 2 at the May Fair Hotel in London.
The US Central Command released a video of Tomahawk cruise missiles being launched at Houthi targets in Yemen on December 31. The strikes targeted command, production, and weapons storage facilities.
China has unveiled a new Type 076 Sichuan amphibious assault ship with an electromagnetic catapult for launching aircraft. The 40,000-ton ship can carry more than 1,000 marines and competes with the US military power.
Donald Trump threatens to demand the return of control over the Panama Canal if Panama does not reduce transit fees. Panamanian President Mulino said that the sovereignty of the canal is not subject to discussion.
The missile cruiser USS Gettysburg mistakenly shot down an F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet from its own strike group. Both pilots ejected and were rescued, one suffered minor injuries.
Ryan Reynolds claimed his and his wife's “working-class background,” which caused criticism from fans. Fans recalled Blake Lively's Hollywood family and her upbringing in a prestigious area of Los Angeles.
Actor Tom Cruise received the highest civilian award from the U. S. Navy for promoting military service. His Top Gun movies have significantly increased the number of volunteers in the Navy.
The US military conducted an air strike on the Houthi command center in the city of Sanaa. The facility was used to coordinate attacks on US ships and merchant vessels in the Red Sea.
The US Navy has sent the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier with six F-35C Lightning II fighters to the Philippine Sea. The increased military presence comes after China's large-scale exercises near Taiwan involving 90 ships.
The USS Savannah docked in the port of Sihanoukville, not far from China's modernized Ream base. The visit takes place against the backdrop of China's growing influence in the region and the US attempts to restore military ties with Cambodia.
The United States has successfully tested a hypersonic rocket from the Cape Canaveral space station. This is the second successful All Up Round test this year, bringing the technology closer to being transferred to the military.
Two US Navy destroyers successfully defended merchant ships from a Houthi missile and drone attack in the Gulf of Aden. The attack took place on December 9-10, there were no casualties or injuries.
The United States is experiencing a shortage of air defense missiles due to high demand in the Middle East and Ukraine. Production capacity cannot keep up with the pace of missile use, which threatens the defense capabilities of the United States and its allies.
The United States plans to install Patriot PAC-3 MSE interceptor missiles on warships. This decision was made in response to the potential threat of China's use of hypersonic weapons in the Pacific Ocean.
Jimmy Carter, the 100-year-old former US president, cast an early vote by mail in the election. He cast his vote for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.
The US may plan to send $375 million in military aid to Ukraine, including missiles for the F-16.
Iran threatens to attack Israel for the assassination of a Hamas leader if ceasefire talks in Gaza fail. The US and allies are trying to convince Iran to ease tensions before the talks.
The US Department of Defense has signed a $1. 45 billion contract with Northrop Grumman for the supply of 9 E-2 Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. 5 aircraft are intended for Japan and 4 for the US Navy, with delivery scheduled for 2029.
Benji Gregory, who as a child played the role of Brian Tanner in the famous 1980s television series Alf, has died at the age of 46.