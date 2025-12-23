Trump announced the construction of new battleships that will be the most powerful in the world

US President Donald Trump announced a plan to build two new battleships. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of the White House, it is about launching a project to build a new class of large warships for the US Navy called the "Golden Flotilla."

They will be the fastest, largest, and many times, 100 times more powerful than any battleship ever built. These advanced vessels will be among the deadliest ships for surface warfare. Each of them will be the largest warship in the history of our country, the largest warship in the history of the world, ever built. - Trump assured.

He added that as part of this project, the US is building new aircraft carriers and submarines, and is also preparing to build new combat aircraft.

