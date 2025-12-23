$42.250.09
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
Trump announced the construction of new battleships that will be the most powerful in the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

US President Donald Trump announced a plan to build two new battleships as part of the "Golden Flotilla" project. These ships will be the fastest, largest, and 100 times more powerful than any battleships ever built.

Trump announced the construction of new battleships that will be the most powerful in the world

US President Donald Trump announced a plan to build two new battleships. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of the White House, it is about launching a project to build a new class of large warships for the US Navy called the "Golden Flotilla."

They will be the fastest, largest, and many times, 100 times more powerful than any battleship ever built. These advanced vessels will be among the deadliest ships for surface warfare. Each of them will be the largest warship in the history of our country, the largest warship in the history of the world, ever built.

- Trump assured.

He added that as part of this project, the US is building new aircraft carriers and submarines, and is also preparing to build new combat aircraft.

Recall

American Senator Lindsey Graham came up with a radical initiative to increase economic pressure on the Kremlin. He proposed to President Donald Trump to move to the forceful seizure of ships of Russia's "shadow fleet" if Moscow refuses peace talks on Ukraine.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

