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Benefits and harms of pineapple – what everyone should know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4394 views

Pineapple contains bromelain and vitamin C for immunity and digestion. Excessive consumption of the fruit causes heartburn and raises blood sugar levels.

Benefits and harms of pineapple – what everyone should know

Pineapple is a delicious tropical fruit that is refreshing in summer. In addition, it has many beneficial properties. However, it should not be overused, as it can harm your health. UNN will tell you about the beneficial properties of pineapple and the main warnings about consuming the fruit.

What is pineapple good for: vitamins and composition

Pineapple is rich in vitamin C, B vitamins, and vitamin A, and also contains important minerals – potassium, magnesium, calcium, and phosphorus. Special attention should be paid to the enzyme bromelain, which aids digestion, reduces inflammation, and supports the heart.

100 g of fresh pineapple contains only about 50 calories and just over 13 g of natural sugar, making it a low-calorie and healthy snack.

And 100 grams of this product contain a significant portion of the daily norm of beneficial elements:

  • manganese — 66%;
    • vitamin C — 53%;
      • copper — 12%;
        • vitamins B6 and B1 — 6.5% each;
          • folic acid and vitamin B5 — 4% each;
            • magnesium and niacin — 3% each.

              Benefits of pineapple for women

              The vitamin C contained in the fruit is especially beneficial. It promotes iron absorption and strengthens immunity. It also affects collagen formation, which keeps the skin elastic and joints strong. In particular, pineapple is rich in fiber, which improves digestion and creates a feeling of fullness.

              Therefore, by regularly consuming pineapple, you will improve the condition of your skin, hair, and nails. Bromelain will reduce swelling and improve digestion. Pineapple can even slightly alleviate discomfort during menstruation.

              Benefits of pineapple for men

              For men, the benefits are no less. The antioxidants contained in pineapple support heart and blood vessel health, which is simply necessary if you lead an active and sporty lifestyle. Also, minerals, in particular manganese, help form strong bone tissue and improve metabolic processes.

              How pineapple affects the body

              Regular, moderate consumption of pineapple helps to:

              • strengthen the immune system;
                • improve digestion;
                  • reduce inflammatory processes;
                    • support heart and blood vessel health.

                      However, it is important to remember: an excessive amount of fruit can irritate the stomach due to its acidity.

                      How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist21.07.25, 17:45 • 67586 views

                      When pineapple can be harmful

                      Excessive consumption of pineapple can cause:

                      • heartburn or stomach irritation;
                        • allergic reactions in sensitive people;
                          • increased blood sugar levels.

                            People with gastritis, ulcers, or diabetes should be careful.

                            Pineapple during diabetes, pregnancy, and breastfeeding

                            Diabetes: possible, but only in moderation – about 100 g per day.

                            Pregnancy: fresh pineapple is safe in small portions. Unripe fruits can irritate the stomach.

                            Breastfeeding: acceptable, but you should monitor the child's reaction – the fruit sometimes causes bloating.

                            Are beneficial elements preserved in canned pineapple?

                            Canned pineapple also contains vitamins, but sugar syrup is often added to it. Therefore, for weight control and blood sugar levels, fresh fruit is always better.

                            Pineapple and weight loss

                            The fruit helps speed up metabolism and supports digestion, so it is included in diets. But it is important to understand: pineapple itself does not burn fat, it only helps you feel full and healthier.

                            Interesting facts:

                            • pineapple is native to South America, and its name comes from the word "anana", which means "excellent fruit";
                              • one pineapple ripens for about 18 months;
                                • bromelain is actively used in medicine and cosmetology to reduce inflammation and swelling.

                                  Pineapple is not just a dessert, but a fruit that can support the health of the whole family. The main thing is to know the measure and choose the right product to get the maximum benefit. Even completely healthy people are not recommended to consume more than 250 g of pineapple per day.

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                                  Oleksandra Mesenko

                                  HealthLife hackPublications
                                  South America