Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at home

Kyiv • UNN

 8220 views

Learn how to make the perfect fruit galette at home using step-by-step instructions. This dessert is quick to prepare and allows you to experiment with various seasonal fruits, making it ideal for the summer season.

Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at home

Lighter than pie and no less delicious - a fruit galette is ideal for a summer dessert. It does not require a perfect shape, it cooks quickly, and most importantly - it allows you to improvise with seasonal fruits. UNN has prepared a step-by-step guide on how to create this summer culinary masterpiece.

Choosing fruits for the filling

For a classic galette, you need approximately 600-700 g of fresh fruit. Among the best options:

  • berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries);
    • stone fruits (peaches, apricots, plums);
      • a combination of several types - for example, peach and blackberry.

        Fruits can be cut into slices or cubes and placed in a deep bowl.

        Quick, tasty, healthy: simple cupcake recipes for every taste and budget 02.06.25, 19:59 • 6494 views

        Adding other ingredients to the filling

        For the fruit filling to have a rich taste and proper consistency, mix the following ingredients with it:

        • sugar: from ¼ to ½ cup. More for sour fruits, less for very sweet ones;
          • acid: 1 tbsp. l. lemon juice, apple cider vinegar or even white balsamic vinegar - for taste balance;
            • thickener: 1-2 tbsp. l. corn starch (or 2-3 tbsp. l. wheat flour, if there is no starch);
              • salt: ¼ tsp. salt.

                Do you want to diversify the filling and add aroma? Add one or more spices:

                • 1 tbsp. l. chopped fresh herbs (tarragon, thyme);
                  • 1 tsp. grated lemon zest, lime or orange;
                    • 1 tsp. grated fresh ginger;
                      • a few drops of vanilla or almond extract;
                        • a pinch of black pepper, chili or cinnamon.

                          Dough preparation

                          Use ready-made or homemade dough. Both shortcrust and choux pastry are suitable.

                          Ingredients for making dough:

                          • 250 g flour;
                            • 125 g chilled butter (or margarine);
                              • 1-2 tbsp. sugar;
                                • a pinch of salt;
                                  • 5-6 tbsp. cold water.

                                    Preparation

                                    In a large bowl, mix flour, sugar, and salt. Add chilled butter, cut into cubes. Rub butter with flour by hand or using a food processor until a crumb forms. Then gradually add cold water, kneading the dough. Do not overmix, the dough should be elastic but not sticky. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

                                    Roll out the prepared chilled dough into a disk 30-35 cm in diameter. Don't worry about the shape - the galette doesn't have to look perfect.

                                    Tip: before laying out the filling, you can sprinkle the center of the dough with 1-2 tsp. flour or sugar for extra texture.

                                    Refreshing drinks at home: simple recipes for hot days23.05.25, 15:46 • 3042 views

                                    Forming the galette

                                    To form the galette:

                                    • place the fruit mixture in the center of the dough, leaving 5 cm of free edge;
                                      • fold the dough around the filling, pinching the edges slightly;
                                        • brush the edges with beaten egg with 1 tbsp. water;
                                          • sprinkle with sugar or add chopped nuts for decoration.

                                            Tip: place the galette in the freezer for 10 minutes or in the refrigerator for 20 minutes before baking - this will help the dough not to "float".

                                            Baking

                                            Set the oven temperature to 190°C and bake the galette for 30-40 minutes, until a golden crust forms and the filling is actively bubbling.

                                            Check for readiness by gently lifting the galette with a spatula - the bottom should easily come off the parchment.

                                            How to serve and store

                                            Let the galette cool for at least 10 minutes. Serve with a scoop of ice cream or yogurt.

                                            Store the finished dessert in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 days. Even if the crust becomes softer - it will be a delicious breakfast!

                                            Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day: Top Recipes with Seasonal Goodies09.06.25, 21:05 • 6654 views

                                            Alona Utkina

                                            Alona Utkina

                                            Life hackPublicationsCulinary
