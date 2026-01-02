Sybiha supported the Ukrainian ambassador after criticism from the Czech Foreign Ministry
Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha supported the Ukrainian ambassador after criticism from the Czech Foreign Ministry, calling the diplomat's actions professional and justified. Sybiha emphasized that the ambassador's reaction was a response to unacceptable attacks against Ukraine.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to the claims of the Czech Foreign Ministry regarding the public statements of the Ukrainian ambassador. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the diplomat's actions professional and justified in his post on the X social network, UNN writes.
Details
Andriy Sybiha emphasized that the Ukrainian diplomat's reaction was a response to unacceptable attacks against Ukraine. According to the minister, the ambassador acted within his powers and professional ethics.
The Ambassador of Ukraine acted absolutely correctly by reacting to the outrageous insults against our state – and did so diplomatically.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the diplomatic corps has a direct mandate to firmly defend the country's interests and reputation. Kyiv rejects any attempts to lecture on issues of protecting national honor.
Andriy Sybiha summarized that insults against Ukraine and its leadership cannot remain without an official reaction, and the ambassador's work fully corresponds to the assigned tasks.
