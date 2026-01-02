$42.170.18
Sybiha supported the Ukrainian ambassador after criticism from the Czech Foreign Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha supported the Ukrainian ambassador after criticism from the Czech Foreign Ministry, calling the diplomat's actions professional and justified. Sybiha emphasized that the ambassador's reaction was a response to unacceptable attacks against Ukraine.

Sybiha supported the Ukrainian ambassador after criticism from the Czech Foreign Ministry

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to the claims of the Czech Foreign Ministry regarding the public statements of the Ukrainian ambassador. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the diplomat's actions professional and justified in his post on the X social network, UNN writes.

Details

Andriy Sybiha emphasized that the Ukrainian diplomat's reaction was a response to unacceptable attacks against Ukraine. According to the minister, the ambassador acted within his powers and professional ethics.

Czech opposition initiates dismissal of parliament speaker over his scandalous statements about Ukraine02.01.26, 20:45 • 1898 views

The Ambassador of Ukraine acted absolutely correctly by reacting to the outrageous insults against our state – and did so diplomatically.

– Sybiha said on the X social network.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the diplomatic corps has a direct mandate to firmly defend the country's interests and reputation. Kyiv rejects any attempts to lecture on issues of protecting national honor.

Andriy Sybiha summarized that insults against Ukraine and its leadership cannot remain without an official reaction, and the ambassador's work fully corresponds to the assigned tasks.

Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was Swift02.01.26, 09:50 • 23452 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

