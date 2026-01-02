Czech opposition initiates dismissal of parliament speaker over his scandalous statements about Ukraine

In the Czech Republic, opposition deputies want to initiate a vote on the dismissal of SPD party leader Tomio Okamura from the post of Speaker of the lower house of parliament. The collection of signatures necessary to put the issue to a vote will begin next week. This was announced today by the leader of the Pirate Party, Zdeněk Hřib, according to UNN with reference to Radio Prague.

Tomio Okamura is facing criticism from all opposition parties after his New Year's speech, in which he attacked Ukraine. "Money flows in all directions, and everyone gets something from this business. Western companies and governments, as well as Ukrainian thieves from the entourage of Zelensky's junta, who build toilets of gold," Okamura said in a 10-minute video.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the Czech Republic Vasyl Zvarych called the politician's statements "unworthy and absolutely unacceptable." The diplomat stated that Ukraine considers these offensive and hateful statements as Okamura's personal position, "obviously formed under the influence of Russian propaganda."

In his speech, Tomio Okamura also expressed hope that the Czech Republic would "get off the Brussels train," which, according to him, despite warnings from the US government, is moving towards World War III. According to Okamura, Western Europe plans to produce and sell weapons on credit, accumulating its own debts.

The leadership of the Civic Democratic Party (ODS) stated today that it wants to discuss Okamura's statements in the Chamber of Deputies. The STAN party plans to prepare a resolution in which the lower house distances itself from the speaker's words.

The insult to the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, whom Okamura called "crazy," is unacceptable from a country's leader, the ODS believes. The cabinet must distance itself from such statements, as it bears the greatest responsibility for foreign policy, the party believes.

STAN party leader Vít Rakušan wrote on X that Okamura's bad statements are the responsibility of the entire government and a disgrace to the entire Czech Republic. "I want our faction to prepare a draft resolution in which the Chamber of Deputies as a whole distances itself from his statements. Let those who elected him to a leadership position demonstrate how they really feel about supporting Ukraine," Rakušan writes.

The "Pirates" want Okamura to resign as head of the Chamber of Deputies, Zdeněk Hřib told the ČTK agency. "Together with other opposition parties, the Pirates will start collecting signatures next week, which are necessary for discussing his resignation in the Chamber of Deputies," he said. Hřib has already agreed on the procedure with the head of the TOP-09 party, Matěj Ondřej Havel, and will also contact the leaders of other parties. According to the regulations, the head of the Chamber of Deputies can only be removed from office on the basis of a written proposal supported by at least two-fifths of all deputies.

Christian Democratic (KDU-ČSL) leader Marek Výborný believes that Okamura's "collaborationist statements" are welcomed by the Kremlin but harm the entire Czech Republic. "We cannot remain silent. As KDU-ČSL, we will support the discussion of these scandalous statements in the Chamber of Deputies and the proposal to remove Tomio Okamura from leadership," he said.

TOP-09 Deputy Chairman Marek Ženíšek called the speaker's speech "a bucket of Russian hatred." He believes that no deputy from a democratic party should tolerate such behavior. "This contradicts the interests of the Czech Republic as a whole – this is pure Russian propaganda. For God's sake, come to your senses," he appealed to the deputies from the ruling coalition.

