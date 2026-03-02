Seven Ukrzaliznytsia employees to be prosecuted in Kyiv for earnings on international routes

$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 3608 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
03:45 PM • 5340 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
03:00 PM • 6794 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
02:18 PM • 10417 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
02:03 PM • 12865 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
01:36 PM • 10860 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 12317 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 14754 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 26224 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:00 AM • 16310 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.1m/s
70%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's historyMarch 2, 07:24 AM • 34300 views
Saudi Aramco refinery in Saudi Arabia hit by suspected drone strike, Kuwaiti refinery by debris - mediaVideoMarch 2, 07:29 AM • 13886 views
The owner of an energy company and three officials have been notified of suspicion of embezzling almost UAH 68 millionPhotoMarch 2, 09:00 AM • 22645 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 21445 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhoto01:28 PM • 13823 views
Publications
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 3644 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhoto01:28 PM • 14165 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 21777 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 26233 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 136171 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Andriy Sybiha
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideo03:14 PM • 2298 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideo01:09 PM • 9918 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cards12:03 PM • 11201 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 74234 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 71803 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Airbus A380
Starlink

Seven Ukrzaliznytsia employees to be prosecuted in Kyiv for earnings on international routes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 764 views

Seven employees of "Ukrzaliznytsia" will face trial in Kyiv for illegal earnings on international routes. They sold tickets without proper registration, causing the company losses of over 8.7 million hryvnias.

Seven Ukrzaliznytsia employees to be prosecuted in Kyiv for earnings on international routes

Prosecutors from the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office and the Solomianskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv have sent an indictment to court against seven employees of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia." This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the participants in the scheme took advantage of the high demand for international train tickets and organized passenger transportation without proper travel document processing. For each ticket, they received between 300 and 500 euros, which they divided among themselves.

Due to their actions, the company incurred losses of over 8.7 million hryvnias on a number of international routes.

The scheme participants were exposed in December 2024, after which prosecutors informed them of their suspicions. The pre-trial investigation has now been completed, and the indictments have been sent to the Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv.

Among the accused is the head of the Primary Trade Union Organization of the Carriage Depot at the "Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi" station, who is charged with creating and leading a criminal organization, as well as abuse of office.

The other six individuals, including the head of the conductors' reserve at the "Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi" station and five train conductors, are accused of abuse of office as part of a criminal organization.

Five years of life - and zero results - ex-SAP prosecutor on NABU case regarding "Ukrzaliznytsia", in which the prosecution dropped the charges27.02.26, 15:12 • 18242 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies