Seven Ukrzaliznytsia employees to be prosecuted in Kyiv for earnings on international routes

Prosecutors from the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office and the Solomianskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv have sent an indictment to court against seven employees of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia." This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the participants in the scheme took advantage of the high demand for international train tickets and organized passenger transportation without proper travel document processing. For each ticket, they received between 300 and 500 euros, which they divided among themselves.

Due to their actions, the company incurred losses of over 8.7 million hryvnias on a number of international routes.

The scheme participants were exposed in December 2024, after which prosecutors informed them of their suspicions. The pre-trial investigation has now been completed, and the indictments have been sent to the Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv.

Among the accused is the head of the Primary Trade Union Organization of the Carriage Depot at the "Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi" station, who is charged with creating and leading a criminal organization, as well as abuse of office.

The other six individuals, including the head of the conductors' reserve at the "Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi" station and five train conductors, are accused of abuse of office as part of a criminal organization.

