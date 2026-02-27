Five years of life - and zero results, - ex-SAP prosecutor on NABU case regarding "Ukrzaliznytsia", in which the prosecution dropped the charges.

NABU-SAP stole almost 5 years of life from Ukrzaliznytsia official Oleh Zolotaryov, which seriously damaged his reputation. This was written by former SAP prosecutor Stanislav Bronyvytskyi, commenting on the prosecutor's refusal to support the accusation against him.

"The legal community was stirred by the news of the SAP prosecutor's refusal to support the accusation in the case of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia official Zolotaryov. Zolotaryov had been in the status of a suspect and accused for about five years, with corresponding reputational consequences. That is, at least five years of a person's life were stolen. All this is a consequence of the fact that SAP is headed by a person who chose the profession of a prosecutor on a residual basis," he noted.

According to him, this is not the last NABU-SAP case in which the prosecutor may refuse to support the accusation.

"I have already said that there are many cases in court, sent during the time of the 'frozen' Klymenko's leadership, which await a similar fate. To be continued," he said.

According to Bronyvytskyi, the public presentation of this information creates a false impression that it was a personal decision of an individual prosecutor.

"In fact, this is not the case. According to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, the refusal of an accusation is not an act of individual discretion of the procedural prosecutor. Such a decision must be agreed with a higher-level prosecutor, i.e., with the head of the SAP - Klymenko personally," emphasized the former SAP prosecutor.

As reported, on February 25, 2026, the prosecutor announced the refusal to support the state accusation in the case of Ukrzaliznytsia official Oleh Zolotaryov regarding the organization of procurements at inflated prices. According to the investigation, in 2017, UZ announced tenders, where they allegedly planned to purchase power supply devices for passenger cars at a non-competitive price.

On September 23, 2021, NABU-SAP notified Zolotaryov of suspicion. On February 13, 2023, NABU-SAP sent the case to court.

Earlier, it became known that after former NABU detective Mykhailo Rykovtsev headed the economic security service of Ukrzaliznytsia, the enterprise continues to incur losses for the state. Only on the procurement of diesel fuel, coal, and wagons, the company has 77.4 million UAH in losses and indirect cooperation with Russians.

Former NABU detective Taras Likunov took up a position at Ukrzaliznytsia shortly after investigating corruption crimes in the company. According to media reports, Likunov is the brother of Olena Shcherban, a board member of the Anti-Corruption Action Center.