Ukrainian Railways

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 5476 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 13215 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 55086 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 197132 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113938 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 376175 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300860 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212349 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243448 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254737 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Ukrzaliznytsia announced the resumption of online services for freight transportation: what is already working

From now on, a personal client account is available on the UZ-Cargo e-Portal with a document processing service. The number of services will gradually increase, and the system is promised to be launched by April 9.

Economy • 01:59 PM • 8870 views

Russians shelled railway infrastructure in Chernihiv region, a direct hit damaged the station - Ukrzaliznytsia

As a result of a direct hit, the roof of the station building was damaged and windows were broken. Fortunately, there were no casualties, and the railway traffic continues.

War • April 4, 08:29 AM • 8980 views

Ukrzaliznytsia returns tickets lost after the cyberattack to users

Electronic tickets purchased before the cyberattack will be restored in passenger accounts. Ukrzaliznytsia provided instructions for restoring the ticket in your account.

Society • April 3, 02:37 PM • 10656 views

Ukrzaliznytsia: the launch of a new Kyiv-Vienna connection is being discussed

Ukraine and Austria are planning to launch a new Kyiv-Vienna connection and a train with Austrian carriages to Uzhhorod. The parties also agreed on joint training of Ukrzaliznytsia employees.

Economy • April 2, 01:17 PM • 22644 views

Ukrzaliznytsia restores IT systems of the freight vertical after a cyberattack: details and terms

Ukrzaliznytsia is restoring the IT systems of the freight vertical, the priority is financial reporting. Work is underway on the ASC VP UZ, E_Portal UZ-CARGO will be partially restored by 04/06/2025.

Economy • April 2, 11:15 AM • 15522 views

An additional train has been launched in Ukraine on the Kyiv-Truskavets route

Ukrzaliznytsia has launched an additional train No. 159/160 from Kyiv to Truskavets on April 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 2025. Tickets are already available online and at ticket offices.

Society • April 1, 04:28 PM • 27624 views

Military personnel can once again purchase tickets from Ukrzaliznytsia's special reserve at Army+

Ukrzaliznytsia has restored integration with "Army+", monitoring and automatic ticket purchase. Verification via Diia.Signature for international flights has also returned.

War • April 1, 03:34 PM • 42729 views

Full restoration of IT services will take at least a few more weeks - Head of "Ukrzaliznytsia"

Restoration of IT services of "Ukrzaliznytsia" may take a month. The greatest difficulties will arise with the establishment of the procurement system, which stored technical descriptions of all items.

Society • April 1, 10:55 AM • 20682 views

The head of “Ukrzaliznytsia” stated that there was no leakage of passengers' personal data during the cyberattack

There was no data leak during the cyberattack on Ukrzaliznytsia. The system does not store personal data of passengers and information about military cargo, Oleksandr Pertsovskyi assured.

War • March 31, 02:14 PM • 27690 views

In the Ukrzaliznytsia application, it is now possible to issue preferential tickets for people with disabilities again

In the mobile application of Ukrzaliznytsia, it is now possible to purchase tickets with benefits for people with disabilities. The online scoreboard with information about key stations has also been restored.

Society • March 30, 02:11 PM • 46187 views

"Hugs" and train schedules disappeared: users report problems after the restoration of Ukrzaliznytsia's online services

Users complain about problems with profiles, loyalty program and purchase of preferential tickets. Passengers are advised to contact the train manager with a payment receipt if they have not received a PDF ticket.

Society • March 29, 11:14 AM • 20943 views

Online train ticket sales services have resumed stable operation - Ukrainian Railways

Ukrzaliznytsia's online ticket sales services are operating stably after the cyberattack. Trip planning with transfers is once again available in the mobile application.

Society • March 29, 09:19 AM • 19242 views

Due to failures in online train ticket sales, the number of ticket offices is being increased

Due to a cyberattack and heavy load on Ukrzaliznytsia's online services, disruptions are possible. Additional ticket offices have been opened in Kyiv and Lviv to balance demand.

Society • March 28, 10:53 AM • 33498 views

Online service failure: Ukrzaliznytsia explained the reason

Ukrzaliznytsia explained the reason for the failure in online services by a large number of simultaneous requests. The company is currently working to stabilize the situation in order to restore functionality.

Economy • March 28, 08:44 AM • 29942 views

Ukrzaliznytsia's online services are "down" again

"Ukrzaliznytsia" has experienced another technical failure, which has caused online services, including the ticket purchase application, to stop working. The website is also experiencing disruptions.

Society • March 28, 07:58 AM • 32208 views

Ukrzaliznytsia: online sales system restored in backup format, possible interruptions

The Ukrzaliznytsia online ticket sales system has been restored for purchasing new tickets and returning them. Temporary technical interruptions are possible due to peak loads.

Economy • March 27, 05:46 AM • 30517 views

Ukrzaliznytsia has resumed online ticket sales after a powerful cyberattack

Online ticket sales for trains have been restored after four days. Ukrzaliznytsia specialists worked to restore the website and application after the cyberattack.

War • March 27, 04:19 AM • 23333 views

Ukrzaliznytsia will compensate for inconveniences due to the cyberattack: keep paper tickets

Ukrzaliznytsia will partially compensate for inconveniences due to the cyberattack. Passengers with paper tickets can expect free waiting rooms and tea.

Society • March 26, 11:58 AM • 26798 views

The attack on "Ukrzaliznytsia" was carefully planned by the Russians - Chairman of the Board of the National Carrier

A large-scale cyberattack on Ukrzaliznytsia was prepared by the Russians to destroy services. Personal data of clients is safe, and they promise to return the money for tickets.

Society • March 26, 08:07 AM • 182959 views

Train tickets are still available through ticket offices, but there is plan to go online "soon" - Ukrzaliznytsia

Ukrzaliznytsia is restoring online services after a large-scale cyberattack and offers to buy tickets at ticket offices. Paper ticket holders will receive compliments and free access to waiting rooms.

Society • March 26, 06:29 AM • 25057 views

Ukrzaliznytsia has started selling tickets for long-distance trains at suburban ticket offices

Ukrzaliznytsia has started selling train tickets at suburban ticket offices due to a cyberattack. For the convenience of passengers, the working hours of some ticket offices have been extended and additional ticket clerks have been involved.

Society • March 25, 04:40 PM • 54951 views

Tickets for all trains at the ticket offices of "Ukrzaliznytsia" are sold exclusively for March 25 and 26

Ukrzaliznytsia announced that tickets for all trains are sold exclusively for March 25 and 26. Free tea and water were organized for passengers at the train stations.

Society • March 25, 11:02 AM • 11385 views

"Ukrzaliznytsia" announced when online services will be restored after a large-scale cyberattack

Ukrzaliznytsia is restoring the system after a cyberattack. Tickets can be purchased at the station in 15 minutes, or оформлені on the train. Online ticket sales will be restored in the near future.

Society • March 25, 08:07 AM • 57016 views

Cyberattack on Ukrzaliznytsia: online ticket sales have not yet been restored

Ukrzaliznytsia continues to restore online services after the cyberattack. Online ticket sales are not yet available, but ticket offices at stations are operating in an enhanced mode.

Society • March 25, 05:48 AM • 83027 views

Ukrzaliznytsia added more cars to the Kyiv-Chernivtsi route

Ukrzaliznytsia added two cars to train No. 7/8 Kyiv-Chernivtsi due to a cyberattack that made it impossible to sell tickets online. Tickets are available at ticket offices, the number of which has been increased, especially in Kyiv.

Society • March 24, 02:35 PM • 11448 views
Exclusive

Due to a cyber attack on "Ukrzaliznytsia", large queues have formed at the capital's railway station - photo

Ukrzaliznytsia's online systems have been subjected to a cyber attack, online ticket sales are unavailable. Passengers are forced to buy tickets at the ticket offices, which has caused large queues at the station in the capital.

Society • March 24, 12:16 PM • 194190 views

Cyberattack on Ukrzaliznytsia: increased number of ticket offices at train stations

Due to a cyberattack on Ukrzaliznytsia's services, online ticket sales are temporarily unavailable. The company has increased the number of ticket offices at train stations, especially in Kyiv, to reduce queues.

Society • March 24, 09:17 AM • 20364 views

Ukrzaliznytsia suffered a massive cyberattack: online ticket sales are temporarily unavailable

Ukrzaliznytsia's systems were cyberattacked, online ticket sales have been suspended. Train traffic is stable, their operation is proceeding without delays, ticket sales are carried out through ticket offices.

Society • March 24, 06:23 AM • 40721 views

Technical failure in the IT system of "Ukrzaliznytsia": online services are not working

This morning, a technical failure occurred in "Ukrzaliznytsia", due to which online services are temporarily not working. For communication, it is proposed to use social networks.

Society • March 23, 06:56 AM • 178064 views

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: four railway workers injured, two of them in serious condition

The enemy attacked the railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region again, four railway workers were injured, two of them are in serious condition. Railway workers are doing everything possible to keep trains running.

War • March 19, 04:17 PM • 33699 views