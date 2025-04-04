Ukrainian Railways

From now on, a personal client account is available on the UZ-Cargo e-Portal with a document processing service. The number of services will gradually increase, and the system is promised to be launched by April 9.
As a result of a direct hit, the roof of the station building was damaged and windows were broken. Fortunately, there were no casualties, and the railway traffic continues.
Electronic tickets purchased before the cyberattack will be restored in passenger accounts. Ukrzaliznytsia provided instructions for restoring the ticket in your account.
Ukraine and Austria are planning to launch a new Kyiv-Vienna connection and a train with Austrian carriages to Uzhhorod. The parties also agreed on joint training of Ukrzaliznytsia employees.
Ukrzaliznytsia is restoring the IT systems of the freight vertical, the priority is financial reporting. Work is underway on the ASC VP UZ, E_Portal UZ-CARGO will be partially restored by 04/06/2025.
Ukrzaliznytsia has launched an additional train No. 159/160 from Kyiv to Truskavets on April 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 2025. Tickets are already available online and at ticket offices.
Ukrzaliznytsia has restored integration with "Army+", monitoring and automatic ticket purchase. Verification via Diia.Signature for international flights has also returned.
Restoration of IT services of "Ukrzaliznytsia" may take a month. The greatest difficulties will arise with the establishment of the procurement system, which stored technical descriptions of all items.
There was no data leak during the cyberattack on Ukrzaliznytsia. The system does not store personal data of passengers and information about military cargo, Oleksandr Pertsovskyi assured.
In the mobile application of Ukrzaliznytsia, it is now possible to purchase tickets with benefits for people with disabilities. The online scoreboard with information about key stations has also been restored.
Users complain about problems with profiles, loyalty program and purchase of preferential tickets. Passengers are advised to contact the train manager with a payment receipt if they have not received a PDF ticket.
Ukrzaliznytsia's online ticket sales services are operating stably after the cyberattack. Trip planning with transfers is once again available in the mobile application.
Due to a cyberattack and heavy load on Ukrzaliznytsia's online services, disruptions are possible. Additional ticket offices have been opened in Kyiv and Lviv to balance demand.
Ukrzaliznytsia explained the reason for the failure in online services by a large number of simultaneous requests. The company is currently working to stabilize the situation in order to restore functionality.
"Ukrzaliznytsia" has experienced another technical failure, which has caused online services, including the ticket purchase application, to stop working. The website is also experiencing disruptions.
The Ukrzaliznytsia online ticket sales system has been restored for purchasing new tickets and returning them. Temporary technical interruptions are possible due to peak loads.
Online ticket sales for trains have been restored after four days. Ukrzaliznytsia specialists worked to restore the website and application after the cyberattack.
Ukrzaliznytsia will partially compensate for inconveniences due to the cyberattack. Passengers with paper tickets can expect free waiting rooms and tea.
A large-scale cyberattack on Ukrzaliznytsia was prepared by the Russians to destroy services. Personal data of clients is safe, and they promise to return the money for tickets.
Ukrzaliznytsia is restoring online services after a large-scale cyberattack and offers to buy tickets at ticket offices. Paper ticket holders will receive compliments and free access to waiting rooms.
Ukrzaliznytsia has started selling train tickets at suburban ticket offices due to a cyberattack. For the convenience of passengers, the working hours of some ticket offices have been extended and additional ticket clerks have been involved.
Ukrzaliznytsia announced that tickets for all trains are sold exclusively for March 25 and 26. Free tea and water were organized for passengers at the train stations.
Ukrzaliznytsia is restoring the system after a cyberattack. Tickets can be purchased at the station in 15 minutes, or оформлені on the train. Online ticket sales will be restored in the near future.
Ukrzaliznytsia continues to restore online services after the cyberattack. Online ticket sales are not yet available, but ticket offices at stations are operating in an enhanced mode.
Ukrzaliznytsia added two cars to train No. 7/8 Kyiv-Chernivtsi due to a cyberattack that made it impossible to sell tickets online. Tickets are available at ticket offices, the number of which has been increased, especially in Kyiv.
Ukrzaliznytsia's online systems have been subjected to a cyber attack, online ticket sales are unavailable. Passengers are forced to buy tickets at the ticket offices, which has caused large queues at the station in the capital.
Due to a cyberattack on Ukrzaliznytsia's services, online ticket sales are temporarily unavailable. The company has increased the number of ticket offices at train stations, especially in Kyiv, to reduce queues.
Ukrzaliznytsia's systems were cyberattacked, online ticket sales have been suspended. Train traffic is stable, their operation is proceeding without delays, ticket sales are carried out through ticket offices.
This morning, a technical failure occurred in "Ukrzaliznytsia", due to which online services are temporarily not working. For communication, it is proposed to use social networks.
The enemy attacked the railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region again, four railway workers were injured, two of them are in serious condition. Railway workers are doing everything possible to keep trains running.