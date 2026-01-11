$42.990.00
Snowfall in Kherson region: police operating in enhanced mode, all roads passable

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

Due to snowfall in the Kherson region, traffic has become difficult, and the police are operating in an enhanced mode, assisting drivers. All roads in the region are passable, over 80 units of special equipment have been deployed, and 154 Invincibility Points are functioning.

Snowfall in Kherson region: police operating in enhanced mode, all roads passable
Photo: National Police of Ukraine in Kherson Oblast

In the Kherson region, traffic was complicated by snowfall. Police officers are working in an intensified mode, helping drivers and ensuring safety on the region's roads. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in the Kherson region, according to UNN.

Details

It snowed in the Kherson region. This significantly complicates road traffic. However, police officers come to the aid of drivers. They patrol the roads in an intensified mode, promptly respond to calls, and help drivers who find themselves in difficult situations.

- the post says.

At the same time, some vehicles got stuck in snowdrifts. In particular, employees of the patrol police response sector of the Kherson district police department helped drivers of a bus and a passenger car in the morning.

Currently, according to the head of the Kherson OVA Oleksandr Prokudin, all roads in the region are passable.

More than 80 units of special equipment are involved in clearing roads of snow and ice. There are no power outages in settlements. The energy system of the region operates in normal mode.

- the official emphasizes.

He added that 154 Invincibility Points are operating in the communities of Kherson region, which are provided with heat, alternative sources of electricity and communication. There you can warm up, charge gadgets and contact relatives.

Law enforcement officers urge drivers to be as careful as possible: choose a safe speed, keep your distance, avoid sudden maneuvers and, if possible, refrain from traveling during periods of difficult weather conditions.

Recall

Ukrzaliznytsia on January 10 reduces the delay time of 14 trains, which were caused by weather conditions. Return flights will depart with smaller deviations from the schedule.

Alla Kiosak

