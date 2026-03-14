Drones attacked the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

On the night of Saturday, March 14, drones attacked Russia's Krasnodar Krai. This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

In particular, a series of powerful explosions were reported. Later it became known that drones hit the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai. As a result of the strikes, a large-scale fire broke out there.

Burning of one of the columns of the unit, as well as gas leakage from the associated overpass. This unit is a key node of the refinery, from which the technological process of oil refining begins. - stated in one of the messages.

For reference

The Afipsky Refinery is a large Russian oil refinery located near the village of Afipsky in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. The design processing capacity is 6.25 million tons of oil per year.

The enterprise is part of the Safmar group of companies and is one of the largest oil refineries in southern Russia, producing gasoline and diesel fuel.

Recall

In December, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Afipsky Refinery, an oil depot in Uryupinsk, and Russian military facilities.

General Staff confirms damage to oil terminal and Russian naval base in Novorossiysk, hits on Albashneft refinery