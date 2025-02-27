uk
en
ru
09:13 PM
• 9639 views
Britain is ready to send troops to Ukraine - Starmer
05:54 PM
• 53703 views
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM
• 96433 views
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:15 PM
• 117093 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Exclusive
February 27, 11:16 AM
• 107898 views
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
February 27, 09:18 AM
• 151398 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 07:59 AM
• 120504 views
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 26, 05:49 PM
• 136069 views
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:44 PM
• 134035 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
Exclusive
February 26, 04:41 PM
• 127733 views
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Rubrics
Home
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive
Follow us
Popular news
Rubio: US cannot allow Russia to become China's “junior partner”
February 27, 12:01 PM
• 22426 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect
February 27, 12:06 PM
• 47520 views
Occupied Mariupol switches to strict water supply schedule as reservoir runs dry
February 27, 12:25 PM
• 29037 views
Social network X spreads fake news allegedly from the New York Post to discredit Zelensky - CPJ
February 27, 12:59 PM
• 22270 views
Pope denies rumors of his critical condition and resignation
February 27, 03:36 PM
• 23713 views
Publications
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM
• 117093 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM
• 121644 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive
February 27, 09:18 AM
• 151398 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive
February 26, 11:28 AM
• 194161 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get
February 26, 10:54 AM
• 194483 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
China
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM
• 124115 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM
• 126275 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”
February 26, 08:37 AM
• 155894 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore
February 25, 02:34 PM
• 136275 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy
February 25, 12:49 PM
• 143737 views
Actual
The Washington Post
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Facebook
Cigarettes
Boeing AH-64 Apache
Large-scale attack on Sumy: the enemy is actively attacking with drones
09:41 PM
• 1478 views
Trump: Tomorrow we will have a great meeting with Zelenskiy
09:33 PM
• 2297 views
This will be a great project for the development of the economy of both countries: Trump on fossil fuel deal with Ukraine
09:26 PM
• 2871 views
118 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants are most actively attacking the Ukrainian Armed Forces - General Staff
09:22 PM
• 3380 views
Britain is ready to send troops to Ukraine - Starmer
09:13 PM
• 8952 views
War in Ukraine will end quickly or never - Trump
09:11 PM
• 4706 views
Enemy drones attack 7 regions of Ukraine at once: where are the drones headed
09:04 PM
• 6251 views
Starmer: We are focused on bringing an end to the horrific war in Ukraine
08:56 PM
• 4381 views
Terrorist shelling of Kharkiv region: a civilian was injured
08:40 PM
• 6340 views
The enemy struck a massive blow to the power grid of Kharkiv region - RMA
08:23 PM
• 7367 views
In Israel, a Palestinian drove into a bus stop: 13 wounded, attacker shot dead
08:10 PM
• 8309 views
Blue Origin is preparing a historic flight: who will be part of the first female crew in 62 years
08:03 PM
• 7484 views
Russian army attacks Zaporizhzhia with “shaheds”: there is a victim and damage
07:48 PM
• 10706 views
EU to appoint representative to negotiate end to war in Ukraine - Bloomberg
07:48 PM
• 10262 views
Russian occupants set up a new filtration camp in the TOT
07:43 PM
• 8571 views
Thailand will introduce a tourist tax of more than $8 per person by the end of 2025
07:33 PM
• 8708 views
Suspension of artists and media traveling abroad is temporary - Ministry of Culture
07:21 PM
• 11117 views
trump: the agreement between the us and ukraine on mining will work and will be an insurance against future attacks by russia
07:16 PM
• 11787 views
Attack on Kharkiv suburbs: enemy strikes at least 12 UAVs, two injured
07:04 PM
• 13397 views
“Army+ launches new survey on sharing combat experience
06:52 PM
• 13201 views
Trump answers whether he still considers Zelensky a “dictator”
06:40 PM
• 15722 views
Drones attacked a suburb of Kharkiv: there is a victim
06:37 PM
• 16361 views
An accident involving law enforcement officers: the police officer driving the car was suspended from duty
06:26 PM
• 11607 views
Starmer and Trump meet in the Oval Office: what the leaders discuss
06:23 PM
• 14296 views
The US expects $20 billion from the minerals deal with Ukraine
06:06 PM
• 15535 views
US-Russia talks boost demand for bonds that finance Putin's war
05:59 PM
• 15059 views
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM
• 53474 views
Meloni is caught between two fires: support for Ukraine or friendship with Trump
05:35 PM
• 14978 views
Electricity restrictions for business: when to expect blackouts on February 28
05:15 PM
• 17115 views
Trump announces tariffs on Canada, Mexico and additional fees on China
05:08 PM
• 21506 views
We do not regard the statements of individual anti-Ukrainian politicians as the position of the country: MFA on the words of the Polish presidential candidate
04:56 PM
• 16849 views
Ministry of Justice explains how to file reports
04:50 PM
• 16457 views
It's ridiculous to see Russian officials referring to their constitution: foreign ministry responds to peskov's words
04:46 PM
• 18426 views
Turkey should be a key participant in security talks in Europe - Foreign Ministry
04:43 PM
• 18726 views
Caught in a scandal with a veteran: Deputy Head of Chernivtsi RMA resigns
04:40 PM
• 17359 views
Zelenskyy discusses steps to end the war with Irish Prime Minister
04:34 PM
• 14093 views
The High Anti-Corruption Court judges distort ECHR practice by favoring prosecution even with 100% alibi - Ukrainian lawyers
04:28 PM
• 15101 views
The court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to recover Tatneft's assets into the state's revenue
04:26 PM
• 14420 views
Quiet about the military contingent: no specifics yet, discussion continues
04:18 PM
• 16388 views
Amazon unveils Ocelot, a revolutionary quantum chip that could change the future of computing
04:09 PM
• 13647 views
Prev
1
2
3
4
5
12207
Next