Large-scale attack on Sumy: the enemy is actively attacking with drones 09:41 PM • 1478 views

Trump: Tomorrow we will have a great meeting with Zelenskiy 09:33 PM • 2297 views

This will be a great project for the development of the economy of both countries: Trump on fossil fuel deal with Ukraine 09:26 PM • 2871 views

118 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants are most actively attacking the Ukrainian Armed Forces - General Staff 09:22 PM • 3380 views

Britain is ready to send troops to Ukraine - Starmer 09:13 PM • 8952 views

War in Ukraine will end quickly or never - Trump 09:11 PM • 4706 views

Enemy drones attack 7 regions of Ukraine at once: where are the drones headed 09:04 PM • 6251 views

Starmer: We are focused on bringing an end to the horrific war in Ukraine 08:56 PM • 4381 views

Terrorist shelling of Kharkiv region: a civilian was injured 08:40 PM • 6340 views

The enemy struck a massive blow to the power grid of Kharkiv region - RMA 08:23 PM • 7367 views

In Israel, a Palestinian drove into a bus stop: 13 wounded, attacker shot dead 08:10 PM • 8309 views

Blue Origin is preparing a historic flight: who will be part of the first female crew in 62 years 08:03 PM • 7484 views

Russian army attacks Zaporizhzhia with “shaheds”: there is a victim and damage 07:48 PM • 10706 views

EU to appoint representative to negotiate end to war in Ukraine - Bloomberg 07:48 PM • 10262 views

Russian occupants set up a new filtration camp in the TOT 07:43 PM • 8571 views

Thailand will introduce a tourist tax of more than $8 per person by the end of 2025 07:33 PM • 8708 views

Suspension of artists and media traveling abroad is temporary - Ministry of Culture 07:21 PM • 11117 views

trump: the agreement between the us and ukraine on mining will work and will be an insurance against future attacks by russia 07:16 PM • 11787 views

Attack on Kharkiv suburbs: enemy strikes at least 12 UAVs, two injured 07:04 PM • 13397 views

“Army+ launches new survey on sharing combat experience 06:52 PM • 13201 views

Trump answers whether he still considers Zelensky a “dictator” 06:40 PM • 15722 views

Drones attacked a suburb of Kharkiv: there is a victim 06:37 PM • 16361 views

An accident involving law enforcement officers: the police officer driving the car was suspended from duty 06:26 PM • 11607 views

Starmer and Trump meet in the Oval Office: what the leaders discuss 06:23 PM • 14296 views

The US expects $20 billion from the minerals deal with Ukraine 06:06 PM • 15535 views

US-Russia talks boost demand for bonds that finance Putin's war 05:59 PM • 15059 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year 05:54 PM • 53474 views

Meloni is caught between two fires: support for Ukraine or friendship with Trump 05:35 PM • 14978 views

Electricity restrictions for business: when to expect blackouts on February 28 05:15 PM • 17115 views

Trump announces tariffs on Canada, Mexico and additional fees on China 05:08 PM • 21506 views

We do not regard the statements of individual anti-Ukrainian politicians as the position of the country: MFA on the words of the Polish presidential candidate 04:56 PM • 16849 views

Ministry of Justice explains how to file reports 04:50 PM • 16457 views

It's ridiculous to see Russian officials referring to their constitution: foreign ministry responds to peskov's words 04:46 PM • 18426 views

Turkey should be a key participant in security talks in Europe - Foreign Ministry 04:43 PM • 18726 views

Caught in a scandal with a veteran: Deputy Head of Chernivtsi RMA resigns 04:40 PM • 17359 views

Zelenskyy discusses steps to end the war with Irish Prime Minister 04:34 PM • 14093 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court judges distort ECHR practice by favoring prosecution even with 100% alibi - Ukrainian lawyers 04:28 PM • 15101 views

The court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to recover Tatneft's assets into the state's revenue 04:26 PM • 14420 views

Quiet about the military contingent: no specifics yet, discussion continues 04:18 PM • 16388 views