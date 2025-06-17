The first artificial solar eclipse has been created - European Space Agency

Two ESA satellites within the Proba-3 mission have for the first time created an artificial total solar eclipse in space – the first in the world to be remotely controlled in real time. This was reported by UNN with reference to the European Space Agency (ESA).

Details

ESA launched two mini-satellites on December 5, 2024 from India to create an eclipse by precisely positioning them at a distance of 150 meters with an accuracy of one millimeter. One of them ("Occluder") obscures the Sun, the other ("Coronagraph") photographs the corona – the outer atmosphere of the Sun, usually invisible due to the brightness of the photosphere.

I was extremely impressed by the images, especially since we got them on the first try. Our "artificial eclipse" is comparable to a natural one – but we can create it every 19 hours and 36 minutes – said the chief researcher of ASPIICS (an instrument for studying the solar corona), representative of the Royal Observatory of Belgium, Andriy Zhukov.

Additionally

The mission has already performed dozens of eclipses during the setup phases. The longest lasted 5 hours. Up to 200 eclipses are expected during the two-year operation, which is more than 1,000 hours of corona observations – significantly more than during natural eclipses.

Reference

Natural total eclipses last only a few minutes and are rarely available for observation. Proba-3 creates them automatically every 20 hours, providing unprecedented access to long-term observations needed to study space weather.

