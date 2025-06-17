The first artificial solar eclipse has been created - European Space Agency

$41.530.08
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 50120 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 110002 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 107380 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 161677 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 147638 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 150108 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 126858 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 106035 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 178493 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 83286 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Russian attack on Kyiv: 55 injured already, no exact data on casualties
Trump convenes US National Security Council after G7 summit: the reason has been revealed Former US President Donald Trump has convened a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss national security issues. This was reported by his spokesperson Liz Harrington. According to her, the meeting will focus on a wide range of topics, including the situation in Ukraine, the rise of China, and threats from Iran and North Korea. "President Trump remains deeply concerned about the threats facing our nation, and he is committed to providing strong leadership to protect American interests," Harrington said. The meeting comes shortly after the G7 summit in Italy, where world leaders discussed similar issues. It is likely that Trump will use the meeting to share his views on these issues and outline his own approach to national security.
Russian Federation attack on the capital: cluster munition parts found in Nyvky
The relevant committee has supported the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General.
The Trump administration curtailed a pressure group on Russia regarding negotiations with Ukraine - Reuters
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy Menu
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayers
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of management
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patients
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Igor Klymenko
Emmanuel Macron
Oleh Kiper
Kyiv
Ukraine
Israel
Iran
United States
UNN Lite
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosen
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from critics
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15
Fox News
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kalibr (missile family)
Truth Social
Unmanned aerial vehicle

The first artificial solar eclipse has been created - European Space Agency

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

The Proba-3 mission has created an artificial solar eclipse for the first time. Two ESA satellites, positioned 150 meters apart, allow observing the solar corona.

The first artificial solar eclipse has been created - European Space Agency

Two ESA satellites within the Proba-3 mission have for the first time created an artificial total solar eclipse in space – the first in the world to be remotely controlled in real time. This was reported by UNN with reference to the European Space Agency (ESA).

Details

ESA launched two mini-satellites on December 5, 2024 from India to create an eclipse by precisely positioning them at a distance of 150 meters with an accuracy of one millimeter. One of them ("Occluder") obscures the Sun, the other ("Coronagraph") photographs the corona – the outer atmosphere of the Sun, usually invisible due to the brightness of the photosphere.

I was extremely impressed by the images, especially since we got them on the first try. Our "artificial eclipse" is comparable to a natural one – but we can create it every 19 hours and 36 minutes

– said the chief researcher of ASPIICS (an instrument for studying the solar corona), representative of the Royal Observatory of Belgium, Andriy Zhukov.

Additionally

The mission has already performed dozens of eclipses during the setup phases. The longest lasted 5 hours. Up to 200 eclipses are expected during the two-year operation, which is more than 1,000 hours of corona observations – significantly more than during natural eclipses.

Reference

Natural total eclipses last only a few minutes and are rarely available for observation. Proba-3 creates them automatically every 20 hours, providing unprecedented access to long-term observations needed to study space weather.

Scientists have discovered semi-heavy water ice around a young star similar to the Sun for the first time16.06.25, 19:38 • 3562 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the WorldTechnologies
European Space Agency
India
