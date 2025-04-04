European Space Agency

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 428 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 7872 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 52408 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 192371 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 111503 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 371628 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298118 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211974 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243249 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254636 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 113220 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 192371 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 371628 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 245339 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298119 views
News by theme

One step closer to Mars' satellite: "Hera" asteroid mission used for the first time beyond Earth and the Moon

The "Hera" probe photographed Mars and Deimos during the flyby. This will help in planning future missions to explore Mars' satellites and develop technologies to protect against asteroids.

News of the World • March 13, 04:54 PM • 16394 views

“What a lie": astronaut responds to Musk's statement that Biden deliberately abandoned the Starliner crew on the ISS

Elon Musk accused Biden of deliberately leaving astronauts on the ISS for political reasons. Danish astronaut Mogensen denied Musk's statements, recalling the existing plan to return the crew with the Crew-9 mission.

News of the World • February 21, 10:19 AM • 24511 views

Toward the largest map of the Universe: Euclid telescope captures rare Einstein ring

The Euclid Space Telescope has discovered a unique phenomenon of gravitational lensing at a distance of more than 4 billion light-years.

Technologies • February 10, 04:22 PM • 108111 views

ESA signs contract for the first European lunar module Argonaut

Thales Alenia Space will lead a consortium to develop the Argonaut lunar lander for ESA. The module is scheduled to be delivered in 2030 for the first ArgoNET mission, which will take place in 2031.

News of the World • January 30, 03:09 PM • 26360 views

ESA shows new photos of Mercury from a distance of 300 km from the planet's surface

The BepiColombo mission has taken a series of new images of Mercury during its sixth flyby of the planet. The spacecraft, launched in 2018, is due to land on Mercury in 2026 for a detailed study.

News of the World • January 9, 11:14 PM • 29386 views

Half a ton of space debris fell on a village in Kenya

A metal hoop with a diameter of 2. 4 meters fell from a rocket upper stage in a Kenyan village. Local residents are demanding compensation for damaged trees and bushes, and experts warn of a growing problem of space debris.

News of the World • January 3, 05:12 AM • 44061 views

Satellite spots huge fuel oil slick in Kerch Strait after tanker accident

The European satellite Sentinel-1A detected a 2. 4 square kilometer slick of fuel oil in the Kerch Strait after the sinking of the Volgoneft-212 tanker. Due to a change in wind direction, the pollution could reach the coastline.

Crimes and emergencies • December 18, 01:27 PM • 15477 views

EU to invest around €11 billion in satellite network to compete with Starlink

The EU has signed contracts to create an IRIS2 network of 290 satellites by 2030. The €10.6 billion project will be implemented through a public-private partnership involving SES, Eutelsat and Hispasat.

Economy • December 16, 05:02 PM • 31954 views

European Vega C rocket successfully returned to space after a two-year hiatus

The Vega C launch vehicle successfully launched the Sentinel-1C satellite into 700 km orbit after a two-year upgrade. The launch took place from the Kourou Cosmodrome in French Guiana after the installation of a new French nozzle.

News of the World • December 6, 10:57 AM • 15942 views

The most advanced weather satellite in Europe is already working: fast weather forecasts are promised

Meteosat-12, the first geostationary satellite of the third generation, has been put into operation. It will provide more accurate weather forecasts and will be able to track lightning in real time over the next 20 years.

News of the World • December 5, 12:26 PM • 16938 views

James Webb Telescope reveals hidden galaxies in the Spiderweb protocluster

The James Webb Space Telescope has overcome the obstacles of cosmic dust and found new galaxies in the Spiderweb protocluster. The object is located at a distance of 10 billion light years from Earth.

News of the World • December 4, 02:39 PM • 16927 views

“Halloween” comet burned up while flying towards the Sun: video of the last moments appeared

Comet C/2024 S1 (ATLAS), discovered in September in Hawaii, evaporated near the Sun on October 28. The SOHO spacecraft captured the last moments of the comet, which belongs to the Kreutz family.

News of the World • October 31, 01:55 PM • 102288 views

New animation allows you to feel the eerie sounds of the Earth's magnetic field turning over 41,000 years

ESA has published a video demonstrating the deformation of the Earth's magnetic field during the LaChampagne event 41,000 years ago. The planet's magnetosphere weakened to 5% of its current strength, allowing cosmic rays to penetrate the atmosphere.

Technologies • October 25, 03:21 PM • 13492 views

Conversation with aliens: scientists propose to send AI into space to speak to earthlings and “receive answers”

Astronomers have proposed an artificial intelligence project to exchange messages with extraterrestrial intelligence. The idea is to send a large AI language model into space so that it can speak on behalf of earthlings.

Technologies • July 31, 11:57 AM • 95675 views

Asteroid with a diameter of more than 340 meters is approaching the Earth - NASA

Asteroid Apophis with a diameter of 340-375 meters will pass 32,000 km from Earth in 2029. NASA and ESA plan to send spacecraft to study this rare event.

Technologies • July 23, 01:16 PM • 14174 views