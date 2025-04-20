$41.380.00
Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war
03:00 AM • 7044 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 06:41 PM • 15279 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 26018 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 30962 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 22327 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 20836 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 18137 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 77364 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 85698 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 85102 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6516 views

Ukrainians celebrate Easter in the conditions of war, services are held in the churches of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and the UGCC. The National Police has strengthened security measures, and the authorities are calling for the restriction of mass events.

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

On Sunday, April 20, Ukrainians celebrate Easter. For the fourth time, the main holiday of all Christians is being met by our Motherland in the conditions of a full-scale war unleashed by the Russian Federation. However, despite all the trials, most of our compatriots intend to celebrate this great holiday. UNN tells how Easter 2025 will be held in Ukraine.

Easter: the history of the holiday

The holiday of Easter has its roots in the distant pre-Christian times, when our ancestors celebrated the day of the vernal equinox. It symbolized the retreat of winter and the final arrival of spring. People perceived this holiday as a kind of victory of Light over Darkness.

With the advent of Christianity, the main event associated with Easter is the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, whom Christians revere as the Son of God. Christians call the Resurrection of Christ the victory of Life over Death.

Easter came to Ukraine as the Feast of the Resurrection of the Lord in 988 after the baptism of Kyivan Rus by Prince Volodymyr. Since then, Christian traditions have become closely intertwined with Ukrainian folk customs and have firmly taken root among our people.

How to avoid food poisoning during the Easter holidays: State Food and Consumer Service gives advice18.04.25, 14:41 • 4480 views

This holiday is very popular among Ukrainians today and, despite the war, they are not going to deprive themselves of the festive bustle, delicious Easter eggs and sweet (and not so sweet) Easter cakes.

Where are the main services held?

In Kyiv, on Easter, the main service and other celebrations, as usual, take place in St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

On Saturday, April 19, St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral hosted an Easter service led by Metropolitan Epifaniy.

On Sunday, April 20, St. Michael's Cathedral hosts:

• 09:00 – late Divine Liturgy;

• 17:00 – Easter Vespers.

Easter cakes in St. Michael's Monastery can be consecrated until 5 p.m.

In the Holy Dormition Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (OCU), the Easter service began on April 20 at 6:00 a.m. The consecration of Easter cakes will begin here from 12:00 p.m.

How Roman and Greek Catholics celebrate

This year, Ukrainian Christians of different denominations are rejoicing side by side at the Feast of the Resurrection of the Son of God.

In the Patriarchal Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in Kyiv, the Easter Liturgy took place today at 7:00 a.m. You can consecrate the Easter cake throughout the day.

The faithful of the Roman Catholic Church who live in Kyiv will celebrate the main Easter Mass in St. Alexander's Cathedral on Sunday at 10:00 a.m. The consecration of Easter dishes will last here until 7:00 p.m.

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread18.04.25, 08:00 • 143368 views

Security measures

The National Police of Ukraine has stepped up security measures for Easter. Law enforcement officers, together with dog handlers and explosives technicians, are on duty near churches, patrol roads and selectively inspect citizens' belongings. The number of crews has been increased.  

The Security Service of Ukraine also reminded of the enemy's cruelty and insidiousness and warned about the danger of terrorist attacks.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Ivano-Frankivsk region had canceled all mass events on Easter in the Prykarpattia region. Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad regions, on the contrary, shortened the curfew on the festive night.

In Kyiv, the city authorities called on religious communities to limit mass Easter services or make them online. The capital's authorities also called on the leaders of religious communities to take the necessary security measures during the festive services.

Also today, about six thousand employees of the State Emergency Service with 2.5 thousand units of specialized equipment are on duty in the streets of Ukrainian cities.

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services18.04.25, 16:23 • 85096 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

