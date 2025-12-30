$42.220.15
Heat supply suspended in residential buildings of two Kyiv microdistricts: technological works are underway

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Kyivteploenergo specialists are carrying out technological works, due to which heat supply to houses in Teremky 1 and 2 has been suspended. Reduced coolant parameters are possible in Pechersk and Chokolivka, restoration is expected by the end of the day.

Heat supply suspended in residential buildings of two Kyiv microdistricts: technological works are underway
Photo: KP "Kyivteploenergo"

Kyivteploenergo specialists are carrying out technological work to normalize the operation of the heat supply system, due to which the heat supply to residential buildings in the Teremky 1 and Teremky 2 microdistricts has been suspended. In residential buildings in Pechersk and Chokolivka, reduced parameters of the heat carrier supply may be observed. This was reported by KP "Kyivteploenergo", according to UNN.

Details

In this regard, the heat supply to residential buildings in the Teremky 1 and Teremky 2 microdistricts has been partially suspended. In residential buildings in Pechersk and Chokolivka, reduced parameters of the heat carrier supply may be observed. The technological work is planned to be completed in the near future. The restoration of heat supply to buildings is planned to be restored today by the end of the day.

- the statement says.

The utility company emphasized that the heat supply company and building managers will ensure the proper operation of in-house heat supply systems in accordance with their areas of responsibility and competence.

Recall

In Vyshhorod, Kyiv region, State Emergency Service specialists delivered, installed and connected powerful generators near residential buildings. This will guarantee an uninterrupted supply of electricity, light and heat in the homes of residents.

