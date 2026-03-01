$43.210.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Iran launched missiles towards Cyprus, where British bases are located - John Healey

Kyiv • UNN

The British Defence Secretary noted that these missiles were not aimed at the bases, but their launch demonstrates Iran's recklessness.

Iran launched missiles towards Cyprus, where British bases are located - John Healey

UK Defence Secretary John Healey reported that two missiles from Iran were fired towards Cyprus, where British military bases are located. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Independent.

Details

At the same time, he noted that these missiles were not aimed at the bases and added that 300 British servicemen were near targets in Bahrain.

Healey also clarified: Iran's actions show "how indiscriminate Tehran's retaliation is" in response to the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Recall

Iranian state media and leading news agencies Fars and Tasnim confirmed the death of the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This statement came after US President Donald Trump announced the elimination of the leader of the Islamic Republic as a result of a large-scale military operation.

Also, media, including Iranian ones, reported that as a result of strikes on Iran on February 28, the commanders of the country's armed forces were eliminated.

Yevhen Ustimenko

