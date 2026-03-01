$43.210.00
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Publications
Exclusives
Afghanistan opened fire on Pakistani planes over Kabul

Kyiv • UNN

Afghan authorities confirmed the shelling of Pakistani aircraft over Kabul, which caused explosions. This was in response to previous Pakistani strikes on Afghan territory.

Afghanistan opened fire on Pakistani planes over Kabul

The Afghan government has officially confirmed the shelling of Pakistani aircraft in the sky over the capital, which provoked a series of powerful explosions and gunfire in Kabul before dawn. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Taliban administration spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid stated that the night explosions that frightened Kabul residents were the result of Afghan air defense working on enemy aerial targets.

Air defense attacks were carried out against Pakistani aircraft in Kabul. Residents of Kabul should not worry

– Mujahid emphasized, calling on the population to remain calm.

At the same time, official Islamabad is currently refraining from commenting on the shelling of its aircraft, although it had previously confirmed striking Afghan territory to destroy militant infrastructure.

Territorial disputes and accusations of harboring terrorists

The conflict escalated after a series of Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan government facilities, which Pakistan calls a response to the activities of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan group.

Islamabad claims that militants use Afghan land as a base for attacks, but Kabul categorically denies these accusations, calling its neighbor's actions a violation of state sovereignty. Afghanistan has already announced retaliatory operations along the 2,600-kilometer border, effectively ending any previous attempts by Iran to mediate dialogue between the parties.

Massive artillery shelling began on the border of Pakistan and Afghanistan amid escalating war28.02.26, 23:44 • 4406 views

