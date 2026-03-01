Afghanistan opened fire on Pakistani planes over Kabul

The Afghan government has officially confirmed the shelling of Pakistani aircraft in the sky over the capital, which provoked a series of powerful explosions and gunfire in Kabul before dawn. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Taliban administration spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid stated that the night explosions that frightened Kabul residents were the result of Afghan air defense working on enemy aerial targets.

Air defense attacks were carried out against Pakistani aircraft in Kabul. Residents of Kabul should not worry – Mujahid emphasized, calling on the population to remain calm.

At the same time, official Islamabad is currently refraining from commenting on the shelling of its aircraft, although it had previously confirmed striking Afghan territory to destroy militant infrastructure.

Territorial disputes and accusations of harboring terrorists

The conflict escalated after a series of Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan government facilities, which Pakistan calls a response to the activities of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan group.

Islamabad claims that militants use Afghan land as a base for attacks, but Kabul categorically denies these accusations, calling its neighbor's actions a violation of state sovereignty. Afghanistan has already announced retaliatory operations along the 2,600-kilometer border, effectively ending any previous attempts by Iran to mediate dialogue between the parties.

Massive artillery shelling began on the border of Pakistan and Afghanistan amid escalating war