Iran declares readiness for a prolonged war and denies significant losses from airstrikes

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
February 28, 12:56 PM • 21631 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 34692 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 32751 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 39638 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 44077 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 51792 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 47043 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 50501 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 48838 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 45172 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2.3m/s
74%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy announced over ten NASAMS systems from NorwayFebruary 28, 11:26 AM • 11237 views
Five explosions occurred in Dubai - smoke rose near Jebel Ali PortFebruary 28, 01:59 PM • 14017 views
Ali Khamenei is likely alive - Iranian Foreign Minister AraghchiFebruary 28, 02:58 PM • 9944 views
Iran strikes US military bases and attacks American aircraft carrierVideo03:33 PM • 12856 views
US operation against Iran goes beyond traditional international law - Stubb04:27 PM • 10802 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 37078 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 41207 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 35375 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 39516 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 40622 views
Actual people
Benjamin Netanyahu
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Iran
Israel
United States
Tehran
Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 20237 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 19999 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 20146 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 20364 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 34764 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
Heating
Lockheed C-130 Hercules

Iran declares readiness for a prolonged war and denies significant losses from airstrikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

The Iranian regime has declared its readiness to continue offensive actions until the "aggressor is fully punished." Tehran claims that joint US and Israeli strikes have not undermined its defensive capabilities.

Iran declares readiness for a prolonged war and denies significant losses from airstrikes

An official source in Tehran, familiar with the country's military strategy, announced the Iranian regime's intention to continue offensive actions until the aggressor is fully "punished." This was reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

According to a representative of the military department, joint strikes by the United States and Israel failed to undermine the Islamic Republic's defense capabilities. The Iranian side claims that the country's missile capabilities remained almost intact, and the army is fully prepared for a long-term armed conflict.

Missile potential resilience and counter-offensive plans

Despite massive shelling of key facilities, Tehran insists on maintaining its main combat capabilities, which allow for repeated attacks.

Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikes28.02.26, 13:55 • 34696 views

The Iranian military command emphasizes that no significant damage was inflicted on the defense infrastructure, and all strategic weapons stockpiles are reliably protected. This allows Iranian forces to continue escalation and implement plans for further missile pressure on the enemy in the region.

Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters28.02.26, 09:12 • 39641 view

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Tehran
United States
Iran