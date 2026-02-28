Iran declares readiness for a prolonged war and denies significant losses from airstrikes

An official source in Tehran, familiar with the country's military strategy, announced the Iranian regime's intention to continue offensive actions until the aggressor is fully "punished." This was reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

According to a representative of the military department, joint strikes by the United States and Israel failed to undermine the Islamic Republic's defense capabilities. The Iranian side claims that the country's missile capabilities remained almost intact, and the army is fully prepared for a long-term armed conflict.

Missile potential resilience and counter-offensive plans

Despite massive shelling of key facilities, Tehran insists on maintaining its main combat capabilities, which allow for repeated attacks.

The Iranian military command emphasizes that no significant damage was inflicted on the defense infrastructure, and all strategic weapons stockpiles are reliably protected. This allows Iranian forces to continue escalation and implement plans for further missile pressure on the enemy in the region.

