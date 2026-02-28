Zelenskyy announced over ten NASAMS systems from Norway

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Norway has transferred more than ten NASAMS systems to Ukraine. He stated this in an interview with NRK News, writes UNN.

"Norwegian NASAMS systems have helped us a lot. I will not name the exact number of NASAMS we have, but there are more than ten, and we continue to receive them. We also received Norwegian-made missiles for NASAMS. But even Norway's internal stocks were not enough. And then Norway worked with other countries at the political level to provide us with additional missiles. This was very important," Zelenskyy said.

The President also said that the countries worked on joint production and IRIS-T systems.

"And it was like a wave: when one country stepped up, other true allies, like Norway, also joined in. It was very good. This winter, Norway also helped us with gas, which we needed after Russian attacks on energy, including our gas infrastructure.

And the people of Norway support these decisions. All parties in parliament also support them. Thank you. All countries have their own internal politics, but the unity of the Norwegian parliament on Ukraine is extremely important, and we appreciate it," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the President highly appreciated that Norway is second in terms of contributions to PURL - a program to finance the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine.

Norwegian gas, PURL, and NASAMS helped Ukraine get through the toughest winter under Russian attacks – Zelenskyy