M113 armored personnel carrier

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15959 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29190 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 65005 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214130 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122781 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 392014 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310894 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213788 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244251 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255119 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 23018 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45620 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132088 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15055 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14354 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132104 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214130 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 392014 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254425 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310894 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3212 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14366 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45636 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72137 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57223 views
News by theme

Lithuania delivers a new batch of military aid to Ukraine for the winter period

Lithuania is providing Ukraine with power generators, ammunition, and mortar shells to prepare for the winter. The total amount of military aid from Lithuania has already exceeded 1 billion euros.

War • October 31, 01:57 PM • 66943 views

Lithuania hands over another military aid package to Ukraine

On August 15, Lithuania sent Ukraine another batch of military aid, including forklifts, trailers, and folding beds. In total, Lithuania has provided over 641 million euros in aid to Ukraine.

War • August 15, 03:55 PM • 43770 views

This year, Ukrainian producers provide 70% of the value of contracts for the supply of weapons for the Armed Forces - Ministry of Defense

In 2024, domestic companies will provide 70% of the value of arms supply contracts for the Armed Forces. The Defense Procurement Agency has signed more than 20 contracts with global arms manufacturers from 10 countries.

War • August 7, 01:38 PM • 53523 views

The Ministry of defense allowed the Ukrainian tower for M113 to be used in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian modification of the turret module for the M113 armored personnel carrier has been codified and approved for operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The new armored turret protects against bullets and debris, can be installed on all modifications of the M113.

War • August 5, 01:34 PM • 30341 views

Ammunition and anti-drone systems: Lithuania handed over a new batch of military aid to Ukraine

Lithuania has delivered another batch of military aid to Ukraine, including ammunition, anti-drone systems and folding beds, continuing its long-term support worth €1 billion, for which €641 million has already been provided.

War • July 11, 10:55 AM • 24475 views

Lithuania handed over a batch of M113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Lithuania has delivered a batch of M113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine to support demining efforts and help in the war against Russia.

War • June 15, 04:59 PM • 24145 views

New HIMARS, armored vehicles and missiles for air defense: US reveals contents of new military aid package for Ukraine

The United States has announced a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine, including air defense equipment, artillery ammunition, armored vehicles, and anti-tank weapons.

War • May 10, 05:49 PM • 100537 views

Equipment like in hospitals: Ukrzaliznytsia demonstrates medical evacuation train for the first time

For the first time, Ukrzaliznytsia has demonstrated a medical evacuation train equipped as a hospital, capable of providing emergency care and even performing surgeries on the move, to transport seriously wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

War • March 14, 02:18 PM • 26508 views

Defense Forces Receive M113 Armored Personnel Carriers to Evacuate Wounded: Several Hundred More Expected Soon

The Ministry of Defense reported that dozens of M113 armored personnel carriers equipped to evacuate wounded soldiers from the battlefield have arrived in Ukraine, and hundreds more are expected in the near future.

War • February 22, 03:38 PM • 25828 views

Spain to hand over M113 armored vehicles, generators, air defense components and other equipment to Ukraine

Spain will give Ukraine M113 armored vehicles, generators and other equipment.

War • February 15, 07:49 PM • 30522 views