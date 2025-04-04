Lithuania is providing Ukraine with power generators, ammunition, and mortar shells to prepare for the winter. The total amount of military aid from Lithuania has already exceeded 1 billion euros.
On August 15, Lithuania sent Ukraine another batch of military aid, including forklifts, trailers, and folding beds. In total,
Lithuania has provided over 641 million euros in aid to Ukraine.
In 2024, domestic companies will provide 70% of the value of arms supply contracts for the Armed Forces. The Defense Procurement
Agency has signed more than 20 contracts with global arms manufacturers from 10 countries.
The Ukrainian modification of the turret module for the M113 armored personnel carrier has been codified and approved for
operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The new armored turret protects against bullets and debris, can be installed on all
modifications of the M113.
Lithuania has delivered another batch of military aid to Ukraine, including ammunition, anti-drone systems and folding beds,
Lithuania has delivered a batch of M113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine to support demining efforts and help in the war
against Russia.
The United States has announced a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine, including air defense equipment, artillery
ammunition, armored vehicles, and anti-tank weapons.
For the first time, Ukrzaliznytsia has demonstrated a medical evacuation train equipped as a hospital, capable of providing
emergency care and even performing surgeries on the move, to transport seriously wounded Ukrainian soldiers.
The Ministry of Defense reported that dozens of M113 armored personnel carriers equipped to evacuate wounded soldiers from the
battlefield have arrived in Ukraine, and hundreds more are expected in the near future.
Spain will give Ukraine M113 armored vehicles, generators and other equipment.