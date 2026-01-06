Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anyway

The weather conditions of recent days bring not only joy but also contribute to injuries due to falls. UNN has compiled tips for you on how to reduce the likelihood of injury and what to do if it still happens.

Don't rush and squat: how to walk properly if there is ice on the street

The Kyiv Center for Emergency Medical Aid and Disaster Medicine advises walking slowly and squatting if you lose your balance.

Here are some basic tips on how to move on ice:

• don't rush, it's better to walk slowly with your knees slightly bent;

• step on your whole sole;

• don't jump, don't try to take big steps;

• don't keep your hands in your pockets;

• try not to step on a surface that looks slippery or that you cannot see clearly;

• avoid metal manholes – they are often slippery;

• if you feel that you are losing your balance – try to squat quickly;

• if you still fall – group yourself, this will help avoid significant injuries;

If possible, try to hold on to something. An important aspect is footwear – it should not only be non-slip but also comfortable: not too loose and not too tight.

If you fall and get injured: first aid

First of all, it is worth determining whether it is a fracture. The signs of a fracture depend on its type.

Open fracture – there will be a painful wound at its site, possibly with bleeding. The limb becomes unusually mobile or takes an unnatural position.

Closed fracture – the integrity of the skin is not violated, but a hematoma may be visible under it, and the limb itself swells noticeably. Such a fracture is also characterized by pain, an unnatural position or deformation of the limb, and its unusual mobility.

The Ministry of Health gave several tips in case of injury: the main one is to call an ambulance at 103 and follow the dispatcher's instructions.

In addition, there are a number of first aid steps, but before resorting to them – you should make sure that you and the victim are safe, and that nothing threatens you.

If the fracture is open, you need to:

• cut clothes and examine the wound;

• if there is bleeding, it must be stopped (apply a pressure bandage or a tourniquet);

• after stopping the bleeding – apply a sterile clean bandage to the wound;

• help the victim take a position that causes the least pain;

• if you have received appropriate training – immobilize the injured limb. If you do not have the necessary qualifications – do not touch it.

• cover the victim with a thermal blanket or blanket;

• ensure constant monitoring of the victim until the medics arrive;

• if his condition worsens before the arrival of the emergency medical team – call 103 again.

If the fracture is closed, you need to:

• help the victim take a position that causes the least pain;

• if you have received appropriate training – immobilize the injured limb, if you do not have the necessary qualifications – do not touch it.

• cover the victim with a thermal blanket or blanket;

• ensure constant monitoring of the victim until the medics arrive;

• if his condition worsens before the arrival of the emergency medical team – call 103 again.

Important – do not try to set anything.

