Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
08:46 AM • 14711 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
January 5, 07:29 PM • 24948 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 51420 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
January 5, 02:05 PM • 93237 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 49407 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 48902 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 46792 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
January 5, 09:07 AM • 120977 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 72185 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anyway

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

Weather conditions contribute to injuries due to falls. Learn how to move correctly on black ice and what to do for open and closed fractures.

Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anyway

The weather conditions of recent days bring not only joy but also contribute to injuries due to falls. UNN has compiled tips for you on how to reduce the likelihood of injury and what to do if it still happens. 

Don't rush and squat: how to walk properly if there is ice on the street  

The Kyiv Center for Emergency Medical Aid and Disaster Medicine advises walking slowly and squatting if you lose your balance. 

Here are some basic tips on how to move on ice: 

•  don't rush, it's better to walk slowly with your knees slightly bent; 

•  step on your whole sole; 

•  don't jump, don't try to take big steps; 

•  don't keep your hands in your pockets; 

•  try not to step on a surface that looks slippery or that you cannot see clearly; 

•  avoid metal manholes – they are often slippery; 

•  if you feel that you are losing your balance – try to squat quickly; 

•  if you still fall – group yourself, this will help avoid significant injuries; 

If possible, try to hold on to something. An important aspect is footwear – it should not only be non-slip but also comfortable: not too loose and not too tight. 

If you fall and get injured: first aid 

First of all, it is worth determining whether it is a fracture. The signs of a fracture depend on its type. 

Open fracture – there will be a painful wound at its site, possibly with bleeding. The limb becomes unusually mobile or takes an unnatural position.

Closed fracture – the integrity of the skin is not violated, but a hematoma may be visible under it, and the limb itself swells noticeably. Such a fracture is also characterized by pain, an unnatural position or deformation of the limb, and its unusual mobility.

The Ministry of Health gave several tips in case of injury: the main one is to call an ambulance at 103 and follow the dispatcher's instructions. 

In addition, there are a number of first aid steps, but before resorting to them – you should make sure that you and the victim are safe, and that nothing threatens you. 

If the fracture is open, you need to:

•  cut clothes and examine the wound;

•  if there is bleeding, it must be stopped (apply a pressure bandage or a tourniquet);

•  after stopping the bleeding – apply a sterile clean bandage to the wound;

•  help the victim take a position that causes the least pain;

•  if you have received appropriate training – immobilize the injured limb. If you do not have the necessary qualifications – do not touch it.

•  cover the victim with a thermal blanket or blanket;

•  ensure constant monitoring of the victim until the medics arrive;

•  if his condition worsens before the arrival of the emergency medical team – call 103 again.

If the fracture is closed, you need to:

•  help the victim take a position that causes the least pain;

•  if you have received appropriate training – immobilize the injured limb, if you do not have the necessary qualifications – do not touch it.

•  cover the victim with a thermal blanket or blanket;

•  ensure constant monitoring of the victim until the medics arrive;

•  if his condition worsens before the arrival of the emergency medical team – call 103 again.

Important – do not try to set anything.

Ukraine to be covered by snowfalls, blizzards, and sharp cold snap down to -23°C

Yevhen Tsarenko

Society Health Life hack Publications
