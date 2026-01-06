Ukraine to be covered by snowfalls, blizzards, and sharp cold snap down to -23°C

In the coming days, a deterioration of the weather is expected in Ukraine. Forecasters predict snow, blizzards and a sharp cold snap, UNN reports with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

On January 8-9, a complication of the weather is expected in the western, northern regions, as well as in Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions. - reported the State Emergency Service.

Forecasters of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center predict:

In the western, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions, significant snow – 10–25 cm, wind gusts up to 15–18 m/s, blizzards. On the roads – snow drifts; ice and wet snow. In Kyiv and Chernihiv regions – heavy snow and wet snow (up to 25 cm in places), blizzards, snow sticking, ice on the roads. In the south of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, in Sumy and Cherkasy – snow with rain, ice in places.

January 10-11, a sharp cold snap! In the western, northern, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions – at night 14-20° below zero, in places up to 23°, during the day 9-15° below zero; in Kirovohrad and Poltava – 6-12° below zero; in the south, east and Dnipropetrovsk regions – from 4° below zero to 4° above zero. - summarized the forecasters.

Atmospheric fronts will cause a deterioration in the weather, and by the end of the week there is a tendency for a significant cold snap - forecaster