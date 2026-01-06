Ukraine to be covered by snowfalls, blizzards, and sharp cold snap down to -23°C

$42.420.13
49.510.07
ukenru
09:58 AM • 5520 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
08:46 AM • 11422 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 21841 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 48301 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 87671 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 48202 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 47971 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 46677 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 118107 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 72131 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
2.2m/s
94%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Usman oil depot is on fire in Lipetsk region after drone attackVideoJanuary 6, 03:52 AM • 6368 views
"We are not at war with Venezuela, but with drug traffickers": Trump explained further steps in the conflictJanuary 6, 04:06 AM • 4614 views
Thailand again accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefireJanuary 6, 05:19 AM • 6834 views
"Spewing hot air" about "zones of influence" and "sick fantasies of losers": MFA and CCD reacted to a publication about Russia's hopes after the US operation in Venezuela08:04 AM • 13631 views
US prepares Greenland deal to boost influence on island - The Economist09:19 AM • 7850 views
Publications
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 29393 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 87641 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 53454 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 118091 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 173580 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mette Frederiksen
Marco Rubio
Actual places
United States
Venezuela
Ukraine
Greenland
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 18464 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 63701 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 57602 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 53610 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 61444 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Gold
Facebook

Ukraine to be covered by snowfalls, blizzards, and sharp cold snap down to -23°C

Kyiv • UNN

 • 442 views

On January 8-9, Ukraine is expected to experience snow, blizzards, and ice, with up to 25 cm of snow in some places. On January 10-11, a sharp cold snap down to -23°C is forecast in the western, northern, Vinnytsia, and Cherkasy regions.

Ukraine to be covered by snowfalls, blizzards, and sharp cold snap down to -23°C

In the coming days, a deterioration of the weather is expected in Ukraine. Forecasters predict snow, blizzards and a sharp cold snap, UNN reports with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

On January 8-9, a complication of the weather is expected in the western, northern regions, as well as in Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions.

- reported the State Emergency Service.

Forecasters of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center predict:

  • snow and blizzards. In the western, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions, significant snow – 10–25 cm, wind gusts up to 15–18 m/s, blizzards. On the roads – snow drifts;
    • ice and wet snow. In Kyiv and Chernihiv regions – heavy snow and wet snow (up to 25 cm in places), blizzards, snow sticking, ice on the roads. In the south of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, in Sumy and Cherkasy – snow with rain, ice in places.

      January 10-11, a sharp cold snap! In the western, northern, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions – at night 14-20° below zero, in places up to 23°, during the day 9-15° below zero; in Kirovohrad and Poltava – 6-12° below zero; in the south, east and Dnipropetrovsk regions – from 4° below zero to 4° above zero.

      - summarized the forecasters.

      Atmospheric fronts will cause a deterioration in the weather, and by the end of the week there is a tendency for a significant cold snap - forecaster05.01.26, 14:59 • 6994 views

      Antonina Tumanova

      Weather and environment
      Frosts in Ukraine
      Ukrhydrometcenter
      Snow in Ukraine
      Vinnytsia Oblast
      Zhytomyr Oblast
      Sumy Oblast
      Kyiv Oblast
      Cherkasy Oblast
      Kirovohrad Oblast
      Poltava Oblast
      Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
      State Emergency Service of Ukraine
      Chernihiv Oblast
      Ukraine