State Emergency Service of Ukraine

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 4688 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

06:32 PM • 12573 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54730 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 196474 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113631 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 375591 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300499 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212299 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243413 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254724 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118747 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48402 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62306 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

01:48 PM • 33969 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

02:15 PM • 116595 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116899 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 196474 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 375591 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247053 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300499 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10114 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34169 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62556 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48635 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118976 views
They saved more than a dozen people: the State Emergency Service told about the daily life of rescue dogs during the war

Since the beginning of the war, the cynologists of the State Emergency Service have rescued 73 people and neutralized 711 pieces of ammunition with the help of dogs. Training lasts a long time, and professional suitability is determined from 15 months.

Society • April 2, 12:08 PM • 19349 views
Exclusive

In the center of Kyiv, firefighters extinguished a fire in a public catering establishment

On April 2, rescuers eliminated a fire in the ventilation shaft of the Ottoman Turkish Restaurant in the center of Kyiv. There are no casualties or injuries.

Kyiv • April 2, 10:51 AM • 153998 views

Civil servants will be paid extra for knowledge of English. The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for paying allowances for English proficiency to civil servants. An allowance of 10% of the salary will be received by those who speak the language at a level not lower than B2.

Society • April 1, 12:14 PM • 18488 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the enemy attack on Dnipro: the number of victims has increased

As a result of a massive attack by Russian UAVs in Dnipro, four people were killed and 21 were injured. The city recorded large-scale destruction and fires, which were extinguished by rescuers.

War • March 29, 06:02 AM • 12792 views

What to do in case of fire: rescuers voiced advice

A representative of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reminded about the priority actions during a fire: call rescuers at 101, indicate the exact address, place of origin and the presence of people. Extinguish on your own only if there is no threat.

Society • March 28, 02:51 PM • 40380 views

Warehouse premises of the enterprise were damaged in the Poltava region

An enemy attack damaged the warehouse premises of an enterprise in the Poltava community. Specialists of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene, no information about casualties has been received.

War • March 27, 10:55 PM • 12205 views

Massive Russian attack on Dnipro: consequences shown

Russian troops launched a massive strike on Dnipro, damaging businesses, cultural institutions and apartment buildings. Two women and a man were injured and received assistance.

War • March 27, 06:54 AM • 32528 views

Emergency recovery works suspended in Sumy: details

Emergency recovery works have been temporarily suspended in Sumy. Emergency structures were dismantled, 803 windows were restored, and 173 citizens received assistance.

War • March 25, 07:26 PM • 17902 views

Poltava region was attacked by enemy drones at night: a hangar was damaged, two employees of the enterprise were injured

Russian drones attacked the Poltava region at night, in the Myrhorod district, debris damaged the hangar premises of the enterprise. Two employees were injured, one was hospitalized.

War • March 25, 06:51 AM • 26621 views

Russians struck a residential sector in Sumy region: details from the State Emergency Service

In the evening of March 24, the Russians struck a village in Sumy region, causing a fire in a residential building. State Emergency Service specialists extinguished the fire and inspected the area.

War • March 25, 05:59 AM • 31603 views

All sources of fire extinguished in Sumy after the Russian missile attack: details

In Sumy, rescuers have extinguished all sources of fire after the missile attack. Psychologists and medics of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 78 citizens, and the dismantling of emergency structures is ongoing.

War • March 24, 06:07 PM • 12008 views

Night attack of the Russian Federation on Kyiv region: consequences shown

At night in the Kyiv region, fires broke out in the Fastiv district and Hlevakha due to falling UAV debris, and houses were damaged. As a result of the drone attack, one person was injured.

War • March 24, 08:47 AM • 48709 views

Two people died: SES showed the consequences of the enemy shelling of Kyiv

On the night of March 23, Kyiv was attacked by drones, which led to fires in residential buildings and offices. Two people died in the Dniprovskyi and Holosiivskyi districts, rescuers are eliminating the consequences.

War • March 23, 01:53 AM • 25626 views

Strike on Zaporizhzhia: three dead, 12 wounded, search and rescue operations completed

Search and rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the enemy strike on March 21, three people died and 12 were injured, 63 rescuers were involved.

War • March 22, 12:15 AM • 80814 views

A residential building caught fire in Kyiv due to a drone attack: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences

In the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, rescuers extinguished a fire that occurred due to the fall of drone debris. The fire covered 100 sq.m, four people were evacuated, there were no casualties.

War • March 21, 11:00 PM • 38648 views

Burning dry grass near Kyiv: firefighters rescued three children

In the village of Kolonshchyna, Kyiv region, rescuers saved three children aged 11, 5 and 4 years while extinguishing a dry grass fire. The children were evacuated to a safe place, no one was injured.

Kyiv region • March 21, 05:37 PM • 31764 views

A level 3 snow avalanche danger has been announced in the Carpathians

Significant snow avalanche danger is expected in the Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions on March 21-24. Rescuers urge people to be careful and avoid avalanche-prone routes.

Society • March 21, 09:31 AM • 18372 views

Strike on Zaporizhzhia region: five wounded, including a child

On the night of March 21, the enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia region with guided aerial bombs, wounding five people, including a child. As a result of the shelling, fires broke out in residential buildings and cars caught fire.

War • March 20, 11:04 PM • 27737 views

Since the beginning of the year, 142 people have died on the water in Ukraine - SES

In Ukraine, since the beginning of 2025, 142 people have died on the water, which is 13. 6% more than last year. Since the beginning of the year, 130 people have been rescued, including 32 children.

Society • March 19, 11:44 AM • 9643 views

The number of fires in Ukraine has increased by 34% since the beginning of the year - SES

Since the beginning of 2025, more than 21,000 fires have occurred in Ukraine, which is 34% more than last year. The number of deaths increased by 10% and amounts to 499 people, including 14 children.

Society • March 19, 11:16 AM • 35802 views

Rescuers are extinguishing a large-scale fire in the open area in Odesa region

Rescuers are extinguishing a large-scale fire that engulfed more than 10 hectares of open area. Due to strong gusts of wind, the fire has already reached one of the national parks in the region.

Society • March 18, 04:11 PM • 32057 views

In Bukovyna, a family was poisoned by mushrooms: the mother died, the father and son are in the hospital

In Novodnistrovsk, the mother died, and the father and son were hospitalized after mushroom poisoning. Rescuers urge caution when consuming mushrooms.

Crimes and emergencies • March 17, 04:13 PM • 55958 views

Night strike on a five-story building in Chernihiv: debris removal completed, there is a victim

Rescuers have completed clearing the rubble in Chernihiv after the drone attack. Houses and cars were damaged, one woman was injured. People are being helped.

War • March 16, 07:42 PM • 38381 views

A fire in a high-rise building in Chernihiv was extinguished after a hit: one elderly woman was evacuated

Rescuers in Chernihiv extinguished a fire in a high-rise building caused by a hit. An elderly woman was evacuated, information about the victims is being clarified.

Society • March 15, 10:37 PM • 55689 views

In Kharkiv, a man got stuck in a pipe of an abandoned pumping station: he was rescued for five hours.

In the Kharkiv region, rescuers freed a man who was stuck in a pipe of an abandoned pumping station. The rescue operation lasted five hours, and the man was hospitalized with hypothermia.

Crimes and emergencies • March 15, 05:07 PM • 26009 views

In the Kharkiv region, the enemy attacked rescuers twice after a Russian strike on a lyceum in Bohodukhiv: the aftermath was shown

At night, Russian troops attacked a lyceum in Bohodukhiv with drones, causing a fire. While extinguishing the fire, the enemy struck the rescuers twice, damaging equipment, and there are 4 injured.

War • March 15, 09:55 AM • 16041 views

A large-scale fire broke out in the capital's Podil district: a house is on fire

A fire broke out in a house on Makarivska Street in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. The area of the fire was 100 square meters, but the fire has already been localized, there is no threat of spread.

Kyiv • March 12, 05:32 PM • 56694 views

In Bukovyna, a man was trapped in a motor cultivator: rescuers freed him

A 60-year-old Bukovynian man got stuck in a motor cultivator during work. Rescuers promptly arrived at the scene and extricated the victim, who was handed over to medics for hospitalization.

Society • March 12, 02:00 PM • 16950 views

Burning dry grass and leaves in Ukraine: The Ministry of Environmental Protection reminded about the consequences and fines

The Ministry of Environmental Protection warns about the danger and illegality of burning dry vegetation in spring. Violations are subject to fines ranging from 3060 to 30600 hryvnias, and in the event of loss of life - imprisonment.

Society • March 10, 11:15 AM • 15780 views

Tragic incident in Kyiv metro: passenger died under the train

At the metro station "Vyrlytsia", a man was hit by a train and died. The body was found under the third carriage, 70 meters from the platform, and traffic at three stations on the "green line" was temporarily restricted.

Society • March 9, 09:21 PM • 31130 views