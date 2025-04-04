Since the beginning of the war, the cynologists of the State Emergency Service have rescued 73 people and neutralized 711 pieces of ammunition with the help of dogs. Training lasts a long time, and professional suitability is determined from 15 months.
On April 2, rescuers eliminated a fire in the ventilation shaft of the Ottoman Turkish Restaurant in the center of Kyiv. There are no casualties or injuries.
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for paying allowances for English proficiency to civil servants. An allowance of 10% of the salary will be received by those who speak the language at a level not lower than B2.
As a result of a massive attack by Russian UAVs in Dnipro, four people were killed and 21 were injured. The city recorded large-scale destruction and fires, which were extinguished by rescuers.
A representative of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reminded about the priority actions during a fire: call rescuers at 101, indicate the exact address, place of origin and the presence of people. Extinguish on your own only if there is no threat.
An enemy attack damaged the warehouse premises of an enterprise in the Poltava community. Specialists of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene, no information about casualties has been received.
Russian troops launched a massive strike on Dnipro, damaging businesses, cultural institutions and apartment buildings. Two women and a man were injured and received assistance.
Emergency recovery works have been temporarily suspended in Sumy. Emergency structures were dismantled, 803 windows were restored, and 173 citizens received assistance.
Russian drones attacked the Poltava region at night, in the Myrhorod district, debris damaged the hangar premises of the enterprise. Two employees were injured, one was hospitalized.
In the evening of March 24, the Russians struck a village in Sumy region, causing a fire in a residential building. State Emergency Service specialists extinguished the fire and inspected the area.
In Sumy, rescuers have extinguished all sources of fire after the missile attack. Psychologists and medics of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 78 citizens, and the dismantling of emergency structures is ongoing.
At night in the Kyiv region, fires broke out in the Fastiv district and Hlevakha due to falling UAV debris, and houses were damaged. As a result of the drone attack, one person was injured.
On the night of March 23, Kyiv was attacked by drones, which led to fires in residential buildings and offices. Two people died in the Dniprovskyi and Holosiivskyi districts, rescuers are eliminating the consequences.
Search and rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the enemy strike on March 21, three people died and 12 were injured, 63 rescuers were involved.
In the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, rescuers extinguished a fire that occurred due to the fall of drone debris. The fire covered 100 sq.m, four people were evacuated, there were no casualties.
In the village of Kolonshchyna, Kyiv region, rescuers saved three children aged 11, 5 and 4 years while extinguishing a dry grass fire. The children were evacuated to a safe place, no one was injured.
Significant snow avalanche danger is expected in the Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions on March 21-24. Rescuers urge people to be careful and avoid avalanche-prone routes.
On the night of March 21, the enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia region with guided aerial bombs, wounding five people, including a child. As a result of the shelling, fires broke out in residential buildings and cars caught fire.
In Ukraine, since the beginning of 2025, 142 people have died on the water, which is 13. 6% more than last year. Since the beginning of the year, 130 people have been rescued, including 32 children.
Since the beginning of 2025, more than 21,000 fires have occurred in Ukraine, which is 34% more than last year. The number of deaths increased by 10% and amounts to 499 people, including 14 children.
Rescuers are extinguishing a large-scale fire that engulfed more than 10 hectares of open area. Due to strong gusts of wind, the fire has already reached one of the national parks in the region.
In Novodnistrovsk, the mother died, and the father and son were hospitalized after mushroom poisoning. Rescuers urge caution when consuming mushrooms.
Rescuers have completed clearing the rubble in Chernihiv after the drone attack. Houses and cars were damaged, one woman was injured. People are being helped.
Rescuers in Chernihiv extinguished a fire in a high-rise building caused by a hit. An elderly woman was evacuated, information about the victims is being clarified.
In the Kharkiv region, rescuers freed a man who was stuck in a pipe of an abandoned pumping station. The rescue operation lasted five hours, and the man was hospitalized with hypothermia.
At night, Russian troops attacked a lyceum in Bohodukhiv with drones, causing a fire. While extinguishing the fire, the enemy struck the rescuers twice, damaging equipment, and there are 4 injured.
A fire broke out in a house on Makarivska Street in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. The area of the fire was 100 square meters, but the fire has already been localized, there is no threat of spread.
A 60-year-old Bukovynian man got stuck in a motor cultivator during work. Rescuers promptly arrived at the scene and extricated the victim, who was handed over to medics for hospitalization.
The Ministry of Environmental Protection warns about the danger and illegality of burning dry vegetation in spring. Violations are subject to fines ranging from 3060 to 30600 hryvnias, and in the event of loss of life - imprisonment.
At the metro station "Vyrlytsia", a man was hit by a train and died. The body was found under the third carriage, 70 meters from the platform, and traffic at three stations on the "green line" was temporarily restricted.