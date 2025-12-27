Sumy rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire after a repeated Russian strike

$41.930.00
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
07:34 PM • 7644 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
05:54 PM • 11755 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
03:52 PM • 12388 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 13972 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 15548 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 36854 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 37251 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 94652 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 48846 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
Tags
Authors
Popular news
In Kyiv, train traffic has been restored on the entire "red" metro line - KMDADecember 27, 12:50 PM • 10188 views
Law enforcement officers are not conducting searches at MP Koryavchenkov's - NABUDecember 27, 12:58 PM • 8268 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on December 27: the number of injured increased to 30 people, one person diedDecember 27, 01:13 PM • 14873 views
Man dies in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi TCC in Odesa region: detailsDecember 27, 01:39 PM • 10659 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" company08:41 PM • 16032 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" company08:41 PM • 16032 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 47303 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 94652 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 40571 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 70109 views
UNN Lite
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 17059 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 47303 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 19974 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 19393 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 20949 views
Sumy rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire after a repeated Russian strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

In Sumy region, rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire at an infrastructure facility caused by a Russian UAV attack. The enemy launched a repeated strike on the SES work site, but no personnel were injured.

Sumy rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire after a repeated Russian strike

In Sumy region, rescuers, under the threat of repeated strikes, extinguished a large-scale fire caused by a Russian attack. This is stated in the message of the State Emergency Service, reports UNN.

It is noted that Russian attack UAVs attacked an infrastructure facility. A large-scale fire broke out.

The fire load was extremely high. The fire spread rapidly. The enemy launched a second strike on the location where the rescuers were working. The State Emergency Service employees managed to retreat - no personnel were injured. The fire has been extinguished.

- the message says.

Recall

In Sumy region, 5 people were injured by shelling on the eve of Christmas. The enemy attacked civilian cars and launched a missile strike on Okhtyrka district.

Attack on Sumy region: the number of wounded from the enemy strike on a 9-story building in Okhtyrka increased to seven08.12.25, 07:14 • 11160 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyEvents
War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine