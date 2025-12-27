Sumy rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire after a repeated Russian strike

In Sumy region, rescuers, under the threat of repeated strikes, extinguished a large-scale fire caused by a Russian attack. This is stated in the message of the State Emergency Service, reports UNN.



It is noted that Russian attack UAVs attacked an infrastructure facility. A large-scale fire broke out.

The fire load was extremely high. The fire spread rapidly. The enemy launched a second strike on the location where the rescuers were working. The State Emergency Service employees managed to retreat - no personnel were injured. The fire has been extinguished. - the message says.

