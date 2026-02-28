$43.210.03
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 16467 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 23027 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 32938 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 34595 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 38260 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 52634 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 45885 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 39471 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 33600 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Publications
Exclusives
UNN Lite
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhoto06:52 PM • 5006 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 6994 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 8482 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 26545 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 23972 views
Large-scale fire broke out at an oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai due to drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

On the night of February 28, an oil refinery in the Novominskaya stanitsa of Krasnodar Krai was attacked by drones. As a result of the drones falling, a reservoir caught fire, and the blaze covered 150 square meters.

Large-scale fire broke out at an oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai due to drone attack

On the night of February 28, an oil refinery in the Novominskaya stanitsa of the Krasnodar Krai became the target of a drone attack, which led to a serious fire at the industrial facility. According to information from the local operational headquarters of the Russian Federation, one of the plant's tanks was hit as a result of the drones falling, after which the fire spread to the adjacent territory. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to reports in local public groups, the main blow fell on the facilities of the "Albashneft" refinery. The area of the fire, according to updated data from the occupation authorities, was at least 150 square meters. 39 employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and 13 units of special equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire, who tried to localize the fire in the tank area to prevent further explosions and spills of petroleum products.

Consequences of the attack on the region's fuel infrastructure

This incident was another in a series of successful strikes on the enemy's energy infrastructure, which provides logistical needs for the occupation forces.

Despite attempts by the Russian operational headquarters to minimize the scale of destruction with statements about "falling debris," the nature of the fire and the active involvement of rescue units indicate significant damage to the plant's equipment. Damage assessment is currently underway, and the plant's operations in the Kaniv district have been partially suspended due to the threat of repeated explosions.

In Belgorod, there are power outages after a series of strikes on critical infrastructure facilities.26.02.26, 23:37 • 4706 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Energy
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine