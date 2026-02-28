Large-scale fire broke out at an oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai due to drone attack

On the night of February 28, an oil refinery in the Novominskaya stanitsa of the Krasnodar Krai became the target of a drone attack, which led to a serious fire at the industrial facility. According to information from the local operational headquarters of the Russian Federation, one of the plant's tanks was hit as a result of the drones falling, after which the fire spread to the adjacent territory. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to reports in local public groups, the main blow fell on the facilities of the "Albashneft" refinery. The area of the fire, according to updated data from the occupation authorities, was at least 150 square meters. 39 employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and 13 units of special equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire, who tried to localize the fire in the tank area to prevent further explosions and spills of petroleum products.

Consequences of the attack on the region's fuel infrastructure

This incident was another in a series of successful strikes on the enemy's energy infrastructure, which provides logistical needs for the occupation forces.

Despite attempts by the Russian operational headquarters to minimize the scale of destruction with statements about "falling debris," the nature of the fire and the active involvement of rescue units indicate significant damage to the plant's equipment. Damage assessment is currently underway, and the plant's operations in the Kaniv district have been partially suspended due to the threat of repeated explosions.

