Russian propaganda

November 15, 05:21 PM • 13571 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM • 28696 views
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 36882 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 35480 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 49088 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 43469 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 37608 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM • 29049 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 19324 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 74943 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Storm "Claudia" claimed three lives in Portugal and caused floods in BritainNovember 15, 06:49 PM • 4414 views
The second lioness that escaped in Khmelnytskyi has been foundNovember 15, 07:03 PM • 3672 views
In Ukraine, the registration of the "Schoolchild's Package" is nearing completion: how to apply for assistance onlineNovember 15, 07:22 PM • 2666 views
Russian attack on Kherson region: three civilians killed, six woundedNovember 15, 08:29 PM • 3390 views
Occupiers introduced fines for draining water from radiators: in Luhansk region, the heating system became the only source of liquid - CNS01:31 AM • 3314 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 74944 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 68260 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 46520 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 71238 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 298563 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Hakan Fidan
Mykhailo Fedorov
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
Khmelnytskyi
Kyiv Oblast
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 21798 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 74944 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 27847 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 44089 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 87222 views
Russian propaganda

Yagotyn Mayor Dzyuba publicly quotes the film "Brother 2", which is banned in UkrainePhoto

Natalia Dzyuba, the mayor of Yahotyn, shared quotes from the film "Brother 2". This film has been banned in Ukraine for more than 11 years as propaganda.

Society • November 15, 05:58 PM • 14785 views
The retail market in Russia has been experiencing a decline for seven consecutive quarters, which is due to the war and sanctions pressure - CPD

Retail trade in non-food products in Russia has been shrinking for the seventh consecutive quarter, according to Sberbank. Sales decreased by 7% on average, and in some regions by up to 25%, indicating a deterioration in the well-being of the population.

News of the World • November 15, 01:46 PM • 3540 views
Russia is filming a "comedy" about the war in Ukraine and the front: to laugh or to cry?

The Russian online cinema PREMIER announced the filming of the series "The Other Side of the Coin" about "new recruits" at the front under the leadership of a veteran. Director Oleg Fomin promises to "preserve the truth," and the script was written by Nikolai Sidorov, a participant in the "SVO."

News of the World • November 15, 10:32 AM • 3490 views
A fire engulfed an industrial enterprise in the Ryazan region after a drone attack, an oil refinery was likely attackedVideo

During the night, a fire broke out at an industrial enterprise in the Ryazan region after drone debris fell. Local residents suggest that an oil refinery could have been the target.

News of the World • November 15, 07:10 AM • 3170 views
Six leading British universities joined the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies: why it matters

Six universities in the United Kingdom joined the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies during Ukrainian Week in the United Kingdom. Now, these institutions will offer new courses on Ukraine and exchange programs.

Society • November 14, 06:52 PM • 3062 views
Pro-Russian hackers attacked Danish government resources on the eve of elections – CPD

The pro-Russian hacker group NoName057(16) claimed responsibility for DDoS attacks on Danish digital services on November 13, including government agencies and defense enterprises. These attacks, which occurred on the eve of municipal elections, aimed to block access to websites and influence the political process.

News of the World • November 14, 06:46 PM • 4306 views
Sought "easy money": a young man who burned military vehicles was exposed in Sumy region

In Sumy region, a 20-year-old youth, commissioned by Russia, set fire to military vehicles, seeking "easy money" to pay off loans. He set fire to three cars during May-June 2025, and was detained while attempting to set fire to the third car.

Society • November 14, 04:30 PM • 6132 views
Trump initiates investigation into Epstein's ties to political opponents

US President Donald Trump stated that he would ask Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate Jeffrey Epstein's ties to his alleged political opponents. This came after the publication of Epstein's emails, which mentioned Trump, and criticism of Democrats.

News of the World • November 14, 04:25 PM • 3152 views
Ukraine called on World Aquatics to revoke the decision to reinstate Russians and Belarusians in team competitions

Ukrainian sports institutions have called on World Aquatics to reconsider the admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes to team competitions starting in 2026. The Ministry of Youth and Sports, the NOC of Ukraine, and the Swimming Federation emphasized that this contradicts the IOC's 2023 recommendations.

Sports • November 14, 04:10 PM • 3226 views
"Go to war in Ukraine if you support it": Slovak schoolchildren stood up and left during a meeting with FicoVideo

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, during a speech at a school in Poprad, called on schoolchildren who support Ukraine to go to war with the Russians. Some students left the hall, unfurling the Ukrainian flag.

Politics • November 14, 03:35 PM • 14324 views
Makes "decisions" and appears in media: a judge from Donetsk region received the maximum sentence in absentia for working for the occupiers

The former judge of the Donetsk District Administrative Court was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for participating in a terrorist organization and cooperating with the Russian occupiers.

Society • November 14, 03:11 PM • 4104 views
Patrolled at a school assembly: a traitorous policewoman was convicted for working for the occupiers during the capture of Kupyansk

A patrol policewoman from Kupyansk, who collaborated with the occupiers, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. She held positions in the occupation administration and fled to Russia before de-occupation.

War in Ukraine • November 14, 02:56 PM • 2986 views
Russian court заочно sentenced blogger Dud to a penal colony for violating "foreign agent" requirements

A court in Russia заочно sentenced blogger Yuri Dud to 1 year and 10 months in a general regime penal colony. The reason was fines for publications without a "foreign agent" label and three posts on social networks.

News of the World • November 14, 02:05 PM • 2566 views
Solovyov called for the destruction of Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Dnipro - CPDVideo

Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov called for the destruction of Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, and Dnipro. He stated that Russia allegedly "first warns, then destroys," which the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council considers a continuation of the war.

War in Ukraine • November 13, 09:11 AM • 3225 views