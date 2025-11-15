Natalia Dzyuba, the mayor of Yahotyn, shared quotes from the film "Brother 2". This film has been banned in Ukraine for more than 11 years as propaganda.
Retail trade in non-food products in Russia has been shrinking for the seventh consecutive quarter, according to Sberbank. Sales decreased by 7% on average, and in some regions by up to 25%, indicating a deterioration in the well-being of the population.
The Russian online cinema PREMIER announced the filming of the series "The Other Side of the Coin" about "new recruits" at the front under the leadership of a veteran. Director Oleg Fomin promises to "preserve the truth," and the script was written by Nikolai Sidorov, a participant in the "SVO."
During the night, a fire broke out at an industrial enterprise in the Ryazan region after drone debris fell. Local residents suggest that an oil refinery could have been the target.
Six universities in the United Kingdom joined the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies during Ukrainian Week in the United Kingdom. Now, these institutions will offer new courses on Ukraine and exchange programs.
The pro-Russian hacker group NoName057(16) claimed responsibility for DDoS attacks on Danish digital services on November 13, including government agencies and defense enterprises. These attacks, which occurred on the eve of municipal elections, aimed to block access to websites and influence the political process.
In Sumy region, a 20-year-old youth, commissioned by Russia, set fire to military vehicles, seeking "easy money" to pay off loans. He set fire to three cars during May-June 2025, and was detained while attempting to set fire to the third car.
US President Donald Trump stated that he would ask Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate Jeffrey Epstein's ties to his alleged political opponents. This came after the publication of Epstein's emails, which mentioned Trump, and criticism of Democrats.
Ukrainian sports institutions have called on World Aquatics to reconsider the admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes to team competitions starting in 2026. The Ministry of Youth and Sports, the NOC of Ukraine, and the Swimming Federation emphasized that this contradicts the IOC's 2023 recommendations.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, during a speech at a school in Poprad, called on schoolchildren who support Ukraine to go to war with the Russians. Some students left the hall, unfurling the Ukrainian flag.
The former judge of the Donetsk District Administrative Court was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for participating in a terrorist organization and cooperating with the Russian occupiers.
A patrol policewoman from Kupyansk, who collaborated with the occupiers, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. She held positions in the occupation administration and fled to Russia before de-occupation.
A court in Russia заочно sentenced blogger Yuri Dud to 1 year and 10 months in a general regime penal colony. The reason was fines for publications without a "foreign agent" label and three posts on social networks.
Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov called for the destruction of Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, and Dnipro. He stated that Russia allegedly "first warns, then destroys," which the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council considers a continuation of the war.