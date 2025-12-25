Enemy attack on Chernihiv: one person killed, five wounded

As a result of the enemy attack on Chernihiv, one person was killed and five people were injured. This was reported by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, according to UNN.

As of now, one person has been killed. Five people have been injured. - Bryzhynskyi reported.

Recall

On Thursday, December 25, the Russians shelled Chernihiv. A hit on a 5-story building was recorded. A fire broke out in an apartment.