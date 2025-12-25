Enemy attack on Chernihiv: one person killed, five wounded

$42.150.05
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 4182 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 7588 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 11177 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 10319 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 10544 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
07:30 AM • 10833 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 41584 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 59981 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 31293 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 48460 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Trump loses influence among Americans and in the Republican Party - The Atlantic
The Kremlin will be forced to compromise on its demands that contradict the peace plan - ISW
Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with children
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting provider
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Friedrich Merz
Steve Witkoff
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the route
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy cars
Enemy attack on Chernihiv: one person killed, five wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

As a result of the enemy attack on Chernihiv, one person was killed and five were wounded. The Russians shelled the city on December 25, hitting a 5-story building.

Enemy attack on Chernihiv: one person killed, five wounded

As a result of the enemy attack on Chernihiv, one person was killed and five people were injured. This was reported by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, according to UNN.

As of now, one person has been killed. Five people have been injured.

- Bryzhynskyi reported.

Recall

On Thursday, December 25, the Russians shelled Chernihiv. A hit on a 5-story building was recorded. A fire broke out in an apartment.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Chernihiv