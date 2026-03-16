$44.140.0350.670.29
ukenru
Exclusive
11:08 AM • 766 views
Why patients are asked to sign "waivers of claims" before starting treatment and whether this has legal force - explained by a medical lawyer
05:44 AM • 14275 views
"One Battle After Another" Triumphs at the 98th Academy Awards: Full List of WinnersPhoto
Exclusive
March 15, 06:40 PM • 37935 views
Horoscope for March 16 - 22 - when the new astrological year begins
March 15, 05:46 PM • 50539 views
Israel prepares for a large-scale military campaign against Iran lasting three weeks - CNN
March 15, 01:39 PM • 42076 views
France votes in local elections - the result could influence the battle for the Élysée Palace
March 15, 10:18 AM • 49705 views
Kyiv imposed sanctions against those involved in the production of "Kometa" and "Oreshnik", as well as Russian Paralympians
March 15, 12:18 AM • 70138 views
The last person we need help from is Zelenskyy - Trump
March 14, 06:43 PM • 63010 views
EU extends personal sanctions for aggression against Ukraine for another six months
March 14, 06:22 PM • 49113 views
Netanyahu initiated talks with Zelenskyy to discuss cooperation on intercepting Iranian drones - Media
March 14, 04:51 PM • 37592 views
Naftogaz and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed to diplomats from 31 countries the consequences of attacks on "Druzhba"Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
2.8m/s
36%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Incredible result at the Oscars 2026: two short films win simultaneouslyMarch 16, 02:32 AM • 11569 views
Trump predicts "bad future" for NATO over refusal to help with IranMarch 16, 03:06 AM • 6726 views
Propaganda film "Mr. Nobody vs. Putin" wins OscarPhotoMarch 16, 03:35 AM • 21106 views
Russia's losses for the day amounted to 760 occupiers and almost two thousand drones - General Staff05:31 AM • 17264 views
Sean Penn received an Oscar and missed the awards ceremony, choosing Ukraine over the ceremony - Media06:56 AM • 14076 views
Publications
Largest dog breeds in the world10:19 AM • 6690 views
Ukrainian Volunteer Day: The Story of Soldier Mykola Volokhov
Exclusive
March 14, 02:30 PM • 87963 views
Benefits and harms of pineapple – what everyone should knowMarch 14, 01:14 PM • 83729 views
Top 10 healthy snack recipesMarch 14, 09:04 AM • 64985 views
Top 5 comedies for an evening that will make you laugh non-stopVideoMarch 13, 08:08 PM • 74920 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sean Penn received an Oscar and missed the awards ceremony, choosing Ukraine over the ceremony - Media06:56 AM • 14175 views
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner denied sex tape conspiracyMarch 15, 10:00 AM • 35463 views
Reuters investigation reveals Banksy's real nameMarch 14, 12:47 PM • 40095 views
"Zorepad" united legends: Buzhynska and Pavlik presented an unexpected romantic duetVideoMarch 13, 09:04 PM • 46279 views
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber kicked off Oscar weekend at a party in Beverly HillsMarch 13, 07:15 PM • 40426 views
Actual
Film
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Lancet (loitering munition)

Why patients are asked to sign "waivers of claims" before starting treatment and whether this has legal force - explained by a medical lawyer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 768 views

Patients in clinics are often asked to sign documents waiving claims against the doctor and medical facility in case of complications. Medical lawyer Dmytro Kasianenko explained whether such a practice has legal force and whether the patient retains the right to go to court.

Why patients are asked to sign "waivers of claims" before starting treatment and whether this has legal force - explained by a medical lawyer


Before starting treatment, patients in Ukraine are often asked to sign documents stating that they have no claims against the doctor or medical institution in case of complications. For many patients, such papers seem like a formal part of medical procedures, but in practice, their content can raise many questions. Can such documents release doctors from responsibility in case of medical error? Does the patient retain the right to protect their interests if they have signed the consent? How legal is the practice of signing such documents? – Read the answers to all these questions in the UNN material. 

In Ukrainian medical institutions, especially private ones, patients are offered to sign a package of documents before starting treatment. Among them, there is usually an informed voluntary consent to medical intervention – a document confirming that the patient has been informed about the nature of the treatment, possible risks, complications, and alternative methods of therapy.

Such requirements are stipulated by Ukrainian legislation, in particular, the "Fundamentals of Ukrainian Legislation on Healthcare." At the same time, in practice, in some clinics, along with informed consent, they offer to sign a waiver of claims against the doctor or medical institution in case of complications or negative health consequences of treatment. How much does this practice comply with the law and does the patient retain the right to protection, explained medical lawyer Dmytro Kasyanenko in an exclusive comment for UNN

In practice, private clinics often offer patients to sign so-called waivers of claims. But legally, such documents have very limited significance. The law allows only informed consent of the patient to medical intervention – that is, confirmation that the person was warned about possible risks and complications. At the same time, a waiver of the right to protection or of the doctor's responsibility is not provided for by law.

– states the lawyer.

Informed consent is primarily a mechanism for protecting patient rights. The doctor is obliged to explain what treatment is offered, what the consequences might be, and to obtain the person's voluntary consent to medical procedures. However, this consent does not mean that the medical institution is automatically released from responsibility in case of violation of treatment standards.  

Even if the patient signed such a document (waiver of claims in case of complications - ed.), the medical institution is not released from responsibility in case of medical error, negligence, or violation of medical standards. In such cases, the patient retains the right to appeal to court or law enforcement agencies.

– adds Kasyanenko.

It is also important that patients often sign documents in hospitals in a hurry, without reading their content. This happens in stressful or emotional situations: before an operation, during acute pain, or anxiety for their own health or the health of a loved one. At such moments, people trust doctors and do not pay attention to legal formulations that may be contained in the documents.

However, it is in these papers that provisions may sometimes be written that look like a complete waiver of claims against the doctor or medical institution. Dmytro Kasyanenko emphasizes that the patient's signature on the document should not be a formality. Before signing it, it is worth carefully reading the text, clarifying unclear formulations, and making sure that the document really concerns only informed consent to treatment.  

Before signing, it is worth carefully reading the wording. The document should contain a description of the risks of treatment, and not a complete waiver of claims. If the text raises doubts, the patient has the right not to sign it or to demand an explanation.

– summarizes the human rights activist.

Why has the topic of patient protection become particularly relevant?

The issue of patient rights and the responsibility of medical institutions has recently been actively discussed in Ukraine against the backdrop of resonant stories related to the activities of individual private clinics.

In particular, according to the Prosecutor General's Office, law enforcement officers are investigating 10 criminal proceedings involving the Odesa private clinic "Odrex". Cases have been opened under articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine related to possible fraud, improper performance of professional duties by medical workers, and intentional murder.

Against the backdrop of the resonance around this case, the families of deceased patients and people who consider themselves victims of treatment at the clinic created the public initiative StopOdrex.

Activists launched a website and Telegram channel, through which they collect stories about negative experiences of treatment at the Odrex clinic and inform about the progress of criminal proceedings.  

The death of businessman Adnan Kivan at the Odrex clinic became the impetus for a broad public discussion of this topic. According to the investigation, in this case, two doctors were notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, which led to the patient's death.

After the story received wide resonance in the media, more and more people began to publicly talk about their own experience of treatment in this medical institution and about the criminal proceedings in which the clinic is involved.

That is why the issue of patient rights, the legal responsibility of doctors, and the content of documents that people sign before treatment today goes far beyond individual stories and becomes the subject of public discussion about the safety and transparency of Ukrainian medicine.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealth
Odrex
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine