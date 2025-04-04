Financial Times

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13416 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 23593 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61927 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209203 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120089 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388062 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308048 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213276 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243987 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254982 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56327 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56327 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70444 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70444 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20621 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42341 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42341 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127886 views

02:15 PM • 127886 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127998 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209203 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388062 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252479 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308048 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1306 views

07:44 PM • 1306 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12311 views

05:58 PM • 12311 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42425 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70527 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56406 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Financial Times

Air delivery of goods from China to the USA has risen sharply amid the excitement over Trump's tariffs - FT

Exporters from China are paying almost 40% more for shipping goods to the US due to new Trump tariffs. The market is preparing for a "seismic shock" after the abolition of exemptions for small deliveries.

Economy • April 4, 12:27 PM • 7210 views

Deadline approaching: Amazon and OnlyFans founder join the fight for TikTok in the US

Amazon and OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely have expressed interest in acquiring TikTok as the deadline to find a buyer in the US approaches. This comes amid concerns about the app's ties to China.

News of the World • April 3, 07:00 AM • 5652 views

Musk defends X users' personal data in the US Supreme Court

Company X has appealed to the court to protect users from law enforcement requests for personal data. Musk emphasized that platforms should not help governments.

News of the World • April 2, 08:17 AM • 9518 views

Lithuanian Foreign Minister: Russia remains a long-term threat to NATO and Europe

Kęstutis Budrys stated that Russia remains a threat to NATO and Europe. The Kremlin is ready to use force to achieve its goals, therefore, Russia needs to be deterred.

Politics • April 1, 09:19 AM • 8850 views

Ceasefire in Ukraine will increase the threat from Russia to the Baltic countries - FT

Defense ministers of the Baltic countries warn that a truce in Ukraine will allow Russia to rearm and transfer troops to their borders. The countries call on NATO not to weaken the defense of the eastern flank.

Politics • March 30, 08:53 AM • 142224 views

Meloni expressed support for Trump and opposed European “appeasement forces” in Ukraine

The Italian Prime Minister expressed concern about sending a European contingent to Ukraine, considering it a provocation for Russia. She proposes extending Article 5 of NATO to Ukraine.

War • March 28, 03:42 PM • 36672 views

Nintendo is preparing to release Switch 2 amid the US-China trade war - FT

Nintendo plans to release Switch 2 on April 2, when Trump will announce new tariffs. The company is moving production to Southeast Asia to avoid US duties.

News of the World • March 28, 10:48 AM • 176066 views

Romania and Bulgaria concerned about US-Russia talks on Black Sea - FT

Romania and Bulgaria fear that a deal between the US and Russia could restore Moscow's influence in the Black Sea. The talks concern the safety of navigation and exports.

War • March 24, 10:58 AM • 110733 views

Japan strengthens its military forces by creating a new unified command - Bloomberg

Japan has created a Joint Operations Command to better coordinate troops. This is a response to challenges from China and North Korea, as well as strengthening its partnership with the United States.

News of the World • March 24, 10:18 AM • 43160 views

Ukraine calls on EU to extend duty-free trade - FT

Ukraine warns of serious consequences if the EU does not extend the duty-free trade agreement, which expires on June 5. Exports to the EU bring in almost 10% of the country's foreign exchange earnings.

Economy • March 24, 07:59 AM • 25038 views

Norwegian oil fund buys quarter of London's most popular district for £570m - FT

The Norwegian Norges Bank Investment Management fund is buying 25% of Covent Garden in London for £570 million. Asset management will remain with Shaftesbury Capital.

News of the World • March 20, 02:47 PM • 14764 views

EU excludes US, Britain and Turkey from €150 billion rearmament fund - FT

US, British and Turkish arms companies may be excluded from the EU's defence fund if their countries do not sign agreements with Brussels. At least 65% of the funds will go to production in the EU, Norway and Ukraine.

War • March 19, 12:15 PM • 21759 views

X's valuation has risen to $44 billion following financial changes led by Musk

X's value rose to $44 billion after Musk's financial changes, including equity deals and raising capital to pay off debt. The company also showed pre-interest profit.

News of the World • March 19, 10:12 AM • 13752 views

Google is preparing to acquire Wiz startup for a record $32 billion – media

Alphabet has agreed to acquire Wiz, an Israeli cloud security startup, for $32 billion. Google Cloud believes that Wiz's solutions are a good fit for customers.

News of the World • March 18, 01:09 PM • 10790 views

Feeling the benefit, investors are betting on Russian bonds ahead of Trump-Putin talks - FT

Ahead of the Trump-Putin talks, investors are again buying Russian assets, hoping for a softening of sanctions. Hedge funds are exploring how to trade Russian assets and weighing their value.

Economy • March 17, 05:05 PM • 74342 views

Trump's trade war will collapse the world economy: OECD forecast

OECD forecasts a slowdown in global growth due to Trump's tariffs. Mexico will suffer the most, and Americans will lose more than $1,600 a year.

Economy • March 17, 02:21 PM • 15682 views

Xi Jinping declined the invitation to the summit in Brussels: details

The Chairman of the PRC refused to visit the summit in Brussels, dedicated to the 50th anniversary of relations between the EU and China. The event, important for the partnership, remains in question.

News of the World • March 16, 06:06 AM • 71031 views

Hungary threatens to block EU sanctions against Russians unless Fridman is removed from list - FT

Hungary threatens to block the extension of EU sanctions against 2,000 Russians, demanding the exclusion of oligarch Fridman. Restrictions expire on Saturday unless all EU countries agree to an extension.

War • March 13, 11:00 AM • 109020 views

"This is a tough game": Duda called to "give a chance" to Trump in the matter of negotiations to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

Andrzej Duda stated that he does not consider Trump pro-Russian on the issue of Ukraine, urging to give him a chance to stop the war. He also criticized Sikorski for interfering in the Starlink topic on Twitter.

War • March 13, 07:52 AM • 22663 views

Duda calls on US to move nuclear warheads to Polish territory - FT

The President of Poland called on the United States to deploy nuclear weapons on the country's territory. He believes this is necessary to deter Russian aggression and strengthen NATO's eastern flank.

War • March 13, 07:00 AM • 20383 views

French champagne and Italian parmesan may disappear from US shelves due to Trump's tariffs - FT

Trump threatens to impose 25% duties on European goods, which could make delicacies unavailable to Americans. Producers warn of a possible shift of consumers to local alternatives.

News of the World • March 10, 12:43 PM • 16124 views

US and the DRC are negotiating a deal on mineral resources - FT

The USA has begun preliminary talks with the DRC about access to the country's critically important mineral resources. Congo is offering exploration rights in exchange for government support and assistance in the military sphere.

News of the World • March 8, 09:00 AM • 17808 views

The cryptocurrency market is falling, despite the Bitcoin reserve created in the USA

Trump's decree on the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve from confiscated assets disappointed investors. BTC fell to $84,717, while major altcoins lost between 3.4% and 7.8% of their value.

Economy • March 7, 02:26 PM • 29798 views

British Prime Minister urges Zelenskyy to improve relations with Trump - FT

Keir Starmer urged Zelenskyy to resume talks with Trump after their heated argument in the Oval Office. The prime minister emphasized the importance of establishing relations with the United States to guarantee peace.

Politics • March 2, 10:21 AM • 61916 views

Costa has an urgent conversation with Zelensky after the events in the White House

European Council President Antonio Costa called Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his verbal altercation with Donald Trump. Costa expressed support for Ukraine and urged Zelenskyy to be “strong and fearless.

Politics • February 28, 09:22 PM • 42772 views

British PM asks US to protect future peacekeepers in Ukraine - FT

Keir Starmer called on the United States to provide security support to European peacekeepers who will arrive in Ukraine. The British prime minister emphasized the importance of American support, despite Trump's previous statements.

Politics • February 27, 08:19 AM • 27145 views

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Ukraine and the US may sign an agreement on minerals and reconstruction on February 28 in Washington. The document envisages the creation of a fund to which Ukraine will contribute 50% of the proceeds from the future monetization of state resources.

Economy • February 26, 10:54 AM • 199183 views

UN General Assembly supports Ukrainian resolution despite US position

93 countries supported a draft resolution initiated by Ukraine and European countries to condemn Russia's aggression. The United States refused to support the Ukrainian resolution, instead proposing its own draft to “quickly end the conflict.

War • February 24, 04:48 PM • 24473 views

US refuses to support Ukrainian resolution on de-escalation in the UN

The U. S. representative to the UN stated that it was impossible to support the Ukrainian resolution and proposed an alternative draft. The US insists on a quick end to the conflict without condemning Russia's aggression.

War • February 24, 04:22 PM • 21657 views

US will not acquire ownership or encumber debts - Bessent on the agreement with Ukraine

U. S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent explained the terms of the new economic partnership with Ukraine. The US will invest without taking ownership of assets and creating a debt burden for Ukraine.

Economy • February 22, 10:27 PM • 42173 views