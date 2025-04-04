Financial Times

Exporters from China are paying almost 40% more for shipping goods to the US due to new Trump tariffs. The market is preparing for a "seismic shock" after the abolition of exemptions for small deliveries.
Amazon and OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely have expressed interest in acquiring TikTok as the deadline to find a buyer in the US approaches. This comes amid concerns about the app's ties to China.
Company X has appealed to the court to protect users from law enforcement requests for personal data. Musk emphasized that platforms should not help governments.
Kęstutis Budrys stated that Russia remains a threat to NATO and Europe. The Kremlin is ready to use force to achieve its goals, therefore, Russia needs to be deterred.
Defense ministers of the Baltic countries warn that a truce in Ukraine will allow Russia to rearm and transfer troops to their borders. The countries call on NATO not to weaken the defense of the eastern flank.
The Italian Prime Minister expressed concern about sending a European contingent to Ukraine, considering it a provocation for Russia. She proposes extending Article 5 of NATO to Ukraine.
Nintendo plans to release Switch 2 on April 2, when Trump will announce new tariffs. The company is moving production to Southeast Asia to avoid US duties.
Romania and Bulgaria fear that a deal between the US and Russia could restore Moscow's influence in the Black Sea. The talks concern the safety of navigation and exports.
Japan has created a Joint Operations Command to better coordinate troops. This is a response to challenges from China and North Korea, as well as strengthening its partnership with the United States.
Ukraine warns of serious consequences if the EU does not extend the duty-free trade agreement, which expires on June 5. Exports to the EU bring in almost 10% of the country's foreign exchange earnings.
The Norwegian Norges Bank Investment Management fund is buying 25% of Covent Garden in London for £570 million. Asset management will remain with Shaftesbury Capital.
US, British and Turkish arms companies may be excluded from the EU's defence fund if their countries do not sign agreements with Brussels. At least 65% of the funds will go to production in the EU, Norway and Ukraine.
X's value rose to $44 billion after Musk's financial changes, including equity deals and raising capital to pay off debt. The company also showed pre-interest profit.
Alphabet has agreed to acquire Wiz, an Israeli cloud security startup, for $32 billion. Google Cloud believes that Wiz's solutions are a good fit for customers.
Ahead of the Trump-Putin talks, investors are again buying Russian assets, hoping for a softening of sanctions. Hedge funds are exploring how to trade Russian assets and weighing their value.
OECD forecasts a slowdown in global growth due to Trump's tariffs. Mexico will suffer the most, and Americans will lose more than $1,600 a year.
The Chairman of the PRC refused to visit the summit in Brussels, dedicated to the 50th anniversary of relations between the EU and China. The event, important for the partnership, remains in question.
Hungary threatens to block the extension of EU sanctions against 2,000 Russians, demanding the exclusion of oligarch Fridman. Restrictions expire on Saturday unless all EU countries agree to an extension.
Andrzej Duda stated that he does not consider Trump pro-Russian on the issue of Ukraine, urging to give him a chance to stop the war. He also criticized Sikorski for interfering in the Starlink topic on Twitter.
The President of Poland called on the United States to deploy nuclear weapons on the country's territory. He believes this is necessary to deter Russian aggression and strengthen NATO's eastern flank.
Trump threatens to impose 25% duties on European goods, which could make delicacies unavailable to Americans. Producers warn of a possible shift of consumers to local alternatives.
The USA has begun preliminary talks with the DRC about access to the country's critically important mineral resources. Congo is offering exploration rights in exchange for government support and assistance in the military sphere.
Trump's decree on the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve from confiscated assets disappointed investors. BTC fell to $84,717, while major altcoins lost between 3.4% and 7.8% of their value.
Keir Starmer urged Zelenskyy to resume talks with Trump after their heated argument in the Oval Office. The prime minister emphasized the importance of establishing relations with the United States to guarantee peace.
European Council President Antonio Costa called Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his verbal altercation with Donald Trump. Costa expressed support for Ukraine and urged Zelenskyy to be “strong and fearless.
Keir Starmer called on the United States to provide security support to European peacekeepers who will arrive in Ukraine. The British prime minister emphasized the importance of American support, despite Trump's previous statements.
Ukraine and the US may sign an agreement on minerals and reconstruction on February 28 in Washington. The document envisages the creation of a fund to which Ukraine will contribute 50% of the proceeds from the future monetization of state resources.
93 countries supported a draft resolution initiated by Ukraine and European countries to condemn Russia's aggression. The United States refused to support the Ukrainian resolution, instead proposing its own draft to “quickly end the conflict.
The U. S. representative to the UN stated that it was impossible to support the Ukrainian resolution and proposed an alternative draft. The US insists on a quick end to the conflict without condemning Russia's aggression.
U. S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent explained the terms of the new economic partnership with Ukraine. The US will invest without taking ownership of assets and creating a debt burden for Ukraine.