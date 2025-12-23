Russian generals inflate Ukraine's losses for Putin, concealing Russian failures - FT

$42.150.10
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Popular news
Enemy drone activity changed routes of several passenger trains in Ukraine: Ukrzaliznytsia named the affected services
December 23, 12:39 AM
"Everyone is tired of this war": Trump made a statement regarding "peace talks"
December 23, 02:14 AM
Fraudsters who swindled bank clients out of over UAH 50 million exposed in Dnipro: Cyberpolice reveal details
December 23, 02:50 AM
There is a conflict of views between Witkoff and Rubio on ending the war in Ukraine - NBC News
December 23, 04:02 AM
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damage
December 23, 05:45 AM
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions
December 22, 11:19 AM
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas tree
December 21, 02:01 PM
Moving with pets: what you should know
December 20, 06:00 PM
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 05:00 PM
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's Widow
December 22, 05:50 PM
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailer
December 22, 02:33 PM
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world record
December 22, 07:59 AM
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84
December 22, 07:57 AM
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with Amazon
December 20, 07:10 PM
Russian generals inflate Ukraine's losses for Putin, concealing Russian failures - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Russian generals regularly submit reports to Putin with inflated Ukrainian losses and downplayed Russian failures. Chief of the General Staff Gerasimov has strengthened his position despite criticism.

Russian generals inflate Ukraine's losses for Putin, concealing Russian failures - FT

Russian generals regularly provide dictator Vladimir Putin with reports that inflate Ukrainian casualty figures, emphasize Russia's resource advantages, and downplay the Russian army's tactical failures. This is reported by UNN with reference to Financial Times.

Details

The main figure informing Putin about the course of the war is the chief of the general staff of the Russian army, Valery Gerasimov. He, as well as former Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu, were the targets of the wrath of radical Russian figures, such as Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner PMC, who died two months after the "march of justice" in 2023.

And although Putin tried to appease the disgruntled by replacing Shoigu with Andrei Belousov, Gerasimov remained in his post and, it seems, strengthened his position.

Gerasimov provides predictability, even if the price of his preservation is extremely high losses on the ground and slow successes. He should be kept in office when internal politics and stability issues are more important than risky but potentially decisive operations.

- said Dara Massicot, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

At the same time, Putin seems to have concluded that the lives of Russians are the price worth paying for his goals in Ukraine.

Gerasimov lies to Putin about successes on the front in Ukraine - Reuters18.09.25, 09:23 • 3958 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Financial Times
Ukraine