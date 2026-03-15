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Russian army massively withdraws equipment deep into the rear due to increasing losses near the front line - "ATESH"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

Due to significant losses near the front line, Russians are withdrawing vehicles to the temporarily occupied Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk. ATESH partisans have already identified parking locations and vehicle owners.

Russian army massively withdraws equipment deep into the rear due to increasing losses near the front line - "ATESH"

Due to increasing equipment losses near the front line, the Russian armed forces are withdrawing vehicles deep into the rear - to Severodonetsk. This was reported by the ATESH partisan movement, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that agents of the movement have recorded an increase in the occupiers' military equipment in the city in recent weeks.

This is due to the increased effectiveness of long-range strikes and FPV drone attacks - the occupiers began to withdraw equipment from the frontline cities of Siversk, Kreminna, Bilohorivka to Lysychansk and Severodonetsk, 30-35 km from the front line. We are recording the transfer of various units of the Russian armed forces

- the message says.

It is indicated that military vehicles with Z symbols are documented in various parts of Severodonetsk.

"Parking places have been established, owners identified - it is known where they live and where they park. All cars are already on our lists. And here they will not be safe either," the partisans promised.

Recall

The other day, the ATESH partisan movement carried out a successful sabotage on a railway section in the area of Stary Oskol, Belgorod region, disabling a key relay cabinet.

ATESH partisans burned a main line electric locomotive in Bryansk, Russia08.03.26, 07:45 • 13097 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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