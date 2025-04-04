$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15459 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28098 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64521 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213428 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122413 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391654 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310533 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213708 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244198 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255084 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22658 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45106 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45106 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131503 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131503 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14671 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13938 views

05:58 PM • 13938 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131554 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131554 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213428 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391654 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254182 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254182 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310533 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2916 views

07:44 PM • 2916 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13978 views

05:58 PM • 13978 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45144 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45144 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72044 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72044 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57146 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57146 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Siversk

138 combat clashes at the front: the enemy launched 76 airstrikes and used 794 drones

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are repelling attempts by the enemy to advance. The Russians launched 76 air strikes, involved 794 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,749 shellings.

War • March 24, 08:36 PM • 11223 views

Battles on the front: 118 clashes, Pokrovsk direction is the hottest point

During the day, 118 combat clashes took place on the front, 50 of them in the Pokrovsk direction. Russians launched 59 air strikes and used more than 1,000 kamikaze drones.

War • March 23, 09:16 PM • 37662 views

Consequences of Russian attacks in Donetsk region: 3 people died, four were injured

As a result of Russian attacks in Donetsk region, three people died and four more were injured. The police recorded more than 4,000 enemy strikes along the front line and in the residential sector.

Society • March 23, 11:16 AM • 88516 views

Russian troops tried to break through the defense in the area of Kostyantynopil and Privilne - OSУV "Khortytsia"

Russian troops are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in several directions, including near Vovchansk, Chasovoy Yar and Kostyantynopil. Ukrainian soldiers are holding the defense.

War • March 18, 09:24 AM • 54250 views

90 battles on the front: the hottest on the Pokrovsky and Lyman directions

25 battles took place in the Pokrovsky direction, 17 in the Lyman direction. The enemy carried out the most air strikes in the Kursk direction, dropping 25 guided bombs.

War • March 14, 05:43 PM • 20324 views

General Staff: 66 enemy attacks, hottest in the Pokrovsky and Toretsky directions

The defense forces are repelling numerous enemy attacks, especially active fighting continues in the Pokrovsky and Toretsky directions. Russian aviation is carrying out strikes with KABs.

War • March 12, 02:22 PM • 14774 views

259 combat clashes in 24 hours: where it's hottest - General Staff map

259 combat clashes took place during the day. The Russian Federation launched 2 missile and 74 air strikes, carried out more than 5,000 shellings, and involved 2,285 kamikaze drones.

War • March 12, 06:59 AM • 25786 views

Russians have intensified their activity on the Northern direction after the change of command: what is happening

In the Siversky sector, 16 combat engagements were registered over the past day, and fighting continues. The enemy's intensification is likely due to the change of Russian command in the area.

War • December 17, 08:32 AM • 18484 views

Border guards repel Russian assault in the Siverskyi sector

Border guards of the “Revenge” brigade repelled a large-scale enemy attack near Siversk. As a result of the battle, the enemy lost 14 soldiers killed and 12 wounded.

War • December 16, 09:35 PM • 48926 views

The situation in Chasovyi Yar and Siversk remains very tense

The situation is tense in the Chasovyi Yar, Siversk and Lymanske areas due to the enemy's active use of armored vehicles. The enemy is looking for weaknesses and is constantly replenishing losses in equipment and personnel.

War • November 7, 08:18 AM • 26309 views

More than 10 attacks in Donetsk region in 24 hours, at least 3 people wounded, infrastructure damaged - RMA

Russian troops fired 12 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. Institutional buildings, private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged, and at least 3 people were wounded.

Society • October 24, 07:29 AM • 24246 views

Enemy attacked 7 settlements in Donetsk region over the last day: one killed and two wounded

Over the past day, the occupants struck over 2600 times in Donetsk region, damaging 10 civilian objects. Kurakhove, Lyman, Siversk, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Kurakhivka and Zvirove were attacked.

War • October 18, 07:59 AM • 21881 views

Russians fired 9 times at settlements in Donetsk region overnight: three people wounded

Russian troops fired 9 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. Three people were wounded and dozens of buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Society • October 16, 07:35 AM • 16056 views

Russians attacked 6 settlements in Donetsk region overnight: five people injured

Russians shelled 6 settlements in Donetsk region, injuring 5 civilians. 25 objects were damaged, including 22 residential buildings, a hospital and an educational institution.

War • October 15, 07:17 AM • 16662 views

Enemy air strike on Kramatorsk, damaged warehouses: Russian army shells settlements in Donetsk region 12 times

Russian troops fired 12 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. In Kramatorsk, the enemy launched an air strike on the industrial zone, 2 people were killed in Chasovoyarsk community and dozens of houses were damaged.

War • October 14, 07:25 AM • 17249 views

FC Troyeschyna coach Denys Skliarenko killed at the front

Denys Skliarenko, a coach of the Troyeschyna football club, was killed in the Kupyansk sector. He voluntarily joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the beginning of the full-scale invasion and served in the 112th Brigade.

War • October 12, 06:10 PM • 37343 views

In Donetsk region, 65 civilian objects were damaged as a result of terrorist attacks, 1 person was killed and 11 wounded

Over the past day, the occupants fired 13 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. 65 civilian objects, including 22 residential buildings, were damaged, 1 person was killed and 11 were wounded.

Society • October 9, 07:55 AM • 35737 views

Bombing of residential sector in Donetsk region: one person killed, 12 people injured, including children - police

Russian troops conducted 2809 attacks in Donetsk region using aerial bombs. One person was killed and 12 were wounded, including two children. Dozens of civilian objects were damaged.

Society • October 8, 08:34 AM • 27264 views

Recently, the enemy has been actively trying to storm the positions of border guards in certain areas - SBGS

The SBGS spokesperson reported active attempts by the enemy to storm border guard positions in some parts of the frontline. The border guards have combat brigades with experience and weapons to counter the attacks.

War • October 7, 07:46 AM • 15944 views

Russians hit administrative buildings and infrastructure facilities in Donetsk region, one person was killed

Russian troops attacked settlements in Donetsk region, damaging administrative buildings and infrastructure. One person was killed in Chasovoyarsk community and another injured in Illinka.

War • October 5, 08:15 AM • 19275 views

In Donetsk region, Russians hit an educational institution, houses and damaged 3 infrastructure facilities, 5 residents wounded - RMA

Over the last day, the occupants attacked the settlements of Donetsk region 13 times. An educational institution, houses and 3 infrastructure facilities were damaged, and 5 civilians were wounded.

Society • October 2, 08:16 AM • 20148 views

Russian shelling in Donetsk region: two killed, three wounded overnight

Occupants launched 2774 attacks on 17 settlements of Donetsk region. They damaged 37 civilian objects, including 22 residential buildings. Myrnohrad, Siversk and Kostyantynivka suffered the most.

War • October 1, 07:12 AM • 24027 views

Russian army shells Donetsk region 27 times in 24 hours: four killed and 11 wounded

On September 26, Russian troops fired 27 times at settlements in Donetsk region. The attacks killed 4 civilians, injured 11, and damaged dozens of buildings and infrastructure.

War • September 27, 07:24 AM • 18965 views

Russian army shelled Donetsk region 28 times in 24 hours: 3 killed, 5 wounded

On September 24, Russian troops attacked settlements in the Donetsk region. The shelling killed 3 civilians, injured 5, and damaged dozens of buildings and infrastructure.

War • September 25, 07:25 AM • 17077 views

Russian shelling of Donetsk region: three dead, 10 wounded overnight

On September 22, Russian troops fired 14 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. As a result of hostile attacks, 3 civilians were killed and 10 others were injured. Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.

War • September 23, 06:54 AM • 27248 views

Two people died as a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region

Over the last day, the occupants attacked the settlements of Donetsk region 14 times. Two people died, one was wounded, and residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged. 2610 people were evacuated from the front line.

War • August 17, 09:02 AM • 34205 views

Ukrainian troops engage in 132 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, 51 of them in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Over the past day, 132 combat engagements took place. The enemy launched 7 missile and 70 air strikes, making 4698 attacks. The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled the attacks in different directions, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

War • August 17, 08:04 AM • 41926 views

Russian shelling in the Donetsk region: 4 dead, 4 wounded in 24 hours

The Russian army shelled the settlements of Donetsk region 6 times. On August 12, 4 civilians were killed and 4 others were injured. Dozens of buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

War • August 13, 06:49 AM • 27193 views

The enemy used the entire arsenal of weapons to shell 40 Ukrainian border settlements

Russian troops used the entire arsenal of weapons to shell 40 settlements in Sumy and Chernihiv regions. Mortars, artillery, MLRS, drones and guided aerial bombs were used, causing injuries and damage to civilian objects.

Society • August 11, 12:49 PM • 44838 views

Donetsk region: Russians attacked Selydove with a drone at night, over 2.8 thousand Russian attacks in 24 hours

Russian occupants shelled 11 settlements in Donetsk region 2849 times over the last day. Kostyantynivka suffered the most, where 14 civilians, including 2 children, were killed and 40 people were wounded.

War • August 10, 08:58 AM • 100500 views