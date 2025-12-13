Situation in Siversk and Pokrovsk: British intelligence assessed

Statements by Russian military commanders that Russian troops have completely taken control of the Ukrainian city of Siversk, as well as Pokrovsk, are likely unreliable, according to a report by the UK Ministry of Defense based on intelligence data, UNN reports.

"Statements by Russian military commanders on December 11, 2025, that Russian ground forces have completely taken control of the Ukrainian city of Siversk in northern Donetsk are likely unreliable," the report says.

Russian troops continue to attempt to penetrate Siversk, taking advantage of foggy weather, and have likely taken positions in the city center, the report says.

"Ukrainian forces are likely continuing to fight for the western parts of the city. Siversk has long been a target for Russian forces, who have repeatedly tried to storm the city without success. Siversk defended the larger cities of Donetsk Oblast that remain under Ukrainian control – Sloviansk and Kramatorsk," the report notes.

"This follows other, almost certainly, inaccurate Russian claims that Russia fully controls the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk. Ukrainian forces are likely continuing to maintain a limited ability to conduct small raids in the northern part of the city, fighting against full Russian control and delaying Russian efforts to consolidate," British intelligence adds.

British intelligence also noted that Russian forces continue to suffer heavy losses in intense operations along the entire front line and likely suffered approximately 395,000 casualties (killed and wounded) in 2025.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the positions of Ukrainian military personnel in Donetsk Oblast, where the situation remains difficult due to Russia's transfer of reserves for the offensive. He clarified tasks for commanders and outlined steps to strengthen defense, including logistics and coordination.