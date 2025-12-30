$42.220.15
Beating a young man to death near a nightclub in Ivano-Frankivsk: three participants were remanded in custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The court remanded three 18-year-old residents of Ivano-Frankivsk in custody in the case of a fatal fight near a nightclub. One suspect was taken into custody without bail, and the other two were placed under round-the-clock house arrest.

Beating a young man to death near a nightclub in Ivano-Frankivsk: three participants were remanded in custody

In the case of a fatal fight near a nightclub in Ivano-Frankivsk, three participants were remanded in custody, the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"The court chose pre-trial detention measures for three 18-year-old residents of Ivano-Frankivsk," the statement said.

The young men are suspected of hooliganism committed by a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and one of them is additionally suspected of intentionally inflicting grievous bodily harm that caused the death of the victim (Part 2 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As indicated, according to the decision of the Ivano-Frankivsk City Court:

  • one of the suspects was remanded in custody for sixty days without the right to bail;
    • the other two participants in the conflict were placed under round-the-clock house arrest.

      Addition

      The incident occurred on December 21, 2025, around midnight near one of the nightclubs in Ivano-Frankivsk. "A group of 18-year-old boys, out of hooligan motives, started a fight, during which they inflicted bodily injuries on their peers. One of the victims died on the spot from the injuries received," the prosecutor's office reported.

      Julia Shramko

      SocietyCrimes and emergencies
      Skirmishes
      Ivano-Frankivsk