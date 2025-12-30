Beating a young man to death near a nightclub in Ivano-Frankivsk: three participants were remanded in custody

In the case of a fatal fight near a nightclub in Ivano-Frankivsk, three participants were remanded in custody, the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"The court chose pre-trial detention measures for three 18-year-old residents of Ivano-Frankivsk," the statement said.

The young men are suspected of hooliganism committed by a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and one of them is additionally suspected of intentionally inflicting grievous bodily harm that caused the death of the victim (Part 2 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As indicated, according to the decision of the Ivano-Frankivsk City Court:

one of the suspects was remanded in custody for sixty days without the right to bail;

the other two participants in the conflict were placed under round-the-clock house arrest.

Addition

The incident occurred on December 21, 2025, around midnight near one of the nightclubs in Ivano-Frankivsk. "A group of 18-year-old boys, out of hooligan motives, started a fight, during which they inflicted bodily injuries on their peers. One of the victims died on the spot from the injuries received," the prosecutor's office reported.

